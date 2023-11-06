LEE WILKIE: Dundee United left door open for Raith Rovers – now they can ramp up pressure on Friday night

It’s inevitable days like Saturday will come along for Dundee United this season.

Not quite at their best and falling behind.

But in coming back to grab a point they continue to show they are the best side in the Championship.

And they could have won that game against Inverness, they did create chances.

But a draw was probably the right result.

Duncan Ferguson has Caley Thistle playing some decent stuff and they’ll cause some problems this season.

But the Tangerines keep rolling on.

Door open

They left the door open for Raith Rovers to cut the gap but they could only draw themselves.

That’s where my doubt over Rovers lies, I don’t see anyone putting together the kind of form that can overhaul United.

And they can stretch open a seven-point gap if they can grab a win at Dunfermline on Friday night.

It’s a chance to put real pressure on Raith.

They’ll have games in hand but Ian Murray’s side will go into their match away to Queen’s Park knowing they have to win.

If United can pick up three points at East End Park.

That’ll be no easy task, the Pars are showing they are no mugs at Championship level.

But I still expect United to be favourites for the win.

If they do that, they put Rovers under serious pressure.