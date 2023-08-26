Q&A: Quickfire questions with Still Game legend Sanjeev Kohli

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Q&A: Quickfire questions with Still Game legend Sanjeev Kohli

The Glaswegian actor's biggest fears include rollercoasters and jumping into water.

Still Game's 'Navid', Sanjeev Kohli, will be in Dundee and Arbroath tonight.
Still Game's 'Navid', Sanjeev Kohli, will be in Dundee and Arbroath tonight.
By Rebecca Baird

Sanjeev Kohli has been a staple of Scottish TV screens since 2002, starring as beloved shopkeeper Navid in Still Game and, more recently, AJ in River City.

Now, following in the footsteps of his Still Game castmates, the Glaswegian actor is bringing his solo chat show, An Evening With Sanjeev Kohli, to Courier Country on Saturday, August 26.

Part interview, part audience Q&A, the show will give Still Game fans in Dundee and Arbroath the chance to ask their burning questions.

“It is one of those shows, people do obsess about it and they do want to know,” says Kohli, 51.

“They’ll ask what it’s like filming X scene or who’s your favourite character, things like that. It’s all questions I would be asking as well. It’s always a good night.”

Actor, writer and comedian Sanjeev Kohli. Image: Andrew Cawley.

In a recent long-form interview with The Courier, Kohli opened up on his journey to fame and his relationship with his Still Game character, Navid.

But to get him warmed up for tonight, we asked Kohli 18 burning questions of our own:

18 questions with ‘Navid from Still Game’

What would you have done if you hadn’t been an actor/writer?

There’s every chance I would’ve been a maths teacher.

Where in the world are you happiest?

With my family, we’re having a meal and we’re all laughing.

Favourite part of Scotland to explore?

Luskentyre Beach, it’s like heaven on Earth.

Last book you read?

A I’m in the middle of reading Spaceships over Glasgow by Stuart Braithwaite from Mogwai. Last one I finished was Frankie Boyle’s book.

Music you listen to in the car?

It’s quite eclectic but I like a bit of Public Enemy.

Luskentyre Beach, Harris, is Sanjeev Kohli’s favourite part of Scotland to explore. Image: Shutterstock.

Who inspires you?

Billy Connolly, Chris Morris, my parents.

Your house is on fire – what one item do you save?

My favourite glasses, my current Jeff Goldblums.

If you could rule for a day, what would be the first thing you would do?

I would commission a 63-finger Kit Kat and then eat it myself.

Favourite holiday destination?

I have never had a bad time in the south of France.

Do you believe in love at first sight?

Yes.

What was the first album you ever bought?

From Langley Park to Memphis by Prefab Sprout, and that’s way cooler than it should be, because I’m the youngest of three brothers, so I just listened to their collections!

‘Humans don’t belong in the water’

What is the best advice you have ever received, and who did it come from?

I don’t know where it came from, but it was: ‘Don’t worry what people think about you because they’re only worrying about themselves’.

I’m guilty of that, myself. I still struggle with it. It’s worse with social networking, where anyone can have a go at you!

You speak to any actor and you’ll hear this – you can get 100 million good reviews, and you’ll remember the one bad one.

What do you do to unwind?

Box set – Succession, it’s up there with the best TV ever made. It’s incredibly tense, so not exactly unwinding, but it’s what me and Fiona, my wife, do on a night.

What or who are you proudest of?

My children.

Sanjeev Kohli plays Navid (centre) in cult sitcom Still Game. Image: BBC.

If you could turn back the clock what one thing would you change?

Oh blimey! I would’ve persisted with piano lessons. And learned to break dance.

What’s the hardest thing you’ve ever had to do?

I find it really hard to jump into water. I don’t know what that says about me psychologically, but we were on holiday a few years ago and I’m glad no one filmed it, because I must have looked pathetic, but I just can’t jump into water.

I did do it once, and I haven’t done it since. We don’t belong there, we don’t have fins or gills.

I hate rollercoasters as well, but to try and show my kids not to be scared, I went on with them, and none of us liked it! The headline here is I’m a s****bag.

Could you save someone’s life if they were dying in the street?

I did four months of medical school…so probably no. I only did the chest and the thorax. Theoretically, I could probably do CPR.

What’s your motto?

Treat other people the way you want to be treated yourself, that’s the golden rule. If people did that, the world would actually work!

An Evening With Sanjeev Kohli is at Dundee’s Ardler Complex on Saturday, August 26 at 6pm and at Arbroath’s Abbey Theatre later the same evening at 9pm. For more information and tickets, visit the Breakneck Comedy website

More from Entertainment

Still Game's 'Navid', Sanjeev Kohli, will be in Dundee and Arbroath tonight.
Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2023: Meet the Fife performers
Ian Doctor next to his poster at the recent Brighton show.
How Fife man Ian overcame alcoholism and is now helping others do the same
Julian Casablancas of The Strokes, pictured, performing at All Points East, Victoria Park, East London. (Ian West/PA)
Dozens of fans leave The Strokes gig early after poor vocal quality
A traveller at Waterloo train station (PA)
Revellers heading to Notting Hill Carnival and festivals to be hit by strike
Fans of The Strokes at All Points East festival dismayed by poor sound quality (Ian West/PA)
Fans of The Strokes at All Points East festival dismayed by poor sound quality
Media Minister Catherine Martin has faced criticism that she had not been available to the media since July 22 (PA)
Media minister defends her response to RTE payments scandal
Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden dies at the age of 72 (Ian West/PA)
Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden dies at the age of 72
The View singer Kyle Falconer gets a selfie with a fan during a Dundee in-store performance
Kyle Falconer says 'it's good we're still relevant' as Dundee band The View secure…
George Martin on stage in Better Days
Better Days? Legendary Perth nightclub inspires writer’s rave music movie bid
Liam Payne apologised to fans and said he hopes to be return to South America with ‘an even bigger show’ (Ian West/PA)
Liam Payne postpones South America tour following ‘serious kidney infection’