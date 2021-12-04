Rangers 3-0 Dundee: Dark Blues seen off at Ibrox despite impressive Adam Legzdins display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Rangers 3-0 Dundee: Dark Blues seen off at Ibrox despite impressive Adam Legzdins display

By George Cran
December 4 2021, 4.52pm Updated: December 4 2021, 4.57pm
Fashion Sakala takes on Cammy Kerr.
Fashion Sakala takes on Cammy Kerr.

Dundee fell to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of champions Rangers at Ibrox.

Goalkeeper Adam Legzdins pulled off a string of fine saves to keep the scoreline down.

However, he had no chance with Joe Aribo’s heavily-deflected opener or the second-half own goal from Ryan Sweeney.

Alfredo Morelos would add a third with 20 minutes to go.

Fontaine deflects the ball past Legzdins.

In the opening period Legzdins denied Fashion Sakala and Connor Goldson with flying saves before Aribo broke the deadlock on 36 minutes.

Legzdins looked certain to save only for the ball to deflect off Liam Fontaine and into the net.

The Dark Blues goalie would deny Morelos with another fine stop before the break.

Legzdins continued to deny the Light Blues after the break with the post also coming to the rescue from a deflected Scott Arfield effort.

It was 2-0 on 55 minutes, however, as Sweeney put an Aribo cross into his own net.

Ryan Sweeney puts into his own net.

Paul McMullan saw an effort tipped wide on 62 minutes as Dundee looked to get back into it.

The match was over on 70 minutes, however, as Morelos got the better of both Sweeney and Jordan Marshall before poking into the net.

In the closing stages, substitute Leigh Griffiths struck the post before the ball careered back off Allan McGregor and out for a corner.

Despite the defeat, Dundee remain in ninth position in the Premiership table as Rangers went nine clear at the top.

 

Teams

Rangers: McGregor, Tavernier, Bassey, Goldson, Hagi (Wright 65), Ayodele-Aribo (Bacuna 83), Kamara (Jack 73), Morelos, Sakala, Barisic, Arfield.

Subs not used: McLaughlin, Lundstram, Patterson, Roofe.

Dundee: Legzdins, Kerr, Fontaine, Sweeney, Marshall, Elliott, Adam (Griffiths 55), McGowan, McCowan, McMullan, Mullen (Cummings 62).

Subs not used: Lawlor, Jakubiak, Panter, Lamb.

Referee: Alan Muir

Attendance: 49,628

More from The Courier