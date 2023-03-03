Comfort Food Friday: Scotch beef popovers that guarantee tang and flavour in every bite

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Comfort Food Friday: Scotch beef popovers that guarantee tang and flavour in every bite

By Brian Stormont
March 3 2023, 11.45am
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch

This recipe from Make It Scotch is a surefire winner, combining delicious Scotch beef and fajita seasoning with the addition of a tangy yoghurt dip.

Whether you’re hosting a get-together with friends or want to whip something up that the whole family can enjoy, then these chimichurri Scotch beef popovers will do the trick.

With plenty of tempting ingredients in the mix – Scotch beef and juicy vegetables including peppers, onions, and tomatoes being among them – tucking into just one popover won’t be enough.

To learn more and for other recipe ideas and inspiration, check out makeitscotch.com

To browse the selection of recipes available on the Courier website – ranging from stir fries, shakshuka, and pies to brownies and cakes – click here.

Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers

(Serves 4-6)

The tasty-looking chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch

Ingredients

  • 15ml oil
  • 1 yellow pepper, thinly sliced
  • 1 red pepper, thinly sliced
  • 1 red onion, thinly sliced
  • 450g lean Scotch Beef PGI rump or sirloin steak, cut into thin strips
  • 2 tbsp fajita seasoning
  • 2 fresh tomatoes, roughly chopped
  • Flour tortillas

For the tangy yoghurt dip:

  • 60ml mayonnaise
  • 60ml natural yogurt
  • 1 clove garlic, crushed
  • Handful flat leaf parsley, chopped

Method

  1. First heat the oil in a large frying pan, add the strips of meat and brown for a few minutes.
  2. Add the onions and peppers and cook until they start to soften.
  3. Add the fajita seasoning and mix thoroughly, stir for a few minutes then add the chopped tomatoes and stir until heated through.
  4. Make the dip by mixing together the mayonnaise, yogurt and garlic.

To assemble:

  1. Warm the tortillas as per instructions on the pack.
  2. Take the tortillas and place a large spoonful of the meat mixture on each one.
  3. Top with a spoonful of the dip and scatter with the parsley.
  4. Roll up and enjoy.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Food & Drink

Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Dundee and Angus-born chefs went head to head in final Great British Menu Scottish…
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Great British Menu: Dundee and Angus-born chefs make it to next round in Scottish…
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Midweek meal: This one-pan ravioli lasagne dish is ideal for busy weeknights
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Dundee and Angus-born chefs battle to secure space in second round of Great British…
Artisana founder Ailsa Hayward and owner Jeni Fallone
Award-winning Angus brownie business Artisana looks to expand after changing hands
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Sweet treats: This chocolate, walnut and cranberry loaf will go perfectly with a mug…
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Restaurant review: Pop into Rae's in Montrose for a quality, wholesome lunch
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
8 dog-friendly eateries in Perth to enjoy a meal out with your pooch
3
Food on table
Farm to fork; Discover the menu at this countryside retreat
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu's 2023 Scotland heat

Most Read

1
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Man, 65, taken to hospital after serious assault in Charleston area of Dundee
2
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
3
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Opening date revealed for Dundee 10-pin bowling centre
4
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
American fast food chain Popeyes and Costa Coffee drive-thrus planned for Glenrothes
5
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
New images reveal plans for ‘active freeway’ on busy Dundee roads
9
6
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
9
7
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Perth architect, 65, escapes punishment for playground clash with teens who ‘gave as good…
8
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Goodwin in, Asghar out at Utd and dark…
9
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Man missing for 33 years may have been living in Dundee – and was…
10
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed

More from The Courier

Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
'Great gift' to receive prestigious RSGS award in Perth, says 'fearless and forthright' BBC…
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Neighbours hit out at Airbnb in Perth residential area
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
GIG GUIDE: A feast for hungry live music fans
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Mary Cassatt, an important Impressionist
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Obituary: Peter Ramsay, Dundee sea captain faced down New York Mafia
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Monifieth dentists scrapping NHS treatment - what to do if you're affected
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Dundee and Fife hit with yellow warning for snow and ice
Eve Muirhead
Perthshire curling star Eve Muirhead to run London Marathon for Doddie Weir foundation
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Former footballer caused Fife dad's death in road crossing tragedy
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
New East Fife naming rights deal is 'historic moment' that brings 'welcome cash injection'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented