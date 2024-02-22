£830k Perthshire country house with beautiful gardens and views for sale

A Perthshire country house with beautiful gardens and views has gone up for sale for more than £830,000.

Wester House of Ross near Comrie is a B-listed building set in just over four acres of land.

The spacious, semi-detached property retains many period features and boasts several living areas.

On entry to the five-bedroom home, there is a reception hall leading to a grand drawing and dining room, featuring a fireplace.

Next door is a smaller sitting room, also featuring a fireplace, providing a cosier place for relaxing.

The breakfast kitchen comes with an Aga cooker and central island, while there is also a further sitting room/study, a cloakroom and a utility area on this floor.

All five bedrooms are on the first floor.

This includes the master, which comes with a walk-in dressing room and an en suite bathroom.

The second and third bedrooms are served by a shared bathroom, while the others have access to a family bathroom.

The home is set in sweeping gardens which have been developed by the owners for the past 20 years.

Such is the beauty of the site, the gardens have regularly been opened to the public under Scotland’s Garden Scheme.

There are plenty of spots to soak up the surroundings, including a pagoda-style summer house overlooking the expansive lawns.

The outside space also features a modern garage with space for up to three cars along with storage space, a WC and a first-floor workshop and store room.

The home, to the west of Comrie, also benefits from breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside.

Wester House of Ross is being marketed by Rettie for offers over £830,000.

