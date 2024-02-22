11 Dundee tribute shows to transport you through time this March

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

11 Dundee tribute shows to transport you through time this March

From reimagined classics to sing-along sensations, the City of Discovery is paying tribute to music greats in a big way.

Paul Ashworth stars as Mick Jagger in The Rolling Stones Story tribute show.
Paul Ashworth stars as Mick Jagger in The Rolling Stones Story, a tribute act which is coming to Dundee on March 3.
By Rebecca Baird

When it comes to tribute shows, Dundee has something for everyone.

So often sneered at by music purists, tribute shows have become an industry and art form in their own right, with many selling tickets at the same price as current original artists.

And it makes sense that as the cost of living crisis continues, people are inclined to spend their cash on a night of music they know they’ll enjoy.

This March, whether you want to dance with mum and dad to legends like Cher or the Stones, relive your pop punk days with a room full of Paramore fans, or spend an evening soaking up your daughter’s favourite Taylor Swift tracks, the city has nostalgia on offer for every generation.

So rockabillies, indie kids, and all in between – here are 11 Dundee tribute shows to help you turn back time this March…

1. Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Image: George Walker/AP.

What: For tribute fans seeking something a bit different, this string quartet performance puts an orchestral spin on pop sensation Taylor Swift’s biggest hits, including Love Story, Anti-Hero, Wildest Dreams and more.

Lit by an array of flickering (electric) candles, the intimate, seated concert is the perfect way to spend a chilled evening with your favourite Swifty. Think Bridgerton, but for pop lovers.

Where: Verdant Works.

When: Friday March 1 – 6.30pm.

How much: Tickets start at £23.

Can kids go? Yes, this event is open to ages eight and up.

2. The Rolling Stones Story

Mick Jagger tribute act Paul Ashworth will perform in Dundee.
Mick Jagger impersonator Paul Ashworth.

What: The Rolling Stones story features world No1 Mick Jagger impersonator Paul Ashworth as he and his band relive classic hits including Satisfaction, Jumpin’ Jack Flash, Honky Tonk Woman and more in this high-energy concert.

Where: Caird Hall.

When: March 3 – 7.30pm.

How much: Tickets start at £26.50.

Can kids go? Yes, but under 16s must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

3. London Calling play The Clash

Joe Strummer and Mick Jones, The Clash.
Joe Strummer and Mick Jones, The Clash. Image: Steve Joester/Shutterstock.

What: Tribute band London Calling formed when four friends got together to play a charity gig, and never stopped. Now they’re celebrating the 45th anniversary of Clash album Give ‘Em Enough Rope by playing the album in full in Dundee.

Where: Beat Generator.

When: Friday March 8 – 7.30pm.

How much: Tickets start at £15.

Can kids go? No, this event is strictly 18+.

4. Barry Steele Presents ‘The Roy Orbison Story’

Barry Steele will bring his Roy Orbison tribute to Dundee.
Barry Steele as Roy Orbison. Image: DC Thomson.

What: Performer Barry Steele takes on the persona of American legend Roy Orbison in this show coming directly from London’s West End. Backed by a five-piece band, the show takes audiences right through the Travelling Wilburys era, and features classics such as Pretty Woman, Only The Lonely and California Blue.

Where: Gardyne Theatre.

When: Friday March 8 – 7.30pm.

How much: Tickets start at £27.

Can kids go? Yes.

5. Paramore UK Live

Lead singer Hayley Williams performs during a Paramore concert at Hammerstein Ballroom, in New York. Image: Jason Decrow/AP.

What: Angsty millennials, rise up and Riot! Paramore UK Live are Britain’s answer to the Misery Business hitmakers and this concert promises a journey through the band’s whole discography.

Where: Church.

When: Friday March 8 -7pm.

How much: Tickets start at £6.50.

Can kids go? The show is 14+, but under-18s must be accompanied by an adult.

6. Here Come The Girls

Cher’s music features in Here Come The Girls.

What: A ‘multi-diva’ tribute show featuring hits from female artists including Cher, Madonna, Annie Lennox, Lady Gaga and more, this is the perfect recipe for a girls’ night out.

Where: Whitehall Theatre.

When: Saturday March 9 2024 – 7.30pm.

How much: Tickets start at £21.50.

Can kids go? Yes.

7. The Sensational David Bowie Tribute Band

The Sensational David Bowie tribute band will pay homage to the musician in Dundee. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

What: With all the glamour and magic of David Bowie’s many forms, rolled into one spectacular night, this show is a perfect night out for fans of Ziggy Stadust, Alladin Sane and Major Tom.

Where: Church.

When: Saturday March 16 – 7pm.

How much: Tickets are £15.

Can kids go? This show is for ages 14 and up.

8. The Boyz Thin Lizzy Tribute

Thin Lizzy in concert.
Thin Lizzy in concert. Image: DC Thomson.

What: A knock-out two hours of back-to-back Thin Lizzy classic from Scottish tribute band The Boyz. A solid dose of nostalgia for die-hard fans.

Where: Groucho’s.

When: Sunday March 17 – 7.30pm.

How much: Tickets are £11.25.

Can kids go? No, this show is strictly 18+.

9. Kopycat Killers (plus Subarctic Monkeys and Scam Fender)

The Killers’ music will be on the bill at Duck Slattery.

What: This tribute triple bill is an indie kid’s dream, with music from The Killers, Arctic Monkeys and Sam Fender all featured.

Where: Duck Slattery.

When: Friday March 22 – 7pm.

How much? Tickets are £23.

Can kids go? The show is 14+, but ages 14-16 must be accompanied by an adult.

10. Chicago Blues Brothers

The Chicago Blues Brothers perform with an 11-piece live band
An 11-piece live band perform songs from the cult film. Image: The Chicago Blues Brothers/Facebook.

What: Taking the legacy of Jake and Elwood Blues to new heights, the Chicago Blues Brothers have been touring the world for more than 30 years. On this, their Crusin For A Bluesin tour, they promise to have audiences dancing in the aisles with their live band and top-class cast.

Where: Whitehall Theatre.

When: Friday March 22 – 7.30pm.

How much: Tickets start at £24 (£15 for under-16s).

Can kids go? Yes.

11. The Bon Jovi Experience

Jon Bon Jovi has said the Bon Jovi Experience is the only Bon Jovi tribute band he endorses.
Jon Bon Jovi has said the Bon Jovi Experience is the only Bon Jovi tribute band he endorses. Image: Mel Evans.

What: The only Bon Jovi tribute act endorsed by the man himself, The Bon Jovi Experience features smash hit songs including Livin’ On a Prayer, It’s My Life, You Give Love a Bad Name, and many more. A fun night out for the whole family – dad dancing encouraged.

Where: Caird Hall.

When: Sunday March 24 – 7.30pm.

How much: Tickets start at £24.50.

Can kids go? Yes.

More from Entertainment

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (Ian West/PA)
Ant and Dec on taking Saturday Night Takeaway break to ‘spend time with family’
Richard Hammond presented Top Gear (Ian West/PA)
Richard Hammond says ‘well-controlled risk is excusable’ on Top Gear
Beyonce has topped Billboard’s country music chart (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Beyonce becomes first black woman to top Billboard’s country music chart
Joseph Fiennes starred in hit theatre show Dear England (Marc Brenner/National Theatre/PA)
Gareth Southgate play Dear England to be adapted for TV starring Joseph Fiennes
Michael Sheen will be interviewed by around 35 neurodivergent or learning disabled people in the new BBC show The Assembly (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Michael Sheen faces ‘grilling of a lifetime’ on new BBC show The Assembly
Members of The Eagles, from left, Timothy B Schmit, Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Criminal case over handwritten lyrics to Hotel California goes to trial
Dan Wootton said the right to be presumed innocent must be upheld, as two police forces have said they will take no further action after investigating allegations made against him (Gemma Gravett/GB News)
Dan Wootton ‘completely cleared’ as two police forces take no further action
Emilia Clarke was made an MBE (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Game Of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke made MBE in Windsor Castle ceremony
Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones are joining The Voice UK coaching panel (Yui Mok/PA)
McFly stars join country music superstar on The Voice UK line-up
Tom Sandoval posted an apology for his comments on Instagram (Jeffrey Mayer/Alamy/PA)
Tom Sandoval apologises for comparing affair scandal with George Floyd murder

Conversation