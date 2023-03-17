A chilling ghost story comes to Dundee Rep

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

A chilling ghost story comes to Dundee Rep

By Chris Mugan
March 17 2023, 9.30am
Picture shows; Tony Timberlake and Thomas Dennis in When Darkness Falls, a chilling ghost story.
Picture shows; Tony Timberlake and Thomas Dennis in When Darkness Falls, a chilling ghost story.

Things go bump in the night at Dundee Rep this month thanks to spooky ghost story When Darkness Falls.

Set on a stormy night in Guernsey, this spine-chilling two-hander opens with a paranormal expert discussing with a sceptical local history teacher the Channel Island’s rich folklore and mysterious happenings from years ago.

Not long passes, though, before the set-up is interrupted by unexplained events closer to home.

Ghost stories back in vogue

This touring production arrives in Tayside just as ghost stories have been coming back in vogue, especially in theatres.

Earlier this year, ex-Girls Aloud star Cheryl (fomerly Tweedy) joined London’s West End cast of hit play 2:22 – A Ghost Story, itself an update on the classic haunted-house chiller.

Tony Timberlake and Thomas Dennis in When Darkness Falls.

When Darkness Fall’s creators are also aiming for their audience to be jumping out of their seats, something seen regularly since the work premiered two years ago at Park Theatre, London.

Now on its second UK tour, When Darkness Falls has been devised by two theatrical producers, Paul Morrissey and James Milton, the latter also known as popular historian James Bulgin.

It’s an interest that comes in handy as the play looks back at events in the island’s past, including its Second World War occupation and the Great Storm of 1987.

Starring roles

Taking the stage on this run is Thomas Dennis as The Speaker, who has played the roles of Albert in a touring production of War Horse and Christopher in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

Facing him in the role of teacher John Blondel is Tony Timberlake, whose West End credits include Hairspray, Chicago, Monty Python’s Spamalot and Les Misérables.

He believes ghost stories have grown popular as a means to forget our real-life troubles.

“Things seem pretty bleak in the world at the moment, so perhaps it’s as simple as escapism,” he says. “I think all of us have moments in our lives where we’d  like to believe in ghosts – whatever we believe ghosts are. We like to convince ourselves there’s life after death, an afterlife of some sort.

When Darkness Falls is a chilling two-hander set on a stormy night in Guernsey.

“Also we like the feeling of being scared, like going on a rollercoaster – the rush of adrenaline that causes a state of euphoria.”

Tony hopes people that see the play leave with food for thought, as well as some scares.

He says: “Without giving too much away, there are some very tense moments and hopefully it will get the audience talking on the way home about ghosts and how they have affected their own lives. It’s not just about whether you believe in them, it’s also what ghosts mean to you.”

The magic of theatre

Also intriguing is a chance to witness the magic of theatre hold its own in an age of CGI effects, though Tony refuses to reveal any secrets of this production.

“I obviously can’t share how our effects are achieved, but I can assure you we have nowhere to hide,” he explains.

“We also have a brilliant stage team along with lighting, sound and set design to spring the surprises.”

When Darkness Falls runs at Dundee Rep March 21-25, dundeerep.co.uk

