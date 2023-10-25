Woman hospitalised after two-car crash blocks A92 north of Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Woman hospitalised after two-car crash blocks A92 north of Arbroath

A92 blocked near Marywell for around an hour.

By Neil Henderson
The crash occurred on the A92 near Marywell north of Arbroath.
The crash occurred on the A92 near Marywell north of Arbroath. Image: Google Street View

A woman has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash blocked the A92 north of Arbroath on Wednesday.

Emergency services including police and paramedics were called to the A92 close to Marywell at around 4.20pm.

It followed a collision involving two vehicles.

The crash blocked the stretch of A92 in both directions for a time as emergency services continued at the scene.

One woman was given medical assistance at the scene for being taken by ambulance on to hospital for further treatment.

A92 north of Arbroath blocked for around an hour

It’s thought her injuries are not serious.

The road was eventually reopened at around an hour later.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received reports of a two-vehicle crash on the A92, north of Arbroath near Tarriebank, around 4.20pm.

“One woman has been taken to hospital as a precaution.

“Enquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Left to right is Toby sparrow, Dylan Hunter Sparrow McMenemie and Torrent Wallace-Stewart who all graduated in Acting and performance HNC. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Dundee and Angus College students enjoy graduations
RNLB Inchcape takes to the water for the wreath-laying ceremony. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
PICTURES: Arbroath honours RNLI heroes on 70th anniversary of Robert Lindsay disaster
Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill will visit Brechin and Broughty Ferry
Still Game stars to visit Dundee and Brechin
Police investigate after Andrew Rose died falling from a roof at WN Lindsay Ltd, near Stracathro.
Angus granary fined £60k after roof painter fell to his death
Flooding on the Viewfield Road in Glenrothes on Friday, October 27 2023.
Heavy rain now set to last until Monday night as ANOTHER warning issued for…
Jamae Boyd at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Seven-times convicted driver drove at 60mph on 20mph Kirriemuir streets
Lorry overturned on the junction of Culloden Road and the A92 Montrose Road, Arbroath.
Man, 44, taken to hospital after lorry overturns on residential Arbroath street
Met Office yellow rain alert area on October 27 2023.
Rain warning extended into Perth and parts of Fife as more flood warnings issued
Cycle paths in and between the two country parks could be improved. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Anger mounting over 'secret' plan to transform Monikie and Crombie country parks
12
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Some trains cancelled as wet weather hits Tayside and Fife - check if your…