Reaction as Raith Rovers’ clash with Hamilton Accies falls victim to Storm Bert

Confusion appears to surround the late postponement of Raith Rovers’ clash with Hamilton Accies, with the Stark’s Park side insisting they ‘share supporters’ frustrations’.

The match was called off shortly before 1pm, just two hours before kick-off, with the SPFL officially saying the pitch was ‘unplayable’ or ‘waterlogged’.

However, with Accies indicating earlier in the day they expected the artificial surface to be okay, they have claimed the decision was taken for the safety of supporters and personnel journeying to New Douglas Park.

In a statement, meanwhile, Raith have indicated ‘it is now clear that the pitch was not playable at all’.

❌ GAME OFF ❌ We can confirm that today’s match official has cancelled today’s game due to adverse weather & travel conditions. A new date will be scheduled and announced in due time. Thank you to all the fans & staff who worked on getting the pitch cleared 👏 #AcciesFC — Hamilton Academical FC (@theacciesfc) November 23, 2024

Accies had provided an update at 11.32am to say they were ‘aware of increasing weather and travel difficulties across Scotland’.

Shortly after, they asked for help from fans to ‘clear the pitch’.

However, it was only after the arrival of match officials shortly before 1pm that a decision was taken ‘following advice from the SPFL and Police Scotland’.

By then, Raith had already told supporters they ‘strongly encourage you to carefully assess whether it is safe to travel’.

The Kirkcaldy outfit followed that up with a statement, which read: “We share our supporters’ frustrations over the delay in today’s decision, particularly for those who had already begun their journey to Hamilton.

‘It later became evident’

“At 9:30am, we were informed that the pitch was playable and there were no concerns about a cancellation.

“This was reaffirmed at 11:45am.

“However, it later became evident, through Hamilton’s social media channels, that there were indeed concerns about a potential postponement.

“Disappointingly, the decision to call off the game was made just before 1pm. It is now clear that the pitch was not playable at all.

“Stay safe and enjoy your weekend. We’ll provide updates as soon as we know the date of the rescheduled fixture.”

Some fans have also hit out at the lateness of the call-off.

Raith supporter Chris Neighbours said on X: “The right decision in the end but should have been called hours ago!”

Brian Stevenson added: “A decision that should probably have been made five hours ago.”

Accies fan Ian Shearer commented: “Finally – some sense at last. This decision should have been taken much earlier. Indeed, it was obvious from the weather warnings last night that the game would have to be postponed.”