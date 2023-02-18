TELLYBOX: Neil Forsyth’s The Gold looks like a winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

TELLYBOX: Neil Forsyth's The Gold looks like a winner

By David Pollock
February 18 2023, 6.00pm
Jack Lowden as Kenneth Noye in The Gold.
Jack Lowden as Kenneth Noye in The Gold.

With the first venture from his new production company Tannadice Pictures (we can hazard a guess at which football team he might support), Dundee’s own Neil Forsyth takes a career which has been both prolific and promising to the next level.

As the creator of wayward and eccentric Dundee pensioner Bob Servant in book form, Forsyth first oversaw the character’s transition to BBC Four comedy with Brian Cox in the title role in 2013.

Then he expanded his own screen repertoire as the creator of both the Morecambe and Wise telly biopic Eric, Ernie and Me and the hit BBC Scotland drama Guilt.

Based on a true story

Now he’s made it to prime time BBC One on a Sunday night, replacing the extremely popular Happy Valley no less, with The Gold (BBC One).

This is a new six-part drama based on the real life story of the 1983 Brinks-Mat bullion robbery at Heathrow Airport.

Hugh Bonneville is straight-faced as Brian Boyce in The Gold.

Brinks-Mat was big news at the time, when a gang of six armed men – who, it turns out, were only there for the ‘small’ amount of one million pounds in foreign currency – ended up stumbling upon and nicking 26 million pounds worth of gold bullion.

At the time it was the largest heist ever.

The basis for The Gold is the true-life book of the same name written by the multi-talented Forsyth, alongside co-author Thomas Turner, which spoke to many of those involved in the robbery and its investigation.

The story of the crime

Published to coincide with the series, it promises to shed a light on not just the crime, but the decades-long repercussions of it, including its impact on policing, British money laundering and the London Docklands property boom.

Whether that mouth-wateringly broad scope is recreated in this six-part series will be revealed over the coming weeks (or in the next few hours, if you have time for an iPlayer binge right now).

But what the first episode showed us were the beginnings of a first-class period crime drama tale, told with intelligence, gripping pace and no little wit.

Nicki Jennings as Charlotte Spencer in The Gold.

Emun Elliott and Charlotte Spencer are Tony Brightwell and Nicki Jennings, the regular Flying Squad coppers who take the case. They find themselves seconded to a new department when it becomes how serious the theft is.

Both are reassuringly brusque and Sweeney-like in their captivating delivery, although Spencer’s wardrobe is also an excellent case study in turning drab ‘80s rainwear into understated contemporary fashion statement.

Their boss is DCI Brian Boyce, who knows all the local villains and is played by an unrecognisably straight-faced Hugh Bonneville.

Perfectly crafted

Dashing wideboy Micky McAvoy (Adam Nagaitis, a ringer for the Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner) planned the job. But he’s small fry next to Jack Lowden’s fixer Kenny Noye, and Dominic Cooper’s upper-crust crook Edwyn Cooper.

All of these perfectly-crafted pieces are set up like dominoes in the first episode, whose overriding questions are, what do you do with a pallet of gold once you’ve stolen it.

And how do you go about getting it back if you’re the police?

It’s a first-rate piece of work so far, and I can’t wait to find out.

 

