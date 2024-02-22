11 Dundee tribute shows to transport you through time this March

When it comes to tribute shows, Dundee has something for everyone.

So often sneered at by music purists, tribute shows have become an industry and art form in their own right, with many selling tickets at the same price as current original artists.

And it makes sense that as the cost of living crisis continues, people are inclined to spend their cash on a night of music they know they’ll enjoy.

This March, whether you want to dance with mum and dad to legends like Cher or the Stones, relive your pop punk days with a room full of Paramore fans, or spend an evening soaking up your daughter’s favourite Taylor Swift tracks, the city has nostalgia on offer for every generation.

So rockabillies, indie kids, and all in between – here are 11 Dundee tribute shows to help you turn back time this March…

1. Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift

What: For tribute fans seeking something a bit different, this string quartet performance puts an orchestral spin on pop sensation Taylor Swift’s biggest hits, including Love Story, Anti-Hero, Wildest Dreams and more.

Lit by an array of flickering (electric) candles, the intimate, seated concert is the perfect way to spend a chilled evening with your favourite Swifty. Think Bridgerton, but for pop lovers.

Where: Verdant Works.

When: Friday March 1 – 6.30pm.

How much: Tickets start at £23.

Can kids go? Yes, this event is open to ages eight and up.

2. The Rolling Stones Story

What: The Rolling Stones story features world No1 Mick Jagger impersonator Paul Ashworth as he and his band relive classic hits including Satisfaction, Jumpin’ Jack Flash, Honky Tonk Woman and more in this high-energy concert.

Where: Caird Hall.

When: March 3 – 7.30pm.

How much: Tickets start at £26.50.

Can kids go? Yes, but under 16s must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

3. London Calling play The Clash

What: Tribute band London Calling formed when four friends got together to play a charity gig, and never stopped. Now they’re celebrating the 45th anniversary of Clash album Give ‘Em Enough Rope by playing the album in full in Dundee.

Where: Beat Generator.

When: Friday March 8 – 7.30pm.

How much: Tickets start at £15.

Can kids go? No, this event is strictly 18+.

4. Barry Steele Presents ‘The Roy Orbison Story’

What: Performer Barry Steele takes on the persona of American legend Roy Orbison in this show coming directly from London’s West End. Backed by a five-piece band, the show takes audiences right through the Travelling Wilburys era, and features classics such as Pretty Woman, Only The Lonely and California Blue.

Where: Gardyne Theatre.

When: Friday March 8 – 7.30pm.

How much: Tickets start at £27.

Can kids go? Yes.

5. Paramore UK Live

What: Angsty millennials, rise up and Riot! Paramore UK Live are Britain’s answer to the Misery Business hitmakers and this concert promises a journey through the band’s whole discography.

Where: Church.

When: Friday March 8 -7pm.

How much: Tickets start at £6.50.

Can kids go? The show is 14+, but under-18s must be accompanied by an adult.

6. Here Come The Girls

What: A ‘multi-diva’ tribute show featuring hits from female artists including Cher, Madonna, Annie Lennox, Lady Gaga and more, this is the perfect recipe for a girls’ night out.

Where: Whitehall Theatre.

When: Saturday March 9 2024 – 7.30pm.

How much: Tickets start at £21.50.

Can kids go? Yes.

7. The Sensational David Bowie Tribute Band

What: With all the glamour and magic of David Bowie’s many forms, rolled into one spectacular night, this show is a perfect night out for fans of Ziggy Stadust, Alladin Sane and Major Tom.

Where: Church.

When: Saturday March 16 – 7pm.

How much: Tickets are £15.

Can kids go? This show is for ages 14 and up.

8. The Boyz Thin Lizzy Tribute

What: A knock-out two hours of back-to-back Thin Lizzy classic from Scottish tribute band The Boyz. A solid dose of nostalgia for die-hard fans.

Where: Groucho’s.

When: Sunday March 17 – 7.30pm.

How much: Tickets are £11.25.

Can kids go? No, this show is strictly 18+.

9. Kopycat Killers (plus Subarctic Monkeys and Scam Fender)

What: This tribute triple bill is an indie kid’s dream, with music from The Killers, Arctic Monkeys and Sam Fender all featured.

Where: Duck Slattery.

When: Friday March 22 – 7pm.

How much? Tickets are £23.

Can kids go? The show is 14+, but ages 14-16 must be accompanied by an adult.

10. Chicago Blues Brothers

What: Taking the legacy of Jake and Elwood Blues to new heights, the Chicago Blues Brothers have been touring the world for more than 30 years. On this, their Crusin For A Bluesin tour, they promise to have audiences dancing in the aisles with their live band and top-class cast.

Where: Whitehall Theatre.

When: Friday March 22 – 7.30pm.

How much: Tickets start at £24 (£15 for under-16s).

Can kids go? Yes.

11. The Bon Jovi Experience

What: The only Bon Jovi tribute act endorsed by the man himself, The Bon Jovi Experience features smash hit songs including Livin’ On a Prayer, It’s My Life, You Give Love a Bad Name, and many more. A fun night out for the whole family – dad dancing encouraged.

Where: Caird Hall.

When: Sunday March 24 – 7.30pm.

How much: Tickets start at £24.50.

Can kids go? Yes.