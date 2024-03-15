Teen charged over weapon possession outside Perth Prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teen charged over weapon possession outside Perth Prison

Two visitors to the prison were also ejected due to concerns over drug use.

By Ellidh Aitken
HMP Perth.
HMP Perth. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

A teenager has been charged in connection with possession of a weapon outside Perth prison grounds.

The 18-year-old was arrested and charged on Thursday as police carried out high-visibility patrols to help deter illegal activity near the prison.

He is due to appear in court at a later date.

Two other men, who were visitors to the prison, were also ejected due to concerns over drug use.

Specialist resources, including SPS’s (Scottish Prison Service) dog unit and road policing officers have been deployed throughout this week.

Police working to tackle drug misuse within prisons

Police Constable Scott Birrell, Prison Liaison Officer, said: “The work this week builds on our continued routine policing we conduct in conjunction with prison staff colleagues as we work to tackle drug misuse, and associated criminality, within prisons.

“Further high visibility and covert operations will be carried out in the future without warning and we will continue to use all available tools and tactics to remove illegal substances from our prisons.”

“Information can be passed to us via 101 or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Police were carrying out high-visibility patrols outside HMP Perth. Image:Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

An SPS Spokesperson said: “We have invested in technology to better detect suspicious substances, working closely with partner agencies to gather relevant intelligence.

“Rapiscan machines which specifically detect substances that may be concealed in items of mail and personal property, are now in use in all of Scotland’s prisons.

“Individuals will use various methods, including drones, in an attempt to introduce contraband to our prisons.

“We deploy a range of robust security measures to prevent this and work closely with Police Scotland to investigate and identify any perpetrators.”

