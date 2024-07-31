Dundee festival honouring late Lexi Campbell is back with two-day event for second year

The colourful legacy of late Dundee musician and queer icon Lexi Campbell lives on in 2024 as organisers of the second annual LexFest gear up for the city centre event.

The music festival, which started in 2023 to mark a year since beloved Scottish-Filipino musician Lexi passed away, is back with an expanded line-up over two days.

It’ll kick off on Friday August 2 at Clark’s on Lindsay Street with Reflex, “an immersive, intimate musical experience” featuring emerging artists from in and around Dundee.

Dundee band Translation and Kirriemuir-born star Katie Nicoll, who hosted this year’s Bonfest, will appear on the line-up, along with Perth band Parliamo’s resident rock chick Mairi Sutherland and Unquiet Mind, formerly known as HAVR.

LexFest organisers promise Reflex will treat audiences to “raw, instinctual performances that will move you physically and emotionally”.

Two-day event for LexFest 2024

Then on Saturday August 3, LexFest 2024 will continue with raucous Lexicon, where “fans will flock from across the world but everybody speaks the same language”, in the festival’s original home of Church Dundee.

Lexicon will be opened by indie star Broken Chanter, and he’ll be joined on the bill by Jutebox (whose frontman Dan Richardson was a bandmate of Lexi’s) as well as Dundee glam-rocker Connor Liam Byrne, The Medinas and “a mystery headliner”.

And playing host will be renowned Liverpool drag queen and radio presenter Miss Grace.

Jack Jones, a close friend of Lexi’s and one of the main organisers of LexFest, says Lexicon will boast “funk, pop punk, drinks to be drunk” and “drag queens, drum machines, and family from the Philippines”.

Tribute to life of Lexi Campbell

Indeed, Lexi’s family are heavily involved in LexFest, with Lexi’s sister Shona deeming it a fitting tribute for her sibling, who came out as trans/non-binary about 18 months before taking their own life in 2022.

“I’m sure everyone knows why Lexfest exists, but as a reminder, we are celebrating the life and the love of Dundee’s own queer icon: Lexi Campbell,” says Shona.

“Lexi loved music, it was one of the first things they were sure of, and they connected with it in a way many will never be able to experience.”

Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Lexi was well-known in the Dundee music scene, and many of the musicians playing at LexFest will have worked with, or been inspired by them.

They were particularly influential during their time as the manager of Perth Road pub The George Orwell, transforming the open mic nights and helping to create a vibrant music scene in Dundee’s west end.

“Always willing to help those starting out on the scene, Lexi played a huge part in cultivating some of Dundee’s biggest up and coming musicians,” says Shona.

“Whether it be plying them with brandy to play their first open mic (speaking from experience), helping with equipment, rehearsals or set lists, Lexi could never let someone miss out on the joy music could bring them.

“In their memory, LexFest is to continue the love and support Lexi had for the Scottish music scene.”

Supporting suicide prevention and LGBTQ+

Last year, Shona spoke to The Courier about how vital Lexi’s time in Dundee had been in their journey to discovering and sharing their true identity.

In honour of that, she explains, this year’s LexFest will continue to support suicide prevention charity The Canmore Trust, but will also raise funds for LBGT Health and Wellbeing.

“There are two wonderful charities we are honoured to be supporting this year, in the hopes that through our celebration of Lexi, she can continue to help people, as she so loved to do,” says Shona.

Tickets for LexFest 2024 can be purchased via Ticketsource. Customers can purchase tickets for Reflex or Lexicon, or buy a combo ticket for both events at a slightly discounted rate.

Merch, such as hoodies and T-shirts, will be available for cash-only purchase.