Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Hunt for thief who stole jewellery from Forfar home

By Amie Flett
December 5 2021, 5.55pm Updated: December 5 2021, 6.02pm
Police have issued an appeal for information from the public after a housebreaking in Well Road, Forfar.
Police have issued an appeal for information from the public after a housebreaking in Well Road, Forfar.

Police in Angus are appealing for information following a housebreaking in Forfar.

The incident took place between 2pm and 8pm on Saturday in Well Road, Lunanhead, when a person broke into a house and stole a quantity of jewellery.

missing teen found
Enquiries are ongoing into the theft.

Public asked to look out for stolen items

Officers are appealing to the public to report any of the stolen items if they are seen for sale.

Items stolen include:

  • Silver Pandora charm bracelet full with charms
  • Silver Pandora bangle with 4 charms
  • Silver Pandora necklace with 3 charms
  • Gold charm bracelet with 4 charms on it including a church and a letter S
    Rotary watch
  • Gold watch of unknown make
  • 6 gold rings, one with an amethyst and one with a sapphire
  • Rotary watch with brown leather strap within a display box

An appeal online from Police Scotland said: “If you have any information that could assist us, particularly if anyone offers you items similar to these for sale, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

Appeal For Information – Theft By Housebreaking, LunanheadWe are currently investigating a theft by housebreaking at…

Posted by Tayside Police Division on Sunday, 5 December 2021

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is incident 3299 of 4th December.”

More from The Courier