Dundee boss Tony Docherty opens up on Lee Ashcroft exit as he provides update on Owen Beck fitness ahead of Hibs clash

Ashcroft joined Raith Rovers on loan yesterday.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Shutterstock

Lee Ashcroft was a wanted man this month and Dundee boss Tony Docherty wasn’t going to stand in the way of regular football for the 30-year-old.

Fife rivals Raith Rovers and Dunfermline were after his signature, among others.

However, it is the Championship title-challengers Raith who Ashcroft has plumped for, signing a loan deal until the end of the season.

The big defender has already tasted promotion from the second tier on two occasions at Dens Park and is keen to make it a treble this term.

Ashcroft has played 110 times over four campaigns with the Dark Blues but found game time limited this season under Docherty.

Lee Ashcroft sits in the directors' box at Stark's Park in a Raith Rovers strip.
Dundee FC defender Lee Ashcroft has joined Raith Rovers on loan for the rest of the season. Image: Tony Fimister / Raith Rovers.

With defensive injuries biting hard in January, the experienced defender came back into the side and performed well, scoring a key goal at Aberdeen.

However, now Aaron Donnelly, Ricki Lamie and Antonio Portales are fit again he has dropped down the pecking order.

Character

Dundee boss Docherty, though, was keen to stress the positive impact Ashcroft has made this season despite his limited game time.

“Lee had a few options and we just felt with the level of competition in the squad I couldn’t guarantee him game time,” Docherty explained.

“At this stage in his career, he’s looking for that so Lee took the opportunity.

“There was a lot of interest in Lee and he chose Raith Rovers.

Lee Ashcroft celebrates levelling the scores. Image: SNS
Lee Ashcroft celebrates his Dundee FC goal that levelled the scores at Aberdeen. Image: SNS

“He’s a brilliant professional, a really great boy and one of the best I’ve worked with.

“We wish him all the best. These things happen in football and he wants game time I couldn’t guarantee.

“He’ll now help Raith Rovers in their title challenge.”

He added: “There was absolutely no surprise at the way he performed for us recently. He came in for those games and the goal at Pittodrie was a big one.

“That’s the type of character he is. I’ve said it numerous times about filling my dressing-room with those type of characters.

“Really good senior pros and Ashy certainly fits into that category so we wish him all the best.”

Team news

Meanwhile, it won’t only be at the back that Docherty has decisions to make for this weekend’s trip to Hibs.

He’s also got strong options at the top end of the park with Michael Mellon back available following his head injury against St Johnstone a couple of weeks ago.

And Curtis Main is getting closer to full fitness.

Owen Beck
Owen Beck is a key part of Tony Docherty’s Dundee team. Image: Shutterstock

“I’m delighted with the players we are getting back,” Docherty said.

“That’s Antonio Portales in full training, Ricki Lamie is back, Michael Mellon is back, Curtis Main is much more up to speed.

“The squad is looking very strong at a pivotal point in the season so it’s great to have so many options.

“We have a few out in Ryan Howley, Charlie Reilly and Diego Pineda.

“But to get the majority back at this stage in the season is really good.”

The big question ahead of the Premiership trip to Easter Road is whether Owen Beck will be fit to play after limping off with a tight groin against St Johnstone.

Docherty said: “Owen Beck did light training on Wednesday along with Scott Tiffoney but he’ll be fine and will train fully later in the week to be ready for Saturday.”

Conversation