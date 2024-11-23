Did Perthshire’s ‘magical’ Greenman festive day out cast the right kind of spell on my family?

Nestled in the rolling hills at Ballinluig, Perthshire, Tombane Farm offers a festive experience that feels like stepping into a woodland fairy tale.

Instead of meeting Santa Claus in a traditional grotto, visitors are invited to an enchanting encounter with the Greenman.

It’s an earthy, magical alternative, run by Hamish and Liberty Martin and is perfect for families seeking a unique outing in the lead up to the holidays.

Upon arrival, the journey itself sets the scene. The steep, winding drive up to the farm reveals breath-taking views of the valley below.

As we reached the summit, a charming collection of farm buildings came into view, alongside a small band of elves in felt acorn hats who greeted us warmly.

My husband, our daughter Lily, and our two excitable dogs were immediately swept into the festive spirit.

What happens at the Greenman experience?

The experience began in a rustic barn adorned with wooden beams and gorgeous dried flowers hanging from the ceiling.

A large communal table showcased an array of homemade cakes, while the smell of freshly brewed, locally roasted coffee wafted through the air.

From the barn, we were led to the heart of the Greenman experience – a green, foliage-covered hut that exuded an air of mystery.

Smoke curled from a small chimney, and we could just make out the soft glow of a wood-burning stove within.

Entering the Greenman’s Den

To enter the den, we had to duck under a low, leaf-covered archway – perfectly sized for children and elves but a tight squeeze for my husband.

The interior of the hut was cosy yet otherworldly. The air was thick with the aromatic scent of wood smoke, and the Greenman himself blended seamlessly into his surroundings.

Dressed in layers of leaves and with his face painted in earthy tones of brown and green, he looked as though he’d stepped straight out of a storybook.

His warm voice immediately put us at ease, and his friendly demeanour soon coaxed Lily out of her shell.

Choosing a tree companion

At the heart of the Greenman experience is the gifting of a sapling tree. Laid out before us were a collection of nine bare root native trees, each one waiting to be chosen.

The Greenman explained that the tree would grow alongside Lily, a lifelong companion marking this special visit.

Lily was hesitant at first, too shy to pick one herself. But our dog Pepper, never one to shy away from some fun, took on the role of helper, sniffing out a sapling for Lily.

The Greenman carefully potted the chosen tree and emphasised how this tree would thrive with her care.

The personal touch and the quiet reverence for the natural world made the moment truly memorable.

Choosing a magical river stone at Greenman experience

The next part of the ritual involved choosing a smooth river stone, collected from nearby streams.

Lily, now more comfortable, eagerly selected a stone from my hand. With a theatrical flourish, the Greenman performed a simple magic trick, producing the stone as if from Pepper’s ear.

This delighted Lily and left us all laughing.

It was clear that the Greenman had a special way with children.

This experience felt relaxed, intimate, and perfectly tailored to each child’s pace. Even shy children like Lily couldn’t help but be drawn into the magic of it all.

Dates available: November 30, December 1st, 7th, 8th, 15th, 22nd, & 23rd

Cost: £15 for up to four people – one tree chooser and up to three guests

Website: Learn more about Call of the Wild.