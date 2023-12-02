11 festive shows guaranteed to ignite your Christmas spirit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
11 festive shows guaranteed to ignite your Christmas spirit

As Christmas approaches, we've compiled 11 must see shows across Tayside and Fife for all the family.

Writer and director Barrie Hunter in Perth Theatre's Aladdin. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Isla Glen

Is it time to watch a Christmas show? Oh yes it is!

As the festive season begins, we’ve compiled 11 Christmas shows across Tayside and Fife that all of the family will enjoy.

Freezin

A Frozen style pantomime is coming to Arbroath.

When the evil Jack Frost curses Queen Ellie, her rage causes her to turn the Kingdom of Snowydale into snow and ice.

Under the guidance of a magical fairy, will she ensure Jack Frost does not reign supreme?

Freezin runs at the Webster Memorial Theatre from December 8 to 24.

A Christmas Carol

The cast of Dundee Rep’s production of A Christmas Carol during dress rehearsals. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The magic is back at Dundee Rep this Christmas as the critically acclaimed musical A Christmas Carol returns for the 2023 festive season.

Directed by the Rep’s artistic director Andrew Panton, this contemporary interpretation of the classic Christmas story is filled with ghostly thrills and gets the audience involved to help tell the story.

A Christmas Carol runs until December 30.

Cinderella

Fantasia is in trouble again and Cinderella’s dreams may be reduced to, well, cinders.

While she dreams of a charming prince, it’ll take more than a new pair of heels to sort this one out.

Can the Fairy Godmother help Cinderella and her friends to return to the spotlight?

Cinderella runs at the Byre Theatre until December 31.

Aladdin

Cast of Aladdin.
Aladdin McTwankie and his family are trying to keep their laundry business spinning.

Abigail McKrankie has cancelled all their contracts and has plans to get rich quick which involve young Aladdin.

Join Aladdin and his family as they try to keep the laundry going under very trying circumstances and meet some others along the way.

Aladdin runs at Perth Theatre until December 31.

Jack and the Beanstalk

Thomson-Leng Musical Society will stage Jack and the Beanstalk in Dundee.

Jack, a poor country boy, trades the family cow for a handful of magic beans.

When the beans grow into an enormous beanstalk reaching up into the clouds, Jack climbs it and finds himself in the castle of an unfriendly giant.

Gardyne Theatre will host Jack and the Beanstalk until December 3.

The Little Mermaid

Cast of the Little Mermaid Christmas show.
Princess Azurial, the little mermaid, hopes to meet the handsome Prince Eric with whom she has fallen in love.

But will evil Auntie Augusta’s wicked plan to take over the underwater Kingdom of Tritonia succeed bringing misery to all the sea-creatures?

The Little Mermaid runs at the Adam Smith Theatre from December 9 to January 6.

Wizard of Oz

Look out those ruby red slippers and follow the yellow brick road down to Dunfermline for The Wizard of Oz pantomime.

It stars panto legend Ian ‘Sheepie’ Smith and promises dazzling sets and colourful costumes.

The Wizard of Oz runs at the Alhambra Theatre from December 7 to 28.

The McDougalls: Big Christmas Show

Aunt Aggie and Max from the McDougalls.
A Musical Show for all the Family
A Musical Show for all the Family

Ruairidh Forde and Ryan Moir, who play Auntie Aggie and Max, will perform a festive musical extravaganza.

The McDougalls will be wrapping presents, baking mince pies and welcoming Christmas characters, including Santa Claus.

The show promises singalongs such as Jingle Bells and The Twelve Days Of Christmas.

The McDougalls: Big Christmas Show comes to Glenrothes’ Rothes Halls on December 9.

Ya Wee Beauty and The Beastie

Beauty and the Beast will be retold as Ya Wee Beauty and the Beastie for Kirkcaldy’s Panto.

Starring Billy Mack as Dame Kitty McCrivvens, the show promises marvellous music, magical scenery, fun, laughter and tears.

Ya Wee Beauty and The Beastie will run at the Kings Theatre from December 7 to January 6.

Sleeping Beauty

A poster for the Sleeping Beauty Christmas show in Dundee.
Sleeping Beauty poster.

Downfield Musical Society are set to perform Sleeping Beauty, a fantastic family panto over ten days.

When the princess is poisoned by the wicked witch’s spinning wheel, she is doomed to sleep for eternity.

Only the Prince Valiant, with the help of Dame Potty Pansy, her daft son Batty Boabie and his pals Pick and Mix can stop the evil witch.

Sleeping Beauty runs on certain days from December 14 to 23 at the Whitehall Theatre.

Pinocchio

Geppetto, an old toy maker, always longed for a son of his own.

One night, with a little help from a fairy and a cheeky little cricket, his wish came true and his latest puppet, Pinocchio, came to life.

But Pinocchio catches the eye of the evil showman Stromboli who will stop at nothing to get his hands on the enchanted toy.

With the help of Dame Mamma Mia and her son Lampwick, will Pinocchio learn in time what it takes to be a ‘real boy’?

Pinnocchio the Pantomime will run at Perth College’s Goodlyburn Theatre, Perth from December 13 to 16.

