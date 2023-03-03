GIG GUIDE: A feast for hungry live music fans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hungry live music fans are set to devour a veritable beanfeast at Beat Generator tomorrow.

That’s because the North Lindsay Street venue is hosting acoustic troubadour Jay McAllister, aka Beans On Toast, whose 30-date Back Out On The Road UK tour kicked off last Friday.

The ex-Jellicoe frontman is at Aberdeen’s Tunnels tonight ahead of his Dundee gig, which will also feature sets from fellow antifolk troubadours Tommy Arch and Billy Liar.

Beans is promoting his new CND benefit track Against The War, which marks a year of conflict in Ukraine.

People’s champion

Regarded as something of a people’s champion in modern folk, he’s amassed a huge catalogue of songs since going solo in 2005.

Essex-raised McAllister released his acclaimed 14th album Survival Of The Friendliest in 2021, before turning his hand to penning a children’s book series and linked songs last year.

Also at Beat G this weekend, it’s Stranglers tribute outfit Rattus Inheritus tomorrow, opposite a launch show at Conroy’s Basement for emo punks Wrong Life’s self-titled debut album.

Cowpunk noiseniks Broken Stories and garage dudes Smokey Reaper are supporting.

The Meadowside venue has post-rockers Portable Heads, ecossemo exponents Knives Chau Fan Club and Kullnes – the first band to record a live album at Conroy’s Rad Apples platform – all in action next Friday.

Meanwhile, the Green Hotel has sold-out tributes Free Again tonight and Fleeting Rumours tomorrow, with the latter also playing the Kinross venue at 2pm on Sunday.

Further ahead, the Green has veteran Icicle Works frontman Ian McNabb next Friday.

Scouse legend

The Scouse legend hits the Backstage platform for the first time in three years on a real creative roll.

He unleashed his 14th solo studio opus Utopian in early 2021, following it up with Ascending months later.

His latest release Nabby Road came out just last month, with details of his next opus already emerging.

The Merseybeast hit-maker’s busy recording his 17th solo LP New Brighton Rock with co-writer Ciaron Bell.

That’s in between playing gigs to mark 40 years since Icicle Works’ classic 1983 single Love Is A Wonderful Colour.

Separately, as if one Gerry Cinnamon isn’t enough, a homage to the Glasgow songsmith pops up at Dunfermline’s PJ Molloys tonight.

With a wave of clones led by festival regular Dylan John Thomas already taking their cue from the 38-year-old acoustic troubadour, it was inevitable that an official Cinnamon salute wouldn’t be far off.

Step forward the imaginatively titled Gerry Cinnamon Experience, who bill themselves as – you got it – “the UK’s premier and definitive tribute” to the big man.

Glaswegian strummer Gary Digan plays the role of massive-selling Gezza and is apparently booked up for most of this year. Providing warm-up sounds at the Canmore Street venue is Craig Morris from the Mr Fools Gold indie club night.

Also in Dunfermline, McQ’s Above Coadys has Birrell Or Biscuit and The Plastic Mac tomorrow.

Glasgow mavericks Nasty Nesto And The Sad Bois and Fife trio Radio Chip Pan hit the Pilmuir Street venue next Friday.

Trio of Glasgow outfits

In Perth, the Twa Tams has a trio of Glasgow outfits tonight, namely alt-dance purveyors Mickey 9s, experimental rockers Fuzzy and pop-meets-hip hop duo Becci Wallace and Steg G.

The Scott Street venue is also holding an International Women’s Day gig tomorrow from 6.30pm.

Sophie Staniforth, Hot Mess, Ailsa Black, Lola O’Dorel and The McAndrews Sisters are all performing. Proceeds go to the Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre Perth and Kinross.

Elsewhere, Kings Live Lounge in Kirkcaldy keeps up its recent live offensive tonight with a three-band session squarely aimed at rock followers.

The Esplanade venue hosts heavy-duty Fife outfits We Cry Wolf and Phoenix Falls, who are being joined by Glasgow rockers Humanity Deluxe.

Tickets for tonight’s inflation-beating gig are a fiver on the door from 7pm.