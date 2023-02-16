Dunfermline schools targeted in three-day teacher strikes – the full list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dunfermline schools targeted in three-day teacher strikes – the full list

By Cheryl Peebles
February 16 2023, 5.50pm
Queen Anne High School is among the Dunfermline schools to be affected by targeted strike action. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Queen Anne High School is among the Dunfermline schools to be affected by targeted strike action. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Dunfermline schools are likely to close for three days next week for the first of two strikes targeting the town’s MSP.

The EIS teaching union has published a list of schools which will be affected by action hitting the constituencies of five key politicians, including Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville who represents Dunfermline.

Fife Council has yet to confirm whether schools will close from Wednesday to Friday next week and from March 7 to 9.

But Perth and Kinross Council has already confirmed the closure of schools and nurseries in the Perthshire North constituency of Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

The EIS said industrial action will continue after it rejected a new pay offer made on Tuesday by Scottish Government and Cosla.

The schools affected by the targeted Dunfermline teacher strikes are:

  • Beanstalk Family Nurture Centre
  • Bellyeoman Primary School
  • Blairhall Primary School
  • Cairneyhill Primary School
  • Calaiswood School
  • Canmore Primary School
  • Carnegie Primary School
  • Carnock Primary School
  • Commercial Primary School
  • Crossford Primary School
  • Culross Primary School
  • Duloch Schools & Comm Campus
  • Dunfermline High School
  • Fife Council Psychological Service
  • Holy Name R C Primary School
  • Inzievar Primary School
  • Limekilns Primary School
  • Lynburn Primary School
  • Masterton Primary School
  • McLean Primary School
  • Milesmark Primary School
  • Pitreavie Primary School
  • Pittencrieff Primary School
  • Queen Anne High School
  • Saline Primary School
  • St Columba’s R C High School
  • St Leonard’s Primary School
  • St Margaret’s Primary School
  • St Serf’s R C Primary School
  • Torryburn Primary School
  • Touch Primary School
  • Townhill Primary School
  • Tulliallan Primary School
  • Woodmill High School

The Dunfermline teacher strikes are in addition to Scotland-wide strikes on February 28 and March 1, and rolling strikes between March 13 and April 21 which will affect each local authority area for three days.

Other constituencies involved in the targeted strike action are those of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish Greens education spokesperson Ross Greer and Cosla resources spokesperson Council Katie Hagmann.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented