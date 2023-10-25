Woman hospitalised after two-car crash blocks A92 north of Arbroath

A woman has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash blocked the A92 north of Arbroath on Wednesday.

Emergency services including police and paramedics were called to the A92 close to Marywell at around 4.20pm.

It followed a collision involving two vehicles.

The crash blocked the stretch of A92 in both directions for a time as emergency services continued at the scene.

One woman was given medical assistance at the scene for being taken by ambulance on to hospital for further treatment.

A92 north of Arbroath blocked for around an hour

It’s thought her injuries are not serious.

The road was eventually reopened at around an hour later.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received reports of a two-vehicle crash on the A92, north of Arbroath near Tarriebank, around 4.20pm.

“One woman has been taken to hospital as a precaution.

“Enquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing.”