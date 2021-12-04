Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NORMAN WATSON: Foundryman automaton clock fetches £11k at auction

By Norman Watson
December 4 2021, 4.00pm
Automaton industrial clock, £11,000 (McTear's).
Do you like automatons – those windy-up collectables which were the AI robots of their day?

Prices for these clockwork rarities are on the up, particularly in American salerooms, where availability and the collecting interest is strong.

Closer to home, an impressive French gilt and patinated metal ‘foundryman’ automaton clock took an impressive £11,000 at McTear’s in Glasgow on November 4, and is certainly worthy of mention.

Tribute to French ingenuity

Some 17 inches high, raised on a slate base, with a brass and silvered dial, fitted with an eight-day movement and all protected under a glass dome, the late 19th Century clock leans heavily to French ingenuity.

While American manufacturers opted for tinplate money banks and sophisticated toys operated by key wind, the French put their mechanical muscle into industrial clocks with automatonic (if that’s a word!) movements.

It’s probably difficult to see from today’s photograph, but this clever little timepiece works something like this – as the clock tick-tocks on the mantlepiece, a pendulum connected from the furnace on the left, and linked underneath the case, causes the steam hammer on the right to rise and fall, as a figural foundry worker shapes a steel rod.

A prizewinning design

Aptly known as The Foundryman, this design was made by Andre Romain in Paris in the last decade of the 19th Century and was a medallist at the Paris Exposition of 1900.

In good working order and ‘ticking’ most boxes on condition, the clock had star billing in McTear’s sale and, at £11,000, duly topped the results.

My notes show similar examples taking £4500 at Christie’s in 2007 and the equivalent of £5000 in 2018 at Fontaine’s in the United States.