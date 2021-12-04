Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hamilton 1-0 Dunfermline: Graham Dorrans sees red as David Moyo penalty downs Pars

By Alan Temple
December 4 2021, 4.53pm Updated: December 5 2021, 12.45pm
Dorrans' contentious sending off offence
Dunfermline paid the penalty for Graham Dorrans’ contentious red card as a David Moyo spot-kick condemned the Pars to a 1-0 defeat against Hamilton.

A hard-fought, if uninspired, showdown in Lanarkshire always appeared destined to be settled by a solitary strike.

And that moment came when Dorrans was adjudged to have used his arm to block the ball on the line.

Moyo subsequently slotted home from 12 yards and the Pars captain was dismissed for denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

The afternoon could have been so different for Dorrans, who struck the bar in the first period; Dunfermline’s best chance of the game.

The Fifers’ second success defeat sees John Hughes’ side slip back into the bottom two in the Championship.

Woodwork woe

Kai Kennedy, fresh from bagging a hat-trick in a bounce match against Hibernian in midweek, made his first appearance under John Hughes.

He replaced Dom Thomas, who sat out altogether.

An attritional, scrappy first period was short on clear-cut chances, albeit both sides illustrated ample endeavour.

Lewis McCann pressed tirelessly for the Pars, making good on Hughes’ insistence that attack should provide the first line of defence.

Matty Todd was lively, firing one early effort wide from a tight angle, and Dorrans impressed by dictating play from deep.

Inches away from an opener: Dorrans

Indeed, skipper Dorrans was responsible for the sole clear opportunity in the first period.

His ferocious, deflected drive from 25 yards dipped wickedly and rattled the bar. Aaron Comrie headed the rebound wide from six yards. Gilt-edged.

Dorrans drama

Dorrans stopped Accies from breaking the deadlock on the hour-mark, nodding a Mihai Popescu header off the line after the Romanian met a Reegan Mimnaugh delivery.

Moyo celebrates

But from the resulting corner, history repeated itself.

Once again, Popescu won the aerial duel and, from the ensuing goal-mouth scramble, Marley Redfern saw his shot blocked by Dorrans.

The former Scotland midfielder was sent off by referee David Munro, who deemed the veteran to have used his arm, before Moyo coolly slotted home his spot-kick.

Footage suggests the official got it wrong. 

Even with 10 men, the visitors huffed and puffed. But openings were sparse and Accies held firm for a pivotal three points.

Dom Thomas could be sidelined for ‘foreseeable future’ as John Hughes accuses referee of ‘guessing’ in Dunfermline defeat

