5 Best fiction subscriptions for lovers of great stories

Excellent ideas for lovers of great storytelling, today we explore popular fiction subscriptions available to order direct at DC Thomson Shop.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Featuring “the home of great reading,” The People’s Friend, My Weekly, known for its rising stars and big-name authors, and more, each subscription guarantees high quality, expertly chosen fiction with every issue.

As well as offering fantastic savings on the shop price, our fiction subscriptions offer FREE UK delivery and give UK subscribers early access (before the shops).

1. The People’s Friend

Regularly featuring romance, cosy crime, family, and mystery, The People’s Friend is a fiction specialist, publishing over 800 stories a year across its weekly, special, novel, and annual titles, championing rising stars and first-time writers creating wonderful stories.

Your chosen recipient can look forward to eleven short stories each week inside The People’s Friend magazine.

Beautiful illustrations accompany stories, and readers will also discover exclusive serial installments that will keep them hooked from week to week.

The bread and butter of the Friend, romance is one of the most popular genres that new subscribers can look forward to.

Often posing the classic “Will they, won’t they…?” question, romantic stories end in a happy resolution though not necessarily in a way readers may expect, keeping them entertained from page to page.

Falling in love is only part of the journey many characters undertake within Friend stories—many romantic stories set in yesteryear are a particular reader favourite.

Offering total escapism, historical stories transport readers to unfamiliar places, involving past events, whilst encountering interesting characters along the way.

Staying clear of shocks and upsets, The People’s Friend also includes stories exploring ghostly goings-on and cosy crime, adding plenty of intrigue to its weekly fiction offering.

Readers also enjoy classic family stories and fiction told from a young person’s point of view.

Invigorated with a fresh new look for its 155th year, there has never been a better time to gift a subscription to The People’s Friend.

2. My Weekly

One of the best women’s magazines on the market, My Weekly is the perfect feel-good read, packed with a huge variety of stories, articles, puzzles, cooking and craft inspiration, and more.

Enjoy amazing fiction from rising stars and big-name authors inside every issue.

Offering drama, romance, mystery, and more, the magazine features short stories that will captivate readers.

Recent short stories have featured a captivating murder mystery, a heartfelt romance about a woman confronting her insecurities, and a charming autumn-themed tale encouraging readers to embrace a season brimming with new opportunities!

3. The People’s Friend Special

Featuring a great selection of short stories in every issue, along with creative crafts, easy-to-follow recipes, and brain-teasing puzzles, the Special is a must-have for any “Friend” reader.

Delivered every three weeks directly to their door, each issue contains quality, feel-good stories covering a wide range of popular genres.

A great companion to the weekly magazine, a subscription to The People’s Friend Special provides more of the high-quality fiction loved by readers of the “Friend” around the world.

4. The People’s Friend Pocket Novel

Gift two novels every month with a subscription to The People’s Friend Pocket Novel.

Published in a larger type and handy pocket-sized format, this is a perfect fiction subscription gift idea for that special someone who always seems busy.

Ideal for packing for day trips or taking a moment with a good cuppa, pocket novels cover a wide range of genres including romance, general, family, cosy crime, mystery and occasionally, spooky!

Featuring beautiful cover illustrations, pocket novels make for a great collectable for lovers of great fiction.

Expertly chosen pocket novel stories are often set seasonally, including Christmas and Easter, exploring different settings and periods from novel to novel.

5. My Weekly Pocket Novel

Enjoy 26 brand-new stories a year with a fiction subscription to My Weekly Pocket Novel.

Offering great, quick reads covering popular genres including romance, drama and intrigue, each pocket novel arrives in a handy pocket-sized format and is printed in a larger type, easier-to-read format.

The small, compact size of pocket novels make it easy to enjoy compelling fiction on the move – these are the perfect size to fit in your bag or pocket.

Helping to keep your mind active, each novel also contains a selection of popular puzzles.

Browse all fiction subscriptions

Explore our full range of fiction subscription offers at DC Thomson Shop. Click here to start browsing.