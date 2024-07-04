Cloud House: How Fife guitarist went from ‘worst ever gigs’ at PJ Molloys to supporting heroes Big Country

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Cloud House: How Fife guitarist went from ‘worst ever gigs’ at PJ Molloys to supporting heroes Big Country

Frightened Rabbit-inspired alt-rockers Cloud House have reinvented the break-up song with their latest release.

Cloud House. Image: band.
Cloud House. Image: band.
By Rebecca Baird

Cloud House was formed in a hot tub.

This is the story told by the alt-rock outfit’s guitarist, Patrick Wallace, an Aberdour native who is one fifth of the hot new band.

“Our drummer Jack (Hughes) had a hot tub outside his garage,” recalls Patrick, who was “lucky enough” to grow up in the Fife fishing village but now lives in Glasgow.

“We officially decided the name in the tub,” he continues.

“It comes from a Frightened Rabbit song. We’re all massive fans, and when their frontman Scott Hutchison died in 2018, it was a terrible thing.

Cloud House members L-R: Patrick, Jack, Calum, Morgan and Conor.

“Frightened Rabbit had a song called Heads Roll Off and in the second verse he sings ‘I believe in a house in the clouds’. The name was kind of an homage to that.”

New track examines ‘friendship break-ups’

The remainder of that hot tub, so the legend goes, was filled with drummer Jack, bassist Calum Wray, sax and synth maestro Morgan Cardwell, lead singer Conor McCarry and of course Patrick himself.

And though they’re firm friends now, it took a while for the five to find one another.

“I think typically bands when get together, they’re either all pals at school, or they meet at uni, whereas we’re sort of like a ragtag bunch,” explains Patrick.

“I met Conor first, a few years ago. He thought I played the bass, which I didn’t. But in 2018 he asked me to play the bass for this gig, and I was like: ‘Yeah, sure, I’ll play the bass.’

“Then we met Jack and Calum, and Morgan joined us last. We weren’t a friend group to start with, but we are now.”

Cloud House will join Dundee band Red Vanilla at Beat Generator. Image: Supplied.

And friendship is at the heart of the band’s newest single, Broken – a break-up song with a twist.

“It’s not your traditional relationship breakup song. It’s more like mourning the end of a friendship,” he explains, as the co-writer of the lyrics along with Conor.

“Con and I both had pals that were living in London. And I wouldn’t want to say that London changes people, but when you meet up with someone and you suddenly realise that you don’t really have anything in common anymore, it’s a really horrible moment.

“We all talk about how sad we are when a relationship breaks down with our loved one, or, like, if there’s a bereavement, obviously. But we never really talk about friendships in the same way.”

Big Country shout was last-minute dream

Broken comes hot on the heels of Cloud House’s 2023 EP Still Here.

And in 2022, the five-piece caught the eye of Fife legends Big Country, who they supported at the Town House in Hamilton.

“That was one of those emails which we just didn’t expect,” recalls Patrick. “They asked us to do an acoustic set, so we had to scale everything down. We had about a week to prepare. And it was absolutely class.”

Cloud House opened for Fife legend Big Country. Image: Big Country at Rewind 2019, Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

For Patrick, the gig was particularly special as his dad raised him on Big Country’s tunes.

“My dad listened to them a lot when I was growing up, and it’s not often you get to be on stage with a band and everyone knows that band,” he grins. “It was really, really cool.”

Patrick ‘played worst gigs’ in PJ Molloys

But Patrick, who is a trustee of Fife charity The Cookie Jar Foundation and a friend of the late Christopher Coutts, paid his dues in his homeland’s music scene long before he was rewarded with Big Country karma.

He recalls playing “some of my worst ever gigs” at iconic Dunfermline spot PJ Molloys.

“PJs is where I cut my teeth and learned about live music,” says Patrick. “I played some of my worst gigs there. Once, I remember, I had a bandmate answer his mobile phone in the middle of a set!

Patrick Wallace with Christopher Coutts, in whose honour The Cookie Jar Foundation was set up. Image: Supplied.

“Another time I snapped three strings and didn’t have any spares, so I just had to play on like that. I feel sorry for anyone who was watching back then.”

Still, Patrick is a firm believer in grassroots music venues like PJ, and like Dundee’s Beat Generator, where Cloud House are due to play at Red Vanilla‘s hometown headline show.

“It’s so important that these venues stay open,” he says. “Not just PJs, but all the other sort of low level music venues, because if there’s no there’s no grassroots music venues, high school bands don’t have anywhere to jump up.

“Dundee’s really good for that, so we’re looking forward to coming up.”

Cloud House play alongside Red Vanilla at Beat Generator, Dundee, on July 6 2024. 

Conversation