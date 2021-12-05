3 Dunfermline talking points: Why Pars must appeal Graham Dorrans dismissal and can anyone replace Dom Thomas?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dunfermline remain in a relegation scrap.

Successive Championship victories against Inverness and Ayr United, allied with the infectious positivity of John Hughes, had some supporters eyeing a surge up the standings.

But Saturday was a wake-up call; a 1-0 defeat against an ordinary Hamilton side.

Failure to register a single shot on target was damning.

The Pars are only above rock-bottom Queen of the South based on goals scored — and the sides face off at East End Park next week.

Courier Sport was at the Fountain of Youth Stadium to round up the talking points.

Dunfermline must appeal Dorrans injustice

Dorrans is unlikely to put the showing against Accies on his career highlight reel — but he was still the Pars’ most effective midfielder until his dismissal.

He broke up Hamilton attacks, was composed in tight areas and circulated possession crisply. Only the cross-bar denied him the opening goal in the first period.

💬 // 'For the referee to say it hit his hand? He must have been guessing. He’s guessing; he’s MILES off it,' 👀 John Hughes was not happy with the game-defining decision against Hamilton 👇👇https://t.co/1M7kHsEnsA 🎥 @officialdafcpic.twitter.com/JC8FCRDFKR — Alan Temple (@alanftemple) December 5, 2021

With next weekend’s Championship clash against Queens now a bona fide relegation six-pointer, Dunfermline need Dorrans’ experience, leadership and ability to pick a pass.

The footage is compelling.

He was struck in the chest by Marley Redfern’s shot and referee David Munro’s match-defining decision to dismiss Dorrans and award Accies a penalty — converted by David Moyo — was erroneous.

It should be a no-brainer for Dunfermline to appeal and a similarly simple, swift call for the Scottish FA’s disciplinary panel to rescind the red.

Filling the boots of Dom Thomas?

If the result was not bad enough, news that Thomas could face a lengthy absence made for a lamentable Saturday.

The extent of his knee complaint will be made clear following a visit to a specialist on Monday. It is feared surgery will be required.

With four goals in his last eight games, Thomas’ talent is undeniable. Moreover, his force of personality is irreplaceable. Both were sorely missed in a toothless Dunfermline showing.

Kai Kennedy had the opportunity to shine in Thomas’ absence. He was poor.

Kevin O’Hara; Craig Wighton; Ryan Dow — all have operated in wide attacking roles.

But can anyone fill the void left by Thomas? Because it is a long three weeks until the transfer window opens.

Lewis McCann is not to blame for attacking impotence

McCann ran himself into the ground.

However, for the second successive outing the young attacker endured an isolated, frustrating afternoon.

He chased lost causes, battled the bruising Mihai Popescu manfully and sought to hold up possession against Accies; Dunfermline’s faults in the final third were not down to him.

Against Ayr United, the Northern Ireland under-21 international illustrated what he can do with the right service.

Hughes is acutely aware Dunfermline must find a way to get support to McCann (or whoever leads the line) and it will be intriguing to see how the Pars line up against Queen of the South next weekend.

With Nikolay Todorov, Wighton and O’Hara all on the bench, he has ample options.