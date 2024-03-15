Girl hospitalised after crash involving car and pedestrian on Dundee street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Girl hospitalised after crash involving car and pedestrian on Dundee street

Police have closed a section of South Road in Dundee as an investigation gets underway.

By Neil Henderson
Police at the scene on South Road in Dundee.
Police at the scene on South Road in Dundee. Image: Paul Malik / DC Thomson

A child has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car on a busy Dundee street on Friday.

The incident happened at around 5pm on South Road in the city.

Emergency services including police and an ambulance rushed to the scene.

A section of South Road, between Buttars Loan and Craigard Road has been closed off police.

Police have closed a section of South Road in Dundee.
Police have closed a section of South Road in Dundee. Image: Paul Malik / DC Thomson
Police have launched an investigation after the crash involving a car and a pedestrian on South Road in Dundee.
Police have launched an investigation after the crash involving a car and a pedestrian on South Road in Dundee. Image: Paul Malik / DC Thomson

Police investigating say that a girl, whose age has not been confirmed, was injured and taken to Ninewells hospital for treatment.

Her condition is not known at this time.

Police have closed part of South Road in Dundee following the crash

One eyewitness  said he saw at least three police vehicles still at the scene and South Road remained closed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 5pm on Friday we received a report of a crash involving a car and pedestrian at South Road, Dundee.

“A girl was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

 

