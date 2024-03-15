Girl hospitalised after crash involving car and pedestrian on Dundee street

A child has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car on a busy Dundee street on Friday.

The incident happened at around 5pm on South Road in the city.

Emergency services including police and an ambulance rushed to the scene.

A section of South Road, between Buttars Loan and Craigard Road has been closed off police.

Police investigating say that a girl, whose age has not been confirmed, was injured and taken to Ninewells hospital for treatment.

Her condition is not known at this time.

One eyewitness said he saw at least three police vehicles still at the scene and South Road remained closed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 5pm on Friday we received a report of a crash involving a car and pedestrian at South Road, Dundee.

“A girl was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”