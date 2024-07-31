Dundee festival honouring late Lexi Campbell is back with two-day event for second year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Dundee festival honouring late Lexi Campbell is back with two-day event for second year

LexFest is back for 2024 with two events - Reflex and Lexicon - in popular Dundee venues.

By Rebecca Baird
LexFest pays tribute to late Dundee musician Lexi Campbell. Image: Supplied.
LexFest pays tribute to late Dundee musician Lexi Campbell. Image: Supplied.

The colourful legacy of late Dundee musician and queer icon Lexi Campbell lives on in 2024 as organisers of the second annual LexFest gear up for the city centre event. 

The music festival, which started in 2023 to mark a year since beloved Scottish-Filipino musician Lexi passed away, is back with an expanded line-up over two days.

It’ll kick off on Friday August 2 at Clark’s on Lindsay Street with Reflex, “an immersive, intimate musical experience” featuring emerging artists from in and around Dundee.

Dundee band Translation and Kirriemuir-born star Katie Nicoll, who hosted this year’s Bonfest, will appear on the line-up, along with Perth band Parliamo’s resident rock chick Mairi Sutherland and Unquiet Mind, formerly known as HAVR.

Rising star Katie Nicoll is on the bill for Reflex, the first night of LexFest 2024. Image: Supplied.

LexFest organisers promise Reflex will treat audiences to “raw, instinctual performances that will move you physically and emotionally”.

Two-day event for LexFest 2024

Then on Saturday August 3, LexFest 2024 will continue with raucous Lexicon, where “fans will flock from across the world but everybody speaks the same language”, in the festival’s original home of Church Dundee.

Lexicon will be opened by indie star Broken Chanter, and he’ll be joined on the bill by Jutebox (whose frontman Dan Richardson was a bandmate of Lexi’s) as well as Dundee glam-rocker Connor Liam Byrne, The Medinas and “a mystery headliner”.

Jutebox frontman Dan Richardson, left, used to play in a band with the late Lexi Campbell. Image: Supplied.

And playing host will be renowned Liverpool drag queen and radio presenter Miss Grace.

Jack Jones, a close friend of Lexi’s and one of the main organisers of LexFest, says Lexicon will boast “funk, pop punk, drinks to be drunk” and “drag queens, drum machines, and family from the Philippines”.

Tribute to life of Lexi Campbell

Indeed, Lexi’s family are heavily involved in LexFest, with Lexi’s sister Shona deeming it a fitting tribute for her sibling, who came out as trans/non-binary about 18 months before taking their own life in 2022.

“I’m sure everyone knows why Lexfest exists, but as a reminder, we are celebrating the life and the love of Dundee’s own queer icon: Lexi Campbell,” says Shona.

“Lexi loved music, it was one of the first things they were sure of, and they connected with it in a way many will never be able to experience.”

Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Lexi was well-known in the Dundee music scene, and many of the musicians playing at LexFest will have worked with, or been inspired by them.

Dundee band Translation will play at LexFest 2024.  Image: Supplied.

They were particularly influential during their time as the manager of Perth Road pub The George Orwell, transforming the open mic nights and helping to create a vibrant music scene in Dundee’s west end.

“Always willing to help those starting out on the scene, Lexi played a huge part in cultivating some of Dundee’s biggest up and coming musicians,” says Shona.

“Whether it be plying them with brandy to play their first open mic (speaking from experience), helping with equipment, rehearsals or set lists, Lexi could never let someone miss out on the joy music could bring them.

“In their memory, LexFest is to continue the love and support Lexi had for the Scottish music scene.”

Supporting suicide prevention and LGBTQ+

Last year, Shona spoke to The Courier about how vital Lexi’s time in Dundee had been in their journey to discovering and sharing their true identity.

In honour of that, she explains, this year’s LexFest will continue to support suicide prevention charity The Canmore Trust, but will also raise funds for LBGT Health and Wellbeing.

Lexi Campbell (front, second from left) with their cousins. Image: Supplied.

“There are two wonderful charities we are honoured to be supporting this year, in the hopes that through our celebration of Lexi, she can continue to help people, as she so loved to do,” says Shona.

Tickets for LexFest 2024 can be purchased via Ticketsource. Customers can purchase tickets for Reflex or Lexicon, or buy a combo ticket for both events at a slightly discounted rate. 

Merch, such as hoodies and T-shirts, will be available for cash-only purchase. 

Conversation