Dunfermline schools targeted in three-day teacher strikes – the full list

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline schools are likely to close for three days next week for the first of two strikes targeting the town’s MSP.

The EIS teaching union has published a list of schools which will be affected by action hitting the constituencies of five key politicians, including Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville who represents Dunfermline.

Fife Council has yet to confirm whether schools will close from Wednesday to Friday next week and from March 7 to 9.

But Perth and Kinross Council has already confirmed the closure of schools and nurseries in the Perthshire North constituency of Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

The EIS said industrial action will continue after it rejected a new pay offer made on Tuesday by Scottish Government and Cosla.

The schools affected by the targeted Dunfermline teacher strikes are:

Beanstalk Family Nurture Centre

Bellyeoman Primary School

Blairhall Primary School

Cairneyhill Primary School

Calaiswood School

Canmore Primary School

Carnegie Primary School

Carnock Primary School

Commercial Primary School

Crossford Primary School

Culross Primary School

Duloch Schools & Comm Campus

Dunfermline High School

Fife Council Psychological Service

Holy Name R C Primary School

Inzievar Primary School

Limekilns Primary School

Lynburn Primary School

Masterton Primary School

McLean Primary School

Milesmark Primary School

Pitreavie Primary School

Pittencrieff Primary School

Queen Anne High School

Saline Primary School

St Columba’s R C High School

St Leonard’s Primary School

St Margaret’s Primary School

St Serf’s R C Primary School

Torryburn Primary School

Touch Primary School

Townhill Primary School

Tulliallan Primary School

Woodmill High School

The Dunfermline teacher strikes are in addition to Scotland-wide strikes on February 28 and March 1, and rolling strikes between March 13 and April 21 which will affect each local authority area for three days.

Other constituencies involved in the targeted strike action are those of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish Greens education spokesperson Ross Greer and Cosla resources spokesperson Council Katie Hagmann.