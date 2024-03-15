Dundee band Red Vanilla packed in degrees to pursue their dream of making it big

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee band Red Vanilla packed in degrees to pursue their dream of making it big

'Our families totally hated us,' says singer Anna Forsyth.

Dundee band Red Vanilla at King Tut's in Glasgow.
Red Vanilla lead singer Anna Forsyth. Image: Supplied.
By Rebecca Baird

Dundee alt-rockers Red Vanilla are ready to put the ‘star’ in starving artists.

Founded by Forfar frontwoman Anna Forsyth and lead guitarist George Weller, from Elgin, Red Vanilla formed three years ago in the City of Discovery.

Back then, George was the eldest at 18; Anna close behind at 17; meanwhile Dundee drummer Lucas Mander and Carnoustie-born bass player Sam Roberts were both just 16.

And unlike others at that tender age who may insure themselves against the notoriously slim chance of musical success by pursuing steady career paths or education, the four-piece decided to quit all their Plan Bs in favour of Plan A – make music, and make it big.

“We really formed the band with the intention of making it,” says Anna, now 21. “We quit uni and started working full time to make it happen.”

For George, the decision to leave behind his degree and put all his eggs in the band’s basket was “the easiest one I’ve ever made”.

Bassist Sam Roberts was just 16 when he joined Red Vanilla.
Bassist Sam Roberts was just 16 when he joined the band. Image: Supplied.

“We’ve all tried to make sacrifices to make it work,” explains the 22-year-old guitarist, crediting drummer Lucas for leaving school early to show his total dedication to the project.

“Anna and George have definitely taught me how to be a bit more grown up over the years,” Lucas smiles.

And while Anna admits that the band’s families “hated us at the start for not going to uni or quitting” she says they changed their tune once they heard Red Vanilla’s songs and “saw how serious we were”.

Songs push against ‘rubbish 9-5 jobs’

Inspired by 90s alt-rockers like Nirvana and Foo Fighters, as well as aughts outfits such as Wolf Alice and Paramore, lyricist Anna finds herself writing often about the struggle to break away from career conformity in 2024.

“There’s a total recurring them in my lyrics about hating the way you’re kind of forced to live this life that you don’t want to live,” she explains.

Fans cheer in the crowd for Red Vanilla at King Tut’s. Image: Supplied.

“Going to work rubbish 9-5 jobs, and things like that. A lot of my lyrics are centred around trying to get out of that and focus on what I actually care about – which is this band.”

All four members work low-paying jobs in hospitality or retail, as these are the roles which offer the kind of flexibility needed to make gigging a priority.

“Gigs can pop out of nowhere so we need to be able to ask for time off,” Anna says matter-of-factly. “So it’s not fun or glamorous, but it’s a necessary evil to make it work.”

‘No handbook’ for band success

But forming a band post-pandemic, when music venues and the live industry has been suffering, has meant Red Vanilla have faced a rocky road so far.

“It’s really difficult these days knowing the best course of action,” explains Anna. “What direction do you go in? Do you focus on social media? Or do you focus on gigging?

“There’s no handbook for how to make it as a band, it’s a lot of faith.”

Still, the plucky musicians doubled down in the face of disappointments, and they’re starting to reap the rewards of their resolve.

Anna channelling her inner Steve Nicks. Image: Supplied.

“There was a time when we were gigging and we didn’t even have a bass player,” admits Lucas, whose dad’s home studio provides a base for the band.

“We knew the sound wasn’t as good as it could be, but it didn’t stop us from gigging because we knew we needed to get ourselves out there.

“We were just rehearsing one day, getting our songs nailed down, and then George showed up to rehearsal and was like ‘We’ve got a gig’.”

Red Vanilla resolve paying off

After that initial gig – at Broadcast in Glasgow – the band took on a steady stream of spots on bills across the UK across 2022 and 2023.

Now, the unsigned foursome have a headline gig at King Tut’s under their belt – a rite of passage for any Scottish band – and are looking forward to a hometown headliner at Beat Generator later this year which will coincide with the release of their debut EP.

And the two singles already released, All These Better Things and Embers, have garnered a response the band can’t help but shout about.

Red Vanilla are hoping for big things. Image: Supplied.

“We played at Beat Generator last year before heading off to gig in Switzerland for a bit,” recalls George. “We had people singing along to the songs and people shining their phone torches when we started playing Embers.”

“We had our first wee mosh pit too!” grins Anna. “It was fantastic.”

For the band members, Red Vanilla’s origin story is similar to that of any great band who made it big back in the day.

But Anna insists it’s “not about the backstory – it’s about where we want to end up”.

Well then, let’s watch this space.

Red Vanilla will play Beat Generator, Dundee, on June 8 to celebrate the release weekend of their debut EP. You can keep up with them on social media @redvanillaband

Conversation