Rangers 3-0 Dundee: Dark Blues seen off at Ibrox despite impressive Adam Legzdins display

Dundee fell to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of champions Rangers at Ibrox.

Goalkeeper Adam Legzdins pulled off a string of fine saves to keep the scoreline down.

However, he had no chance with Joe Aribo’s heavily-deflected opener or the second-half own goal from Ryan Sweeney.

Alfredo Morelos would add a third with 20 minutes to go.

In the opening period Legzdins denied Fashion Sakala and Connor Goldson with flying saves before Aribo broke the deadlock on 36 minutes.

Legzdins looked certain to save only for the ball to deflect off Liam Fontaine and into the net.

The Dark Blues goalie would deny Morelos with another fine stop before the break.

Legzdins continued to deny the Light Blues after the break with the post also coming to the rescue from a deflected Scott Arfield effort.

It was 2-0 on 55 minutes, however, as Sweeney put an Aribo cross into his own net.

Paul McMullan saw an effort tipped wide on 62 minutes as Dundee looked to get back into it.

The match was over on 70 minutes, however, as Morelos got the better of both Sweeney and Jordan Marshall before poking into the net.

In the closing stages, substitute Leigh Griffiths struck the post before the ball careered back off Allan McGregor and out for a corner.

Despite the defeat, Dundee remain in ninth position in the Premiership table as Rangers went nine clear at the top.

Teams

Rangers: McGregor, Tavernier, Bassey, Goldson, Hagi (Wright 65), Ayodele-Aribo (Bacuna 83), Kamara (Jack 73), Morelos, Sakala, Barisic, Arfield.

Subs not used: McLaughlin, Lundstram, Patterson, Roofe.

Dundee: Legzdins, Kerr, Fontaine, Sweeney, Marshall, Elliott, Adam (Griffiths 55), McGowan, McCowan, McMullan, Mullen (Cummings 62).

Subs not used: Lawlor, Jakubiak, Panter, Lamb.

Referee: Alan Muir

Attendance: 49,628