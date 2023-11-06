REVIEW: Two Doors Down star’s new show ‘pricks the bubble of what your average English person thinks they know about Scotland’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

REVIEW: Two Doors Down star’s new show ‘pricks the bubble of what your average English person thinks they know about Scotland’

Kieran Hodgson's Big In Scotland earned four stars from David Pollock.

Kieran Hodgson brought his new show Big In Scotland to Perth last weekend. Image: Kat Gollock.
Kieran Hodgson brought his new show Big In Scotland to Perth last weekend. Image: Kat Gollock.
By David Pollock

Kieran Hodgson is Scottish, he says proudly.

If this isn’t obvious, surely his polite, enthusiastic, middle-class English accent is enough to convince us of the truth of the matter. No?

Okay, he was raised in Yorkshire and has spent much of his adult life in London – but Kieran Hodgson the comedian was very much made in Scotland.

First he cut his teeth on clever coming-of-age storytelling shows like this one, on subjects such as his misguided hero worship of Lance Armstrong and his relationship with classical music, which hoovered up acclaim at the Edinburgh Fringe.

It’s his role as Gordon in hit Scottish sitcom Two Doors Down that he’s more widely known for, though, and this show is about the struggle to find his identity after he and his husband moved up for the show in 2017.

An excellent impersonator, Hodgson brings in guest characters, real and imagined, to help him on his journey.

Kieran Hodgson gets animated on stage. Image: Kat Gollock.

These include Gordon Brown (Hodgson’s favourite prime minister of his lifetime – a low bar – who dispenses soundbite wisdom), his co-star Elaine C Smith (who’s lovely, but visibly bristles when he trots out received cliches about Scottish accents and politics) and Margaret Thatcher (what Hodgson sounds like when he delivers those cliches).

Turning on the conceit that giving a selfish best man’s speech means he needs to discover a better version of himself by being Scottish, he manages to make personal journey into an excuse to poke fun at himself and life’s absurdities.

At its best, the show pricks the bubble of what your average, half-engaged English person thinks they know about Scotland.

Ian (Jamie Quinn) Cathy (Doon Mackichan), Gordon (Kieran Hodgson),  and Alan (Graeme Stevely) in Two Doors Down.

Yet it also turns a mirror on Scotland itself, which more often than not is effective.

The one bum note comes when he portrays those interested in Gaelic language education as middle-class racists, yet he’s redeemed somewhat by his own reasonably good Gaelic and an imagined conversation in Tyndrum which questions the reality and appropriation of Highland culture.

Otherwise it’s a really heartfelt and clever show, with jokes about macaroni pies and Arnold Clark cars that show Hodgson’s familiar with his new home.

Few things, of course, are more Scottish than laughter in the face of adversity.

Run ended. For more Scottish tour dates next March, see the Berk’s Nest website.

Conversation