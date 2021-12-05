Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
3 Dunfermline talking points: Why Pars must appeal Graham Dorrans dismissal and can anyone replace Dom Thomas?

By Alan Temple
December 5 2021, 5.00pm
Dunfermline slipped to defeat in Hamilton
Dunfermline remain in a relegation scrap.

Successive Championship victories against Inverness and Ayr United, allied with the infectious positivity of John Hughes, had some supporters eyeing a surge up the standings.

But Saturday was a wake-up call; a 1-0 defeat against an ordinary Hamilton side.

Failure to register a single shot on target was damning.

The Pars are only above rock-bottom Queen of the South based on goals scored — and the sides face off at East End Park next week.

Courier Sport was at the Fountain of Youth Stadium to round up the talking points.

Dunfermline must appeal Dorrans injustice

Dorrans is unlikely to put the showing against Accies on his career highlight reel — but he was still the Pars’ most effective midfielder until his dismissal.

He broke up Hamilton attacks, was composed in tight areas and circulated possession crisply. Only the cross-bar denied him the opening goal in the first period.

With next weekend’s Championship clash against Queens now a bona fide relegation six-pointer, Dunfermline need Dorrans’ experience, leadership and ability to pick a pass.

The footage is compelling.

He was struck in the chest by Marley Redfern’s shot and referee David Munro’s match-defining decision to dismiss Dorrans and award Accies a penalty — converted by David Moyo — was erroneous.

It should be a no-brainer for Dunfermline to appeal and a similarly simple, swift call for the Scottish FA’s disciplinary panel to rescind the red.

Filling the boots of Dom Thomas?

If the result was not bad enough, news that Thomas could face a lengthy absence made for a lamentable Saturday.

The extent of his knee complaint will be made clear following a visit to a specialist on Monday. It is feared surgery will be required.

Pivotal: Thomas

With four goals in his last eight games, Thomas’ talent is undeniable. Moreover, his force of personality is irreplaceable. Both were sorely missed in a toothless Dunfermline showing.

Kai Kennedy had the opportunity to shine in Thomas’ absence. He was poor.

Kevin O’Hara; Craig Wighton; Ryan Dow — all have operated in wide attacking roles.

But can anyone fill the void left by Thomas? Because it is a long three weeks until the transfer window opens.

Lewis McCann is not to blame for attacking impotence

McCann ran himself into the ground.

However, for the second successive outing the young attacker endured an isolated, frustrating afternoon.

He chased lost causes, battled the bruising Mihai Popescu manfully and sought to hold up possession against Accies; Dunfermline’s faults in the final third were not down to him.

Against Ayr United, the Northern Ireland under-21 international illustrated what he can do with the right service. 

Hughes is acutely aware Dunfermline must find a way to get support to McCann (or whoever leads the line) and it will be intriguing to see how the Pars line up against Queen of the South next weekend.

With Nikolay Todorov, Wighton and O’Hara all on the bench, he has ample options.

