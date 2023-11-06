Funding for ‘innovative’ Tayside green heat projects

Two Tayside businesses have won a share of £750,000 funding to develop their green heat products.

Dundee smart energy solutions company Hutchison International has been awarded funding by Scottish Enterprise.

Kinross-based developer of low carbon energy products LIND will also receive a five-figure sum. The grants range from £30,000 to £50,000.

Each of the successful businesses will develop new products or processes to support the transition to low carbon heat, or improve the thermal performance of buildings.

Government goal to grow green heat market

The Scottish Government is funding the call with aims to grow the country’s green heat market by “stimulating innovation and investment”.

Patrick Harvie, minister for zero carbon buildings, said: “Through this programme the Scottish Government is helping to create an environment where our businesses are encouraged to develop new technologies that support our transition to net zero.

“I am pleased to see such a diverse range of projects being supported by our funding and I look forward to seeing the progress that will be made to further develop these solutions.”

A further 13 businesses across Scotland were also awarded funding.

Scottish Enterprise director of economic opportunities Suzanne Sosna said: “Decarbonising heat will play a crucial role in meeting global net zero targets, creating opportunities for Scottish businesses in supply chain areas such as manufacturing, assembly, design, and consultancy and installation.

“This funding will help businesses that stand to benefit from the growth of green heat conduct detailed assessments of the feasibility of their solutions with a view to future commercial development.”