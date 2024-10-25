5 Best fiction subscriptions for lovers of great stories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Entertainment

5 Best fiction subscriptions for lovers of great stories

Excellent ideas for lovers of great storytelling, we explore popular fiction subscriptions available.

Presented by DC Thomson Shop
Fiction gift subscriptions
Our subscription ideas make for the perfect gift for lovers of great fiction (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)

Excellent ideas for lovers of great storytelling, today we explore popular fiction subscriptions available to order direct at DC Thomson Shop.

Featuring “the home of great reading,” The People’s Friend, My Weekly, known for its rising stars and big-name authors, and more, each subscription guarantees high quality, expertly chosen fiction with every issue.

As well as offering fantastic savings on the shop price, our fiction subscriptions offer FREE UK delivery and give UK subscribers early access (before the shops).

1. The People’s Friend

The People's Friend Magazine Subscription
The People’s Friend magazine (DC Thomson)

Regularly featuring romance, cosy crime, family, and mystery, The People’s Friend is a fiction specialist, publishing over 800 stories a year across its weekly, special, novel, and annual titles, championing rising stars and first-time writers creating wonderful stories.

Your chosen recipient can look forward to eleven short stories each week inside The People’s Friend magazine.

Beautiful illustrations accompany stories, and readers will also discover exclusive serial installments that will keep them hooked from week to week.

Every issue of The People's Friend includes eleven short stories
Every issue of The People’s Friend includes eleven short stories (DC Thomson)

The bread and butter of the Friend, romance is one of the most popular genres that new subscribers can look forward to.

Often posing the classic “Will they, won’t they…?” question, romantic stories end in a happy resolution though not necessarily in a way readers may expect, keeping them entertained from page to page.

Falling in love is only part of the journey many characters undertake within Friend stories—many romantic stories set in yesteryear are a particular reader favourite.

Offering total escapism, historical stories transport readers to unfamiliar places, involving past events, whilst encountering interesting characters along the way.

Staying clear of shocks and upsets, The People’s Friend also includes stories exploring ghostly goings-on and cosy crime, adding plenty of intrigue to its weekly fiction offering.

Readers also enjoy classic family stories and fiction told from a young person’s point of view.

Invigorated with a fresh new look for its 155th year, there has never been a better time to gift a subscription to The People’s Friend.

Browse latest offers

2. My Weekly

My Weekly magazine
My Weekly magazine (DC Thomson)

One of the best women’s magazines on the market, My Weekly is the perfect feel-good read, packed with a huge variety of stories, articles, puzzles, cooking and craft inspiration, and more.

Enjoy amazing fiction from rising stars and big-name authors inside every issue.

Offering drama, romance, mystery, and more, the magazine features short stories that will captivate readers.

Recent short stories have featured a captivating murder mystery, a heartfelt romance about a woman confronting her insecurities, and a charming autumn-themed tale encouraging readers to embrace a season brimming with new opportunities!

Browse latest offers

3. The People’s Friend Special

The People's Friend Special
The People’s Friend Special (DC Thomson)

Featuring a great selection of short stories in every issue, along with creative crafts, easy-to-follow recipes, and brain-teasing puzzles, the Special is a must-have for any “Friend” reader.

Delivered every three weeks directly to their door, each issue contains quality, feel-good stories covering a wide range of popular genres.

A great companion to the weekly magazine, a subscription to The People’s Friend Special provides more of the high-quality fiction loved by readers of the “Friend” around the world.

Browse latest offers

4. The People’s Friend Pocket Novel

The People’s Friend Pocket Novel
The People’s Friend Pocket Novel (DC Thomson)

Gift two novels every month with a subscription to The People’s Friend Pocket Novel.

Published in a larger type and handy pocket-sized format, this is a perfect fiction subscription gift idea for that special someone who always seems busy.

Ideal for packing for day trips or taking a moment with a good cuppa, pocket novels cover a wide range of genres including romance, general, family, cosy crime, mystery and occasionally, spooky!

Featuring beautiful cover illustrations, pocket novels make for a great collectable for lovers of great fiction.

Expertly chosen pocket novel stories are often set seasonally, including Christmas and Easter, exploring different settings and periods from novel to novel.

Browse latest offers

5. My Weekly Pocket Novel

My Weekly Pocket Novel
My Weekly Pocket Novel (DC Thomson)

Enjoy 26 brand-new stories a year with a fiction subscription to My Weekly Pocket Novel.

Offering great, quick reads covering popular genres including romance, drama and intrigue, each pocket novel arrives in a handy pocket-sized format and is printed in a larger type, easier-to-read format.

The small, compact size of pocket novels make it easy to enjoy compelling fiction on the move – these are the perfect size to fit in your bag or pocket.

Helping to keep your mind active, each novel also contains a selection of popular puzzles.

Browse latest offers

Browse all fiction subscriptions

Explore our full range of fiction subscription offers at DC Thomson Shop. Click here to start browsing.

