£830k Perthshire country house with beautiful gardens and views for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

£830k Perthshire country house with beautiful gardens and views for sale

Wester House of Ross near Comrie is a B-listed building.

By Chloe Burrell
Wester House of Ross near Comrie.
Wester House of Ross near Comrie. Image: Rettie

A Perthshire country house with beautiful gardens and views has gone up for sale for more than £830,000.

Wester House of Ross near Comrie is a B-listed building set in just over four acres of land.

The spacious, semi-detached property retains many period features and boasts several living areas.

On entry to the five-bedroom home, there is a reception hall leading to a grand drawing and dining room, featuring a fireplace.

Next door is a smaller sitting room, also featuring a fireplace, providing a cosier place for relaxing.

Wester House of Ross near Comrie.
The B-listed home. Image: Rettie
Hallway of Wester House of Ross near Comrie.
The reception hallway. Image: Rettie
Drawing room of the Perthshire country house.
The drawing and dining room has plenty of natural light. Image: Rettie
Dining room of Wester House of Ross near Comrie.
The dining room. Image: Rettie
Sitting room of Wester House of Ross near Comrie.
The snug sitting room also has a fireplace. Image: Rettie
Study of Wester House of Ross near Comrie.
The large study. Image: Rettie
Kitchen of the Perthshire country house.
The kitchen has an Aga cooker. Image: Rettie

The breakfast kitchen comes with an Aga cooker and central island, while there is also a further sitting room/study, a cloakroom and a utility area on this floor.

All five bedrooms are on the first floor.

This includes the master, which comes with a walk-in dressing room and an en suite bathroom.

The second and third bedrooms are served by a shared bathroom, while the others have access to a family bathroom.

The principal bedroom of the Perthshire country house.
The main bedroom. Image: Rettie
Dressing room of principal bedroom of Wester House of Ross near Comrie.
The walk-in dressing room. Image: Rettie
En-suite bathroom of principal bedroom of Wester House of Ross near Comrie.
The en suite bathroom for the master bedroom. Image: Rettie
Bedroom two of Wester House of Ross near Comrie.
Bedroom two. Image: Rettie
Bedroom three of Wester House of Ross near Comrie.
The third bedroom. Image: Rettie
A shared bathroom.
Bedrooms two and three are served by a shared bathroom. Image: Rettie

The home is set in sweeping gardens which have been developed by the owners for the past 20 years.

Such is the beauty of the site, the gardens have regularly been opened to the public under Scotland’s Garden Scheme.

There are plenty of spots to soak up the surroundings, including a pagoda-style summer house overlooking the expansive lawns.

The outside space also features a modern garage with space for up to three cars along with storage space, a WC and a first-floor workshop and store room.

Garden of Wester House of Ross near Comrie.
The large, sweeping gardens. Image: Rettie
The site measures at more than four acres. Image: Rettie
The Perthshire country home has a summer house in the garden.
A summer house overlooking the gardens. Image: Rettie
Garden of Wester House of Ross near Comrie.
A view from Wester House of Ross. Image: Rettie
A Celtic cross design in the gardens. Image: Rettie
A patio area outside the house. Image: Rettie
The gardens attached to the Perthshire country house have plenty of flowers.
The gardens have plenty of flowers. Image: Rettie

The home, to the west of Comrie, also benefits from breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside.

Wester House of Ross is being marketed by Rettie for offers over £830,000.

Elsewhere, The Courier has taken a look at five of the most expensive properties for sale across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

More from Property

There are some stunning - and stunningly expensive - homes in Tayside, Fife and Stirling. Image: Strutt and Parker.
Inside 5 of the most expensive houses in Dundee, Perthshire, Fife, Angus, and Stirling
The former Crieff Police Station.
Chance to transform former Crieff police station as 1900 building goes on the market
Rossie Gamekeepers Cottage enjoys a splendid rural location. Image: Galbraith.
Extended country cottage near Ladybank has 5.6 acres and £490k price tag
Dean Park House enjoys a rural setting close to Dunfermline. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal.
Huge £800k home near Dunfermline has 6 acre garden, luxury interior and home gym
Chalmers Mill sits on the banks of Ceres Burn. Image: Savills.
Stunning £600k Fife millhouse accessed by its own bridge over Ceres Burn
A plot of land is up for sale on the Kingsway in Dundee.
For £225k you could build your own dream home in Dundee
The five-bedroomed Ladyinch is up for sale
Beautiful B-listed Georgian house with 5 bedrooms for sale in Fife
North Queensferry home below Forth Bridge.
Five-bedroom home directly below Forth Bridge has unspoiled view over river
Dundee is a great place to be a first time buyer. Image: Zack Davidson/Unsplash
5 of the best Dundee houses for first time buyers
Bruadarach House has a self-contained studio flat. Image: Rettie.
Stunning £725k modern house near Ceres has beautiful interior and self-contained apartment

Conversation