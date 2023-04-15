TV review: Succession stunner was an all-time great episode of television

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

TV review: Succession stunner was an all-time great episode of television

Just when I thought I couldn’t love Succession any more, it went and pulled off an episode that will surely go down as an all-time classic.

Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession.
Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession.
By Ewan Cameron

Just when I thought I couldn’t love Succession any more, it went and pulled off an episode that will surely go down as an all-time classic.

I don’t think it was that much of a stretch to presume Logan Roy (Brian Cox) might die during the course of the final season, but the ignoble way in which he passed, plus the fact it happened in episode three, completely upended our expectations about what’s in store for Kendall, Shiv and Roman.

Considering what a pivotal role Logan has had in the series, I can see why some viewers might consider it an anti-climax to have his death play out largely off-screen.

However, I’d argue that portraying it in such an unconventional way made for a much richer viewing experience and one that turbo-charges the storylines for the remaining seven episodes.

Logan Roy’s sudden death, on the toilet, in his private jet, somewhere over the Atlantic, came against a backdrop of his children’s somewhat lacklustre attempts to win a bigger slice of the family business – “I love you, but you are not serious people,” were Logan’s withering final words to them in last week’s episode – and served not only as a shell-shocker for the kids but also viewers.

In real life, death often isn’t foreshadowed or accompanied by quiet family farewells that fit neatly into story arcs. Death interrupts and eviscerates your daily routine without warning.

It’s rare for TV to be able to recreate that unique moment of shock, sadness and stunned confusion, but Succession managed it – and then dissected it in real-time.

As we watched Kendall, Shiv and Roman awkwardly say their final words to him in a crackling long-distance call (“I love you but I don’t forgive you,” was Kendall’s faltering farewell and set the tone) it was hard not to feel moved. Which is remarkable, considering these people are, well, monstrous.

It was an incredible feat of television that will be remembered for years to come.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Former Love Islander star Montana Brown has announced her engagement to Mark O’Connor. (Ian West/PA)
Ex-Love Islander Montana Brown announces engagement following pregnancy news
Lana Del Rey has the best-selling vinyl album of 2023 so far, the Official Charts Company has said (Danny Lawson/PA)
Lana Del Rey has best-selling vinyl album of 2023 so far
George RR Martin (Liam McBurney/PA)
George RR Martin reveals Game Of Thrones prequel series details
Dame Deborah James died aged 40 in June last year (Sebastien Bowen/BBC/PA)
Until Deborah James took her last breath I thought she would live, says mother
Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession.
PAUL WHITELAW: From painting birds to the Highs and Lows of a Kosher Marriage,…
Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession.
Why the ’70s ‘queenpin’ of Scottish Theatre wore a silver mousetrap round her neck
Landward presenters Arlene Stuart, Cammy Wilson, Anne McAlpine, Rosie Morton, Shahbaz Majeed and Dougie Vipond.
Dundee photographer returns as co-presenter of BBC TV show Landward
Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession.
Dundee's Fierce Girls are fighting back against 'glamourized' toxic relationships with new short film
Mark Sheehan of The Script performing on the Virgin Media stage (PA)
Irish president pays tribute to The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan
Mark Sheehan, guitarist with The Script, has died (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan dies after brief illness

Most Read

1
The man was found on the B961 between Monikie and Newbigging.
Man found seriously injured after coming off bike in Angus
2
Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession.
Dundee multi goes viral after rap video starring local teens and two dogs
5
3
The Co-op in Kirriemuir.
Police seal off Co-op store in Kirriemuir after break-in
4
Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession.
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart ‘raid’
5
Paul Russell has volunteered for the Tayside mountain rescue service for 15 years.
Meet the Dundee pub landlord who helps rescue people from Tayside’s hills
6
Angus Robertson leaflet
Angus Robertson accused of ‘misleading’ voters over election leaflet claims
7
King Street, Dundee.
Cyclist injured after collision with car in busy Dundee street
8
Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession.
SPFL confirms times, dates and 10 live TV games for upcoming promotion and relegation…
9
Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession.
Stunning £700k three-storey luxury architect designed home in Fife village has electric lift inside
10
Starks Park.
Raith regime change imminent as outgoing Kelty trio set for major roles in Rovers…

More from The Courier

Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession.
St Johnstone are in freefall as Perth side get booed off again after 2-0…
Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession.
Dunfermline v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man…
Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession.
New home for Titanic artefacts in Glenrothes
Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession.
Perth volunteer who returned to frontline after nearly dying from Covid gets King's Coronation…
Dave Ramsay alongside Fiona Corner of Alzheimer Scotland.
Fife man's mission to raise £21k to fund a 'dementia dog' in memory of…
Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession.
Banned Fife driver caught 'riding motorbike in pyjamas'
Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession.
Author Flora Fraser talks false teeth and false heirs ahead of NYC Tartan week…
GINGER GAIRDNER: Sowing the seeds of the season to come
Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession.
Restaurant review: The Manzil in Perth is a destination for every occasion
Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession.
Driver cleared of life-endangering attack during dog fouling row in Fife

Editor's Picks

Most Commented