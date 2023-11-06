LEE WILKIE: Dundee United left door open for Raith Rovers – now they can ramp up pressure on Friday night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United left door open for Raith Rovers – now they can ramp up pressure on Friday night

The Tangerines face Dunfermline a day before Rovers' clash at Queen's Park.

Dundee United battled back to draw against Inverness at the weekend. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

It’s inevitable days like Saturday will come along for Dundee United this season.

Not quite at their best and falling behind.

But in coming back to grab a point they continue to show they are the best side in the Championship.

And they could have won that game against Inverness, they did create chances.

But a draw was probably the right result.

Duncan Ferguson has Caley Thistle playing some decent stuff and they’ll cause some problems this season.

But the Tangerines keep rolling on.

Door open

They left the door open for Raith Rovers to cut the gap but they could only draw themselves.

That’s where my doubt over Rovers lies, I don’t see anyone putting together the kind of form that can overhaul United.

And they can stretch open a seven-point gap if they can grab a win at Dunfermline on Friday night.

It’s a chance to put real pressure on Raith.

Kevin Holt's diving header sealed a draw for Dundee United against Inverness
They’ll have games in hand but Ian Murray’s side will go into their match away to Queen’s Park knowing they have to win.

If United can pick up three points at East End Park.

That’ll be no easy task, the Pars are showing they are  no mugs at Championship level.

But I still expect United to be favourites for the win.

If they do that, they put Rovers under serious pressure.

