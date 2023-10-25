REVIEW: Four stars for wordless play Plinth at Dundee Rep thanks to Al Seed’s masterful performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

REVIEW: Four stars for wordless play Plinth at Dundee Rep thanks to Al Seed’s masterful performance

Though 'difficult going', the new piece of theatre is worth it for reviewer David Pollock.

Al Seed performs Plinth. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.
By David Pollock

In many ways, performance artist Al Seed’s new solo work with the Vanishing Point theatre company is difficult going.

It’s an entirely wordless piece which ideally involves some basic knowledge of the classical tale of Theseus and the Minotaur to get your head around – but it’s also a work which powerfully brings something of the raw physical effect of war and combat to life.

Seed is dressed in rags, face smeared in dirt which gives his skin a metallic quality under Alberto Santos Bellido’s atmospheric lighting.

Around him, designer Kai Fischer’s set is a semi-circle of sandbags which feels both like a First World War trench and a murky cave, depending on how it’s lit.

The impressive Plinth stage set. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.

On top of this is a platform – the ‘plinth’ of the title – and in front is a small, pale white statue which Seed’s Theseus worships and abandons, as Theseus did his beloved Ariadne.

Against Guy Veale’s surging, claustrophobic electronic score, which gives the work much of its monumental power, Theseus travels into the cave to confront the beast.

The tale is told through movement alone, and physical theatremaker Seed is a master in this area.

He gets around the part of the show where talking should come by sitting around a simulated campfire and effecting a kind of speeded-up, gibbering mime, as though to cut to the chase.

‘Raw physical power’. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan .

The battle is visualised as raw physical power and confidence when he places a piece of fabric over his head and becomes an anonymous, unaccountable warrior, and sheer physical terror as he crawls into and out of the cave.

In the distance, machine guns fire, and Theseus cocks his sword-like weapon as though it were a rifle.

As he stretches and grows from an animalistic form into a bold statue on his plinth, Seed’s point about war is subtle but well-made – that noble warriors come from a place of savagery, violence and terror, both experienced and inflicted.

Run ended. Plinth is at the Byre Theatre, St Andrews on Thursday February 8 2024. 

