Dom Thomas could be sidelined for ‘foreseeable future’ as John Hughes accuses referee of ‘guessing’ in Dunfermline defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Dom Thomas could be sidelined for ‘foreseeable future’ as John Hughes accuses referee of ‘guessing’ in Dunfermline defeat

By Alan Temple
December 4 2021, 6.30pm Updated: December 5 2021, 12.46pm
Hughes speaks to the officials
Hughes speaks to the officials

John Hughes has accused referee David Munro of guesswork after a contentious penalty condemned Dunfermline to a 1-0 defeat against Hamilton.

In a galling afternoon for the Pars faithful, Hughes also confirmed that talismanic winger Dom Thomas could be sidelined for ‘the foreseeable future’ with a knee injury.

An attritional contest in Lanarkshire was settled on the hour-mark when Munro adjudged Dorrans to have blocked a goal-bound effort with his arm.

Hughes, having reviewed footage, was adamant the ball struck his captain’s chest.

Nevertheless, Dorrans was dismissed and David Moyo slotted home the resultant spot-kick.

“The ball hit Graham on his chest and the referee said it was hand-ball — so I don’t know what he is looking at,” said Hughes. “I asked that question

“I get the chance to look at it. My video guys are there. But it’s not even close. People will see it on the footage.

“For the referee to give a penalty and say it hit his hand? He must have been guessing. He’s guessing; he’s miles off it.

“You are expecting better than that. That’s why they are there. You have to get that right. We deserve a bit better than that.

“I spoke to him [the referee] and he said, ‘you’ve had the opportunity to look at it’. I said, ‘okay, but what were you looking at, thinking it was a hand-ball? You’re making it up.’

Appeal

Should Dorrans be exonerated by video evidence, Dunfermline can appeal the dismissal and the experienced midfielder could yet feature against Queen of the South next weekend.

Moyo celebrates

“I’m quite sure the club will have a look at it and we’ll have to go through the proper processes,” he added.

Hughes, however, was keen to emphasise: “In saying that, I am honest enough to say that Hamilton were the better team and we have a lot of work ahead of us.”

Dom Thomas could go under the knife

Blow: Thomas

In another hammer-blow for Dunfermline, Thomas sat out the trip to Accies and could face a lengthy lay-off.

The mercurial wide-man will visit a specialist on Monday and could require an operation.

“Dom has a knee problem and might be missing for the foreseeable future,” rued Hughes.

“He will go in to see a specialist on Monday and it might be a wee tidy-up [operation] on his knee.

“Dom was missed on Saturday — but that’s football, we just need to get on with it.”

Hamilton 1-0 Dunfermline: Graham Dorrans sees red as David Moyo penalty downs Pars

More from The Courier