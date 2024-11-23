Did Perthshire’s ‘magical’ Greenman festive day out cast the right kind of spell on my family?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Did Perthshire’s ‘magical’ Greenman festive day out cast the right kind of spell on my family?

Call of the Wild at Tombane Farm in Ballinluig offers a festive alternative day out with the Greenman experience - I took my family along to find out more.

Rachel and her husband Kieran Andrews with their daughter Lily and dogs Pepper and Phantom at the Greenman's den. Image: Laura Mincher
By Rachel Mcconachie

Nestled in the rolling hills at Ballinluig, Perthshire, Tombane Farm offers a festive experience that feels like stepping into a woodland fairy tale.

Instead of meeting Santa Claus in a traditional grotto, visitors are invited to an enchanting encounter with the Greenman.

It’s an earthy, magical alternative, run by Hamish and Liberty Martin and is perfect for families seeking a unique outing in the lead up to the holidays.

Upon arrival, the journey itself sets the scene. The steep, winding drive up to the farm reveals breath-taking views of the valley below.

The view from Tombane Farm across the river Tay and surrounding countryside of Ballinluig.
Tombane Farm is the setting for Call of the Wild. Image: Marieke McBean

As we reached the summit, a charming collection of farm buildings came into view, alongside a small band of elves in felt acorn hats who greeted us warmly.

My husband, our daughter Lily, and our two excitable dogs were immediately swept into the festive spirit.

What happens at the Greenman experience?

The experience began in a rustic barn adorned with wooden beams and gorgeous dried flowers hanging from the ceiling.

A large communal table showcased an array of homemade cakes, while the smell of freshly brewed, locally roasted coffee wafted through the air.

Inside the cosy barn at Tombane Farm.
Families in the barn enjoying coffee and cake. Image: Marieke McBean

From the barn, we were led to the heart of the Greenman experience – a green, foliage-covered hut that exuded an air of mystery.

Smoke curled from a small chimney, and we could just make out the soft glow of a wood-burning stove within.

A family visiting the Greenman. Image: Marieke McBean

Entering the Greenman’s Den

To enter the den, we had to duck under a low, leaf-covered archway – perfectly sized for children and elves but a tight squeeze for my husband.

The interior of the hut was cosy yet otherworldly. The air was thick with the aromatic scent of wood smoke, and the Greenman himself blended seamlessly into his surroundings.

The Greenman gives black labradoodle Pepper a stone.
The Greenman entrances Labradoodle Pepper. Image: Laura Mincher

Dressed in layers of leaves and with his face painted in earthy tones of brown and green, he looked as though he’d stepped straight out of a storybook.

His warm voice immediately put us at ease, and his friendly demeanour soon coaxed Lily out of her shell.

Choosing a tree companion

At the heart of the Greenman experience is the gifting of a sapling tree. Laid out before us were a collection of nine bare root native trees, each one waiting to be chosen.

The Greenman explained that the tree would grow alongside Lily, a lifelong companion marking this special visit.

3-year-old Lily smiling at her sapling in the Greenman's den.
Lily was delighted with her sapling from the Greenman. Image: Laura Mincher

Lily was hesitant at first, too shy to pick one herself. But our dog Pepper, never one to shy away from some fun, took on the role of helper, sniffing out a sapling for Lily.

The Greenman carefully potted the chosen tree and emphasised how this tree would thrive with her care.

The personal touch and the quiet reverence for the natural world made the moment truly memorable.

Choosing a magical river stone at Greenman experience

The next part of the ritual involved choosing a smooth river stone, collected from nearby streams.

Lily, now more comfortable, eagerly selected a stone from my hand. With a theatrical flourish, the Greenman performed a simple magic trick, producing the stone as if from Pepper’s ear.

3-year-old Lily and black labradoodle Pepper choosing a river pebble.
Lily and Pepper choosing a pebble. Image: Laura Mincher

This delighted Lily and left us all laughing.

It was clear that the Greenman had a special way with children.

This experience felt relaxed, intimate, and perfectly tailored to each child’s pace. Even shy children like Lily couldn’t help but be drawn into the magic of it all.

Dates available:  November 30, December 1st, 7th, 8th, 15th, 22nd, & 23rd

Cost: £15 for up to four people – one tree chooser and up to three guests

Website: Learn more about Call of the Wild.

Conversation