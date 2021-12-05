Hunt for thief who stole jewellery from Forfar home

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police in Angus are appealing for information following a housebreaking in Forfar.

The incident took place between 2pm and 8pm on Saturday in Well Road, Lunanhead, when a person broke into a house and stole a quantity of jewellery.

Public asked to look out for stolen items

Officers are appealing to the public to report any of the stolen items if they are seen for sale.

Items stolen include:

Silver Pandora charm bracelet full with charms

Silver Pandora bangle with 4 charms

Silver Pandora necklace with 3 charms

Gold charm bracelet with 4 charms on it including a church and a letter S

Rotary watch

Rotary watch Gold watch of unknown make

6 gold rings, one with an amethyst and one with a sapphire

Rotary watch with brown leather strap within a display box

An appeal online from Police Scotland said: “If you have any information that could assist us, particularly if anyone offers you items similar to these for sale, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

Appeal For Information – Theft By Housebreaking, LunanheadWe are currently investigating a theft by housebreaking at… Posted by Tayside Police Division on Sunday, 5 December 2021

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is incident 3299 of 4th December.”