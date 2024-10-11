Fife-born chart-topper Barbara Dickson, 77: ‘There’s no age cap on being a storyteller’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife-born chart-topper Barbara Dickson, 77: ‘There’s no age cap on being a storyteller’

The folk legend opened up on her struggles with ambition and what makes a good song ahead of her intimate Tayside shows.

Barbara Dickson on stage with late folk legend Rab Noakes at Lochgelly in 2020. Image: Supplied.
By Andrew Welsh

She might have stepped away from full band outings, but singing legend Barbara Dickson is still up for a gig.

After completing an emotional last-ever concert hall tour with her stalwart backing band earlier this year, the Fife-raised chart-topper is back on the road with a series of more intimate dates this month.

Born in Dunfermline and raised in the city and in nearby Rosyth , the Answer Me and Another Suitcase In Another Hall hitmaker was a star on the folk club scene of the late ’60s and early ’70s before landing a record deal with Australian stage impresario Robert Stigwood’s RSO in 1975.

Barbara Dickson is back in Tayside for an intimate tour. Image: Supplied.

She then went on to release one platinum and five gold-certified albums, as well as appearing on big-selling cast soundtracks Evita and Chess.

Looking back aged 77, Barbara, who’s touring as a duo with her regular keyboard player Nick Holland, says she achieved success almost in spite of herself.

‘I’m not ambitious at all’ says folk legend

“In about 1971 I had made some recordings for the Decca label, although they were still kind of folk and acoustic music, and I was traveling more in England by then,” she explains.

“They were rather modest tours but it was a very significant time for me because I met a person who would become my manager in 1972 when I was playing at a club in Wolverhampton.

“We got together and he said to me, ‘Do you know, I think you’re fantastic and you should be singing in the Albert Hall and not in this pub’.

“And that is what actually started me trying to be slightly more ambitious, because I’m not ambitious at all.

Barbara Dickson has always struggled with confidence. Image: Supplied.

“I’ve always had problems with confidence – I think I’m a poor conduit for the gift I was given. So somebody else rooting for you is a really good idea.”

The singer became a household name in the UK in the ’70s thanks to her regular guest appearances alongside TV comedy greats The Two Ronnies, later making an Olivier Award-winning acting debut in the lead role in the play Blood Brothers .

“I just kind of accidentally got into the theater because of my friendship with Willy Russell, the great Liverpool playwright,” she says.

“I knew him from folk music, so when he was doing John, Paul, George, Ringo…And Bert and subsequently Blood Brothers, he asked me if I would participate because he just loved my voice.”

Good songs ‘don’t need Auto-Tune’ to work

Barbara lists the likes of Martin Carthy, Gilbert O’Sullivan, Paul Simon and Bob Dylan among her favourite songwriters, and admits those key artists from the ’70s continue to inspire her.

“That era was full of brilliant songwriters,” she adds.

“I really do love listening to other musicians from all sorts of walks of life because I learn a lot from them. And I think, well if they can do it then yeah, I can continue to do it as well.

“Every time I hear Doctor My Eyes by Jackson Browne , I just think: this is what really good interesting song-writing is about.

Barbara Dickson says good songs aren’t about production. Image: Supplied.

“It’s not really about production. I always say good songs can be played on a piano or a guitar and they’re still good songs.

“They don’t need production or Auto-Tune – they don’t need a special frock to make them work.”

But as far as folk and traditional music is concerned, Barbara considers herself a “storyteller”.

“I see myself as a storyteller – I’ve always enjoyed that – and there’s no age cap on it. You can sit round a campfire when you’re 93 and tell stories, can’t you?”

Barbara Dickson plays Strathearn Arts, Crieff on Sunday October 13 and Dundee Rep on Tuesday October 15. For tickets and information, see her website.

