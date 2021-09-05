Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021
Entertainment / Culture

COLLECTOR’S CORNER: Scottish pebble jewellery

By Norman Watson
September 5 2021, 1.30pm
Norman watson pebble brooch
Norman watson pebble brooch

Forming a consensus on Scottish pebble jewellery is like trying to win agreement on salt or sugar in porridge. It’s one or the other for most folk (though neither for this breakfast purist).

Set with ‘Scotch pebbles’, agates, or other semi-precious and native stones such as Cairngorm, granite, citrine and amethyst, and taking Scottish themes, such as miniature claymores, shields or clan symbols, or popular motifs such as thistles and Celtic knots, ‘Scottish’ jewellery was hugely popular in mid-to-late Victorian times. It was both affordable and fashionable and, as the railways expanded, Scotland became a prime destination not only for its beautiful scenery, but because of the fascination it held for Queen Victoria herself, who owned and wore such hand-engraved jewellery.

One women’s magazine reported in 1837: “Scotch jewellery as well as Scotch costume is de rigeur.” Another magazine in 1878 described the new look as: “A perfectly dazzling combination of silver – burnished, dead and frosted – combined with precious stones.”

As polished pebble jewellery gained in popularity, a small industry met the demand (much of it in England, particularly Birmingham), and some of the finest, precisely-cut examples were sent to the great exhibitions of the late 1800s. Most pieces were set in silver, but the best were made in gold, though invariably left unsigned.

Taylor’s of Montrose auctioned a selection of this distinctive and traditionally functional jewellery on July 27, including the fine 19th century gold plaid brooch illustrated.

Just over two inches in width, the brooch was set in an engraved gold mount and beautifully composed with amethyst, citrines and agates.

It attracted an equally-handsome £500.

 

 

