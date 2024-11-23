Reaction as Raith Rovers’ clash with Hamilton Accies falls victim to Storm Bert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reaction as Raith Rovers’ clash with Hamilton Accies falls victim to Storm Bert

Hamilton say travel conditions prompted the call-off but SPFL and Rovers have blamed an unplayable pitch.

By Iain Collin
A snowy road.
Storm Bert caused travel chaos across the country. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Confusion appears to surround the late postponement of Raith Rovers’ clash with Hamilton Accies, with the Stark’s Park side insisting they ‘share supporters’ frustrations’.

The match was called off shortly before 1pm, just two hours before kick-off, with the SPFL officially saying the pitch was ‘unplayable’ or ‘waterlogged’.

However, with Accies indicating earlier in the day they expected the artificial surface to be okay, they have claimed the decision was taken for the safety of supporters and personnel journeying to New Douglas Park.

In a statement, meanwhile, Raith have indicated ‘it is now clear that the pitch was not playable at all’.

 

Accies had provided an update at 11.32am to say they were ‘aware of increasing weather and travel difficulties across Scotland’.

Shortly after, they asked for help from fans to ‘clear the pitch’.

However, it was only after the arrival of match officials shortly before 1pm that a decision was taken ‘following advice from the SPFL and Police Scotland’.

By then, Raith had already told supporters they ‘strongly encourage you to carefully assess whether it is safe to travel’.

The Kirkcaldy outfit followed that up with a statement, which read: “We share our supporters’ frustrations over the delay in today’s decision, particularly for those who had already begun their journey to Hamilton.

‘It later became evident’

“At 9:30am, we were informed that the pitch was playable and there were no concerns about a cancellation.

“This was reaffirmed at 11:45am.

“However, it later became evident, through Hamilton’s social media channels, that there were indeed concerns about a potential postponement.

“Disappointingly, the decision to call off the game was made just before 1pm. It is now clear that the pitch was not playable at all.

“Stay safe and enjoy your weekend. We’ll provide updates as soon as we know the date of the rescheduled fixture.”

Raith Rovers winger Finlay Pollock battles for possession against Hamilton Accies.
Raith Rovers and Hamilton Accies drew 3-3 in their previous meeting this season. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Some fans have also hit out at the lateness of the call-off.

Raith supporter Chris Neighbours said on X: “The right decision in the end but should have been called hours ago!”

Brian Stevenson added: “A decision that should probably have been made five hours ago.”

Accies fan Ian Shearer commented: “Finally – some sense at last. This decision should have been taken much earlier. Indeed, it was obvious from the weather warnings last night that the game would have to be postponed.”

Conversation