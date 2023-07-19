Did you know The University of St Andrews offers part time courses?

The University of St Andrews is running a part time undergraduate course to help you reach your career goals. Here’s what you need to know.

Have you ever dreamed of pursuing a university degree but found it difficult to fit into your busy life? Perhaps your first attempt at university didn’t go as planned, or you missed out on the opportunity altogether.

Well, we have some fantastic news for you! The University of St Andrews is offering an exceptional opportunity through the MA Combined Studies program, designed specifically for individuals like you.

Part time undergraduate course tailored to your needs

The University of St Andrews believes that education should be accessible to all, regardless of life’s circumstances.

The MA Combined Studies programme is a part time course specifically designed for individuals who may have work or other commitments, allowing you to mould your studies around your busy schedule.

Whether you need to balance a full-time job, family responsibilities, or other commitments, its programme provides the flexibility you need to make your academic aspirations a reality.

And you’ll have the freedom to decide how long you want to take to complete your degree, with a flexible timeframe ranging from four to nine years.

It’s all about you

One of the distinguishing features of the MA Combined Studies programme is the individualised approach that’s taken.

Unlike other degree programmes there are no set entry requirements.

Through an interview process, you are assessed on your background, goals, and aspirations so everyone has a fair chance of gaining a spot on this part time course.

Ongoing support for part time students

The MA Combined Studies programme is designed to make a university education attainable for everyone. It values each student’s unique journey and provides unwavering support to ensure your success.

The university’s supportive team of lecturers and comprehensive resources will guide you every step of the way, enabling you to achieve your academic dreams without compromising your other commitments.

Whether you have previous university experience or are starting fresh, its individualised approach and tailored curriculum will empower you to thrive.

Still undecided? Here’s what a recent graduate has to say!

Maria Sandu, originally from Romania, fell in love with Scotland and decided to make it her home. She celebrated her graduation success alongside her eight-year-old son Edan and her husband Iordan, marking a significant milestone in her academic and personal journey.

Over the past four years, Maria has truly exemplified the spirit of determination and dedication. While juggling a full-time job as an Aviation Officer at Edinburgh Airport and caring for three young children, Maria pursued her part time studies for an MA (Gen) in Combined Studies. Her story is a testament to the incredible possibilities that await those who embrace the flexibility of the programme.

Being a mother of three and working full time, Maria views her degree as an incredible achievement. The programme’s flexibility, with evening classes and a variety of module options allowed her to stay focused and engaged throughout each semester. Maria particularly enjoyed studying history, social anthropology and psychology, as these subjects resonated with her interests and aspirations.

She believes that the MA Combined Studies programme is truly remarkable, especially for individuals balancing work and family commitments.

Maria said: “Studying at St Andrews helped me have my current job and progress forward on my career and improve myself, and I have learned so much from the amazing teachers I have had throughout the last four years.”

If you’ve long believed that your circumstances make it impossible to pursue a degree, it’s time to reconsider.

The MA Combined Studies programme at The University of St Andrews is here to break down barriers and offer you a truly attainable and flexible path to success. Find out more about applying to The University of St Andrews and start your new chapter today!