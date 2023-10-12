From ’90s Britpop to David Lynch, playwrights share their inspirations behind Battery Park and Pickled Republic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

From ’90s Britpop to David Lynch, playwrights share their inspirations behind Battery Park and Pickled Republic

Battery Park and Pickled Republic each explore what happens when someone doesn't live out their dreams.

Pickled Republic is coming to Perth Theatre. Image: Andy Catlin.
Pickled Republic is coming to Perth Theatre. Image: Andy Catlin.
By David Pollock

Two new theatre shows which are touring Scotland at the moment – and are in the area this week – couldn’t sound more different.

One, Battery Park, is a Britpop musical about a Scottish indie band which never made it big in the 1990s.

The other, inspired by David Lynch and the great absurdist playwright Eugene Ionesco, is about a bunch of doomed pickled vegetables in a jar that’s about to go off.

Yet both examine what happens when a person (or a pickled gherkin) doesn’t feel they’ve lived up to their potential in life.

“I’ve found that people who aren’t really into the music can relate to the story,” says playwright and director Andy McGregor of his musical, Battery Park.

Batter Park reflects playwright Andy’s experience growing up. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.

“It’s that thing of, doing things when you were young then thinking back to, ‘if only I had done that’, ‘I can’t believe I broke up with her then’, all that sort of thing.

“People have been really responding to it, because it makes them think back on their own lives, but young people have been loving it as well.

“It’s exciting, watching young people on stage. Even though it’s set in the ‘90s, they’re 19 and 20 year olds getting excited about their future. The music is loud, the lighting is great, it’s a real experience. It’s appealed right across the board, which has been rewarding.”

Greenock, not New York

Named after the park in Greenock, not the one in New York, Battery Park are the fictional group McGregor has created for the piece, who get together in 1994 but miss out on stardom.

Or rather, working class brothers Tommy and Ed (Stuart Edgar and Tommy McGowan), who work at the local IBM plant, don’t make it, while their singer Robyn (Kim Allan), becomes a superstar.

“She has stage presence, but she’s from a more affluent background, from private school,” says McGregor.

“In 1994 there was something exciting, these two brothers believe they can make it because the Gallagher brothers made it. People from these small, working class towns and cities were making it big, but now you have to be from money to survive in a band. Even the dole was set up differently then, you got extra money if you were in a band, working class people could get a foot in.”

The Battery Park cast rehearsed in a band practice room to perfect their sound. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.

The play isn’t based on McGregor’s own experience, but it reflects it. From his late teens in 1997 and through his twenties, he was the frontman of Largs-formed band Blind Pew.

They got some choice tours and support slots for bands like Idlewild and Reverend and the Makers, before “a rotten record deal took the wind out of our sails. When that finished, I spent a few years doing odd jobs, working in youth theatre and teaching recording.”

When McGregor was 30 he studied theatre at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, which is exactly the same route taken at the same age by Edgar, who also used to be in a band.

‘They could go into King Tut’s tomorrow’

McGregor’s also written six new songs – with lyrics co-written by Isla Cowan – for a play which he describes as a family drama and a romance, alongside the elements about class and the music industry.

“When we started rehearsing, we didn’t go to a normal theatre rehearsal room, we went to a band practice room,” says McGregor.

“You don’t want to be watching a group of actors pretending to be a band, and that’s not what it feels like. They could go into King Tut’s and play a gig tomorrow, and no one would think twice.”

The play takes place in the ’90s. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.

On the other hand, theatremaker and performance artist Ruxy Cantir’s Pickled Republic – which is directed by Fife-based creative powerhouse Shona Reppe – is something entirely different.

“It’s set in a pickling jar, where all the characters are vegetables that are going off as it’s expiring,” says Cantir.

“Each comes forward and does an act, cabaret-style, right before their demise, the last hurrah before the jar goes off. They’re all coming to terms with their own existence, with their own search for purpose, whether it was fulfilled or not, against the backdrop of impending doom in this rotting jar.”

Fall of Soviet Union gave playwright a taste for the absurd

The emphasis here is on dark, absurd humour, and any fans of Cantir’s two key influences Lynch and Ionesco will know exactly what she’s trying to get at with what she calls an “outrageous, physical, sinister” piece.

“I’m originally from Moldova in Eastern Europe, and growing up there, especially after the fall of the Soviet Union, offered me an insight,” she says.

“Basically, we were living against the backdrop of absurdity all the time, it was such a paradoxical time to live through. That’s the way I understand the world now, and why Theatre of the Absurd really speaks to me.”

Pickled Republic playwright Ruxy Cantir is inspired by absurdists like David Lynch. Image: Andy Catlin Date; 14/09/2023

One story her uncle told her a few years ago about what happened at a funeral inspired the way she thinks about the Pickled Republic.

“In Moldova we still have funeral criers, or ‘keeners’ as we call them,” she says.

“A woman we knew from my grandmother’s village was employed to be a crier at a funeral, and she climbed into a coffin and wanted her picture taken in it, because she wanted to know what she would look like when she died.

“Obviously that’s not great, it’s horrific and inappropriate – but for my money, also quite hilarious in its own way. I’m interested in the blurry line between the inappropriate, the tragic and the comic, which I think reflects the nature of our existence.”

Battery Park is at Perth Theatre, Friday 13th October; Byre Theatre, St Andrews, Saturday 14th October.

Pickled Republic is at Perth Theatre, Wednesday 18th October.

More from Entertainment

Yvette Fielding (Peter Byrne/PA)
Yvette Fielding claims she was ‘bullied’ on Blue Peter set
Pickled Republic is coming to Perth Theatre. Image: Andy Catlin.
Skids frontman opens up on decision to tour without bandmates ahead of Dundee gig
Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of her concert film on Wednesday in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA)
Odeon adds screenings for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film due to demand
From Initial TVBig Brother on ITV2 and ITVXPictured: Paul.This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/termsFor further information please contact:michael.taiwo1@itv.com
Big Brother contestants have shopping dispute after some awarded luxury meals
Steph McGovern missed the start of her show due to train delays (Yui Mok/PA)
Steph McGovern misses start of her Channel 4 show due to train delays
Take That will revisit standout moments from their decades-long career in a podcast (Matt Crossick/PA)
Take That to explore 30-year career in podcast before album release
Eastenders actress Honeysuckle Weeks arrives for the 10th Anniversary National Television Awards 2004 held at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
Honeysuckle Weeks was ‘supposed’ to play role in The Crown
Sir Rod Stewart hopes speaking about not playing in Saudi Arabia will ‘shine a light’ on those facing injustices in the state, including the LGBT+ community (PA)
Rod Stewart says Saudi no-show ‘highlights LGBT+ rights’
The BBC and ITV are among seven companies being investigated by the Competition and Markets Authority for suspected breaches of competition law when hiring freelance crew (PA)
BBC and ITV investigated for suspected breaches of competition law
Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Taylor Swift joined by Beyonce at world premiere of Eras Tour concert film