Why ‘reclusive’ author James Oswald is holding on to Fife farm when Inspector Mclean books pay the bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment

Why ‘reclusive’ author James Oswald is holding on to Fife farm when Inspector Mclean books pay the bills

Courier writer Rebecca Baird spends an afternoon with bestselling crime writer James Oswald at his Newburgh farmhouse.

In summary:
  • Crime author James Oswald lives a reclusive life in his Fife farmhouse, balancing writing, farming, and quiet moments with his partner and Highland cows.
  • A family tragedy brought Oswald back to the farm in 2008, temporarily halting his writing until he returned to complete his latest novel, Broken Ghosts, after a 16-year journey.
  • Though his books provide the main income, Oswald draws inspiration from his farm work, often solving writing challenges among his cattle and enjoying hobbies like restoring classic cars.

We use an AI model to generate these news summaries. The article below is original and was created by one of our journalists. Please note that while every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of our news summaries, they may contain errors.

James Oswald with his fold of Highland cows in Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
James Oswald with his fold of Highland cows in Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

“I’m a horrible recluse,” chuckles James Oswald, framed at his sturdy kitchen table by an enormous picture window overlooking the Tay.

“I don’t go away from here, really. I have everything I need.”

By “here”, Fife farmer and bestselling crime author James is referring to his stunning, self-designed farmhouse, wedged at the foot of Norman’s Law and looking out over to Errol.

And by “everything I need” he means his study, his dogs (Dogmail and Taylor), his fold of pedigree Highland cows, and his partner of 35 years, Barbara Mclean – whose surname, eagle-eyed readers will note, is shared by the author’s most famous character, Inspector Tony Mclean.

But more on Tony later.

James Oswald at his house near Newburgh, Fife, overlooking the Tay. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Gazing out the towering wall of windows, rivalled only by a wall of plants (Barbara’s) and another of books (James’), it’s easy to see why the 56-year-old wordsmith never leaves.

I wouldn’t either. And I certainly wouldn’t starve.

Like some Grimm fairy tale, shiny red apples litter the kitchen counter, and a table in the living room is laden with various tomatoes, pumpkins and peppers.

“I made this giant apple pie yesterday,” James says, pouring a pot of tea into a clear, Scandinavian-looking teapot. (The pie is the size of of a serving tray, and about 4 inches deep.)

“My brother lives just up the hill in our parents’ old house, and the orchard is just overflowing.”

Tragedy brought James Oswald to farm

It’s an idyllic scene – the mist rolling up against the glass, the logs stacked on the fireplace, Barbara re-upholstering a chair in the back room while James and I talk.

But before this house was built, when James first returned to Fife, things looked very different: Barbara in Wales, James and the dogs in a caravan on the farm, and a stack of half-written books leaning against the closed door of his imagination.

Highland cows wander past the windows of author James Oswald’s house. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

It was tragedy that brought James and his siblings back to the farm in 2008 when their parents, who owned the farm, died suddenly in a car accident.

James had just begun writing a book about a 12-year-old girl who comes back to her Cupar home to find her parents have perished in a fire.

“How do I put myself in the mind of a 12-year-old girl?” he muses, on one of the many tangents of our meandering conversation.

“I just think about it. What would be important to her?

“I wish more men thought about women’s lived experiences, because then maybe we wouldn’t be so s***** to women.”

That book would go on to become standalone novel Broken Ghosts, released earlier this year – 16 years after he began writing it.

James Oswald started writing his latest release, Broken Ghosts, 16 years ago before the death of his parents. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

But at the time, his parents’ untimely death knocked the wind out of James’ sails entirely.

“It killed my creativity, and it killed that book in particular, stone dead,” he recalls. “I stopped writing for about two years, and my siblings and I divided up the farm.”

Fife farm was father’s Christmas wish

Though not from Fife – he was brought up in the south of England, and carries a gentle English accent in his soft-spoken voice – James had spent a lot of time on the farm during his time studying psychology at Aberdeen University.

“When I was growing up, my dad worked as a stockbroker in London, but all he ever wanted was to farm,” recalls James.

James Oswald’s Fife farm was the ultimate dream of his late father. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“We had this little book that we’d write our Christmas wish list in every year, we each had a page.

“And dad used to just write ‘farm’ on his page every year. Eventually, in his 50s, he did it – took the wad of cash his firm gave him and bought this place.

“He farmed it until he died, and I would help him out during university.”

Books make ‘a lot more money’ than farm

It’s this sentimental attachment to the farm – and a self-confessed stubbornness at being told he “couldn’t” keep it going – which moved James to keep the farm after his parents’ death, rather than sell it off entirely.

Although he admits the farm is not what’s paid for his impressive pad.

James Oswald at home with his dog Taylor. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“It is a little bit profitable, but not very,” he says matter-of-factly. “We had to sell most of the arable land so I could buy out my older brother and sister.

“The sheep and their fields are now owned by the neighbours. And my younger brother got the old house.

“The books make a lot more money than the farm does!”

Inspector Mclean set for grisly festival case

Indeed, James famously made waves in the publishing world after going from a self-published novelist, giving his first book away from free on Amazon, to becoming an acclaimed author on major publisher Penguin’s roster in just a few short years.

He’s just finished the edits for his 14th Inspector Mclean book, The Rest Is Death, and admits he’s “relieved” to be done with that part of the process.

But eager readers will be delighted to know he’s already getting started on book 15.

James Oswald spends his evening writing in his study after a morning on the farm. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“I don’t want to give too much away, but it’ll be set during the [Edinburgh] festival,” James says. “Summertime. I’ve done too many winter books, so I’ll do a summer one. It’ll still be nasty and gruesome and grizzly, obviously.

“But I don’t have much in the way of plot yet. I almost never plan anything, I just start with a crime and work it out from there, like my inspector would.”

Stuck on a sentence? Take it to the coos

And like any investigator, James regularly runs into problems or puzzles he can’t solve during his writing process.

That’s where the cows come in.

“I’ve got a fold of 16 Highland cattle just now,” says James, pointing out the window. A giant, hairy bull and a few of his sons are chewing contentedly in the fog.

“It’s called a fold when it’s Highlands, not a herd. I don’t know why,” he observes. “But I chose Highlands because, despite their appearance with their big horns, they’re very placid.

James Oswald works hard to keep his fold of pedigree Highland cows placid. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“Public paths run all through this farm, and I would hate for someone to get hurt, so I’ve worked to breed a laid back fold. If any of the bulls or the heifers are aggressive, I stop breeding from them.”

Whenever James runs into a plot hole or character issue that he can’t work out on his rotating whiteboard (very Criminal Minds), he takes it to the coos.

“If I’m stuck with a bit of writing, I just go up there, get the brush out, start brushing and let my mind wander,” he says.

James Oswald at home near Newburgh on the farm looking after his Highland cows. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Writers are notoriously sentimental, but farmers can’t afford to be. Does James ever struggle, when it comes to parting with the cows he’s spent so much time bonding with?

“It is hard,” he admits. “The four born the year before last – Keir, Kenneth, Keith and Keev – are all going to the abattoir next week.

“But that’s what they’ve been raised for, it’s what farming is. And I do love beef.”

What counts as luxury for reclusive writer James Oswald?

Though it sounds a charming life, James’ days are filled with hard graft. Icy mornings in the fields, then up to the study to bash out words.

And on a farm, days off are few and far between.

So what does the author do, in this reclusive bubble, when he’s looking for a little indulgence?

Looking out from James Oswald’s home, near Newburgh. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“I like tinkering with old cars,” he says. “I have a 1967 Alfa Romeo Spider tucked away in a shed which I have badly restored. It needs a paint.

“And an old series three Land Rover which I’ve stripped and I’m going to convert to electric.

“And!” he adds, the most animated he’s been all day: “I have an expensive coffee machine.”

It gleams on the countertop, pride of place. Everything a writer needs.

Broken Ghosts by James Oswald, published by Wildfire, RRP £20, is out now.

More from Entertainment

Freemasons: Brother Peter Taylor, the Provincial Grand Master of Forfarshire. Image: Alan Richardson.
Freemasonry: Secret handshakes, rolled-up trousers and brotherly love in Brechin
James Oswald with his fold of Highland cows in Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Meerkats help writers turn pages of history in book on Tayside and Fife mercat…
Deacon Blue guitarist Gregor Philp. Image: Chris Sumner.
Ears ringing? How earplugs are turning down the volume on Dundee night life
James Oswald with his fold of Highland cows in Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Bruce Watson of Big Country on 40 years of Steeltown, Stuart Adamson’s legacy and…
Black Friday deals at DC Thomson Shop
Black Friday Deals - Save on these top magazine subscriptions this season
sports fans celebrating in stadium
The Best Betting Apps in the UK: Top Mobile Bookmakers Reviewed by BestBettingSites.co.uk
James Oswald with his fold of Highland cows in Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Who is Perthshire presenter Eilidh Barbour - and will she be Gary Lineker's replacement?
6
James Oswald with his fold of Highland cows in Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Comedian Phill Jupitus endorses 'pretty fascinating' gunpowder art of Dundee-trained Frank To
James Oswald with his fold of Highland cows in Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
REBECCA BAIRD: Dundee transport factor crucial to success of cracking new 4,500-capacity venue
8
A group of 8 colourful paddleboraders in the dark on loch Fascally with a purple-tinged sky.
My night-time paddleboarding adventure on Pitlochry’s enchanted Loch Faskally

Conversation