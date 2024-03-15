Dundee Girl hospitalised after crash involving car and pedestrian on Dundee street Police have closed a section of South Road in Dundee as an investigation gets underway. By Neil Henderson March 15 2024, 7:07pm March 15 2024, 7:07pm Share Girl hospitalised after crash involving car and pedestrian on Dundee street Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4923221/pedestrian-hospitalised-south-road-dundee/ Copy Link Police at the scene on South Road in Dundee. Image: Paul Malik / DC Thomson A child has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car on a busy Dundee street on Friday. The incident happened at around 5pm on South Road in the city. Emergency services including police and an ambulance rushed to the scene. A section of South Road, between Buttars Loan and Craigard Road has been closed off police. Police have closed a section of South Road in Dundee. Image: Paul Malik / DC Thomson Police have launched an investigation after the crash involving a car and a pedestrian on South Road in Dundee. Image: Paul Malik / DC Thomson Police investigating say that a girl, whose age has not been confirmed, was injured and taken to Ninewells hospital for treatment. Her condition is not known at this time. Police have closed part of South Road in Dundee following the crash One eyewitness said he saw at least three police vehicles still at the scene and South Road remained closed. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 5pm on Friday we received a report of a crash involving a car and pedestrian at South Road, Dundee. “A girl was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment. “Enquiries are ongoing.”