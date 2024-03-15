Teen charged over weapon possession outside Perth Prison

A teenager has been charged in connection with possession of a weapon outside Perth prison grounds.

The 18-year-old was arrested and charged on Thursday as police carried out high-visibility patrols to help deter illegal activity near the prison.

He is due to appear in court at a later date.

Two other men, who were visitors to the prison, were also ejected due to concerns over drug use.

Specialist resources, including SPS’s (Scottish Prison Service) dog unit and road policing officers have been deployed throughout this week.

Police working to tackle drug misuse within prisons

Police Constable Scott Birrell, Prison Liaison Officer, said: “The work this week builds on our continued routine policing we conduct in conjunction with prison staff colleagues as we work to tackle drug misuse, and associated criminality, within prisons.

“Further high visibility and covert operations will be carried out in the future without warning and we will continue to use all available tools and tactics to remove illegal substances from our prisons.”

“Information can be passed to us via 101 or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

An SPS Spokesperson said: “We have invested in technology to better detect suspicious substances, working closely with partner agencies to gather relevant intelligence.

“Rapiscan machines which specifically detect substances that may be concealed in items of mail and personal property, are now in use in all of Scotland’s prisons.

“Individuals will use various methods, including drones, in an attempt to introduce contraband to our prisons.

“We deploy a range of robust security measures to prevent this and work closely with Police Scotland to investigate and identify any perpetrators.”