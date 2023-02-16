Dunfermline schools targeted in three-day teacher strikes – the full list

Dunfermline schools are likely to close for three days next week for the first of two strikes targeting the town’s MSP.
The EIS teaching union has published a list of schools which will be affected by action hitting the constituencies of five key politicians, including Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville who represents Dunfermline.
Fife Council has yet to confirm whether schools will close from Wednesday to Friday next week and from March 7 to 9.
But Perth and Kinross Council has already confirmed the closure of schools and nurseries in the Perthshire North constituency of Deputy First Minister John Swinney.
The EIS said industrial action will continue after it rejected a new pay offer made on Tuesday by Scottish Government and Cosla.
The schools affected by the targeted Dunfermline teacher strikes are:
- Beanstalk Family Nurture Centre
- Bellyeoman Primary School
- Blairhall Primary School
- Cairneyhill Primary School
- Calaiswood School
- Canmore Primary School
- Carnegie Primary School
- Carnock Primary School
- Commercial Primary School
- Crossford Primary School
- Culross Primary School
- Duloch Schools & Comm Campus
- Dunfermline High School
- Fife Council Psychological Service
- Holy Name R C Primary School
- Inzievar Primary School
- Limekilns Primary School
- Lynburn Primary School
- Masterton Primary School
- McLean Primary School
- Milesmark Primary School
- Pitreavie Primary School
- Pittencrieff Primary School
- Queen Anne High School
- Saline Primary School
- St Columba’s R C High School
- St Leonard’s Primary School
- St Margaret’s Primary School
- St Serf’s R C Primary School
- Torryburn Primary School
- Touch Primary School
- Townhill Primary School
- Tulliallan Primary School
- Woodmill High School
The Dunfermline teacher strikes are in addition to Scotland-wide strikes on February 28 and March 1, and rolling strikes between March 13 and April 21 which will affect each local authority area for three days.
Other constituencies involved in the targeted strike action are those of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish Greens education spokesperson Ross Greer and Cosla resources spokesperson Council Katie Hagmann.