GIG GUIDE: A feast for hungry live music fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

GIG GUIDE: A feast for hungry live music fans

By Andrew Welsh
March 3 2023, 11.30am
Icicle Works leader Ian McNabb will play to a packed Backstage at the Green in Kinross next week.
Icicle Works leader Ian McNabb will play to a packed Backstage at the Green in Kinross next week.

Hungry live music fans are set to devour a veritable beanfeast at Beat Generator tomorrow.

That’s because the North Lindsay Street venue is hosting acoustic troubadour Jay McAllister, aka Beans On Toast, whose 30-date Back Out On The Road UK tour kicked off last Friday.

The ex-Jellicoe frontman is at Aberdeen’s Tunnels tonight ahead of his Dundee gig, which will also feature sets from fellow antifolk troubadours Tommy Arch and Billy Liar.

Beans is promoting his new CND benefit track Against The War, which marks a year of conflict in Ukraine.

People’s champion

Regarded as something of a people’s champion in modern folk, he’s amassed a huge catalogue of songs since going solo in 2005.

Essex-raised McAllister released his acclaimed 14th album Survival Of The Friendliest in 2021, before turning his hand to penning a children’s book series and linked songs last year.

Alternative folkster Beans On Toast hits Beat Generator this weekend.

Also at Beat G this weekend, it’s Stranglers tribute outfit Rattus Inheritus tomorrow, opposite a launch show at Conroy’s Basement for emo punks Wrong Life’s self-titled debut album.

Cowpunk noiseniks Broken Stories and garage dudes Smokey Reaper are supporting.

The Meadowside venue has post-rockers Portable Heads, ecossemo exponents Knives Chau Fan Club and Kullnes – the first band to record a live album at Conroy’s Rad Apples platform – all in action next Friday.

Meanwhile, the Green Hotel has sold-out tributes Free Again tonight and Fleeting Rumours tomorrow, with the latter also playing the Kinross venue at 2pm on Sunday.

Further ahead, the Green has veteran Icicle Works frontman Ian McNabb next Friday.

Scouse legend

The Scouse legend hits the Backstage platform for the first time in three years on a real creative roll.

He unleashed his 14th solo studio opus Utopian in early 2021, following it up with Ascending months later.

His latest release Nabby Road came out just last month, with details of his next opus already emerging.

The Merseybeast hit-maker’s busy recording his 17th solo LP New Brighton Rock with co-writer Ciaron Bell.

That’s in between playing gigs to mark 40 years since Icicle Works’ classic 1983 single Love Is A Wonderful Colour.

Spanish songstress Lola O’Dorel is among the performers at Perth’s Twa Tams tomorrow.

Separately, as if one Gerry Cinnamon isn’t enough, a homage to the Glasgow songsmith pops up at Dunfermline’s PJ Molloys tonight.

With a wave of clones led by festival regular Dylan John Thomas already taking their cue from the 38-year-old acoustic troubadour, it was inevitable that an official Cinnamon salute wouldn’t be far off.

Step forward the imaginatively titled Gerry Cinnamon Experience, who bill themselves as – you got it – “the UK’s premier and definitive tribute” to the big man.

Glaswegian strummer Gary Digan plays the role of massive-selling Gezza and is apparently booked up for most of this year. Providing warm-up sounds at the Canmore Street venue is Craig Morris from the Mr Fools Gold indie club night.

Also in Dunfermline, McQ’s Above Coadys has Birrell Or Biscuit and The Plastic Mac tomorrow.

Glasgow mavericks Nasty Nesto And The Sad Bois and Fife trio Radio Chip Pan hit the Pilmuir Street venue next Friday.

Trio of Glasgow outfits

In Perth, the Twa Tams has a trio of Glasgow outfits tonight, namely alt-dance purveyors Mickey 9s, experimental rockers Fuzzy and pop-meets-hip hop duo Becci Wallace and Steg G.

The Scott Street venue is also holding an International Women’s Day gig tomorrow from 6.30pm.

Sophie Staniforth, Hot Mess, Ailsa Black, Lola O’Dorel and The McAndrews Sisters are all performing. Proceeds go to the Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre Perth and Kinross.

Elsewhere, Kings Live Lounge in Kirkcaldy keeps up its recent live offensive tonight with a three-band session squarely aimed at rock followers.

The Esplanade venue hosts heavy-duty Fife outfits We Cry Wolf and Phoenix Falls, who are being joined by Glasgow rockers Humanity Deluxe.

Tickets for tonight’s inflation-beating gig are a fiver on the door from 7pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Lyse Doucet (left) and Vanessa Collingridge with the Mungo Park Medal in Perth. Image: RSGS
'Great gift' to receive prestigious RSGS award in Perth, says 'fearless and forthright' BBC…
Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon said laying aside egos has been key to the act’s longevity (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Simon Le Bon says putting ego second is key to Duran Duran’s longevity
The family of missing rugby player Levi Davis have disputed reports the case has turned into a criminal investigation and asked the press to “refrain from printing conspiracy theories” about his disappearance (PA)
Family of Levi Davis ask press to ‘refrain from printing conspiracy theories’
Mary Cassatt's At the Opera, 1878.
Mary Cassatt, an important Impressionist
Arctic Monkeys will headline Friday night at Glastonbury 2023 (Ian West/PA)
Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses complete Glastonbury headliners line-up
Kalush Orchestra (Katrin Oleynik/PA)
Kalush Orchestra release first song in the English language
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0031897 G Jennings pics , 71 Brewing Co at the Yard held their first " Market from the Yard" over saturday & sunday, saturday 6th November.
Last Yard Market before Mother's Day this weekend at Dundee's 71 Brewing
Poet Linton Kwesi Johnson.
Linton Kwesi Johnson for StAnza Poetry Festival
Spencer Matthews who is attempting to retrace the steps of his older brother Michael with the help of survivalist Bear Grylls and record-breaking mountaineer ‘Nims’ Purja for the documentary Finding Michael (Disney+/PA)
Spencer Matthews: I heard my brother’s voice for the first time in 24 years
Moy Mackay - The Boat Shed. Image: Gallery Q
Dundee's Gallery Q exhibits work of Edinburgh artist Moy Mackay for first time

Most Read

1
Police closed Craigowan Road in Charleston. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 65, taken to hospital after serious assault in Charleston area of Dundee
2
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
3
The Dundee alley will look similar to the Tenpin centre in Crewe, pictured. Image: Tenpin
Opening date revealed for Dundee 10-pin bowling centre
4
SEVERN, MD, USA - DECEMBER 30, 2015: Popeyes sign in Severn, Maryland. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is an American chain of fried chicken fast food restaurants.; Shutterstock ID 356621543; purchase_order: ; job:
American fast food chain Popeyes and Costa Coffee drive-thrus planned for Glenrothes
5
A section of the proposed active freeway on Lochee Road, near Tullideph Road. Image: Dundee City Council
New images reveal plans for ‘active freeway’ on busy Dundee roads
9
6
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
9
7
Alan Brown, 65, walked free from Perth Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to the offence.
Perth architect, 65, escapes punishment for playground clash with teens who ‘gave as good…
8
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Goodwin in, Asghar out at Utd and dark…
9
A man claims to have seen Keith Woodburn near a Dundee petrol station. Image: Cumbria Police/Google Street View
Man missing for 33 years may have been living in Dundee – and was…
10
Kris Miller, Courier, 08/04/16. Recycling centres will be shut down at Monifieth and Kirremuir.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed

More from The Courier

Sofya Devyatova's property is on the first floor of this block of flats on Muirton Place in Perth. Image: Google Street View
Neighbours hit out at Airbnb in Perth residential area
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for the menu, February 25 Picture shows; Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: Scotch beef popovers that guarantee tang and flavour in every bite
Captain Peter Ramsay who has died aged 88.
Obituary: Peter Ramsay, Dundee sea captain faced down New York Mafia
Oris Dental and Implant Studio in Monifieth. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Monifieth dentists scrapping NHS treatment - what to do if you're affected
Snow and ice are expected on Monday and Tuesday. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Dundee and Fife hit with yellow warning for snow and ice
Eve Muirhead
Perthshire curling star Eve Muirhead to run London Marathon for Doddie Weir foundation
Craig Smart (right) caused the death of David McArthur.
Former footballer caused Fife dad's death in road crossing tragedy
CEO of Donaldson Group Retail & Distribution Graham Johnston, left, and managing director for MGM Timber Steve Galbraith. Image: East Fife FC.
New East Fife naming rights deal is 'historic moment' that brings 'welcome cash injection'
Douglas Chapman MP was abused in a series of emails.
Anti-independence troll in court for abusing Fife MP
Standing Stane Road in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View
Kirkcaldy crash leaves two men in hospital

Editor's Picks

Most Commented