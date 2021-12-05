Hunt for thief who stole jewellery from Forfar home

Police in Angus are appealing for information following a housebreaking in Forfar.
The incident took place between 2pm and 8pm on Saturday in Well Road, Lunanhead, when a person broke into a house and stole a quantity of jewellery.
Public asked to look out for stolen items
Officers are appealing to the public to report any of the stolen items if they are seen for sale.
Items stolen include:
- Silver Pandora charm bracelet full with charms
- Silver Pandora bangle with 4 charms
- Silver Pandora necklace with 3 charms
- Gold charm bracelet with 4 charms on it including a church and a letter S
Rotary watch
- Gold watch of unknown make
- 6 gold rings, one with an amethyst and one with a sapphire
- Rotary watch with brown leather strap within a display box
An appeal online from Police Scotland said: “If you have any information that could assist us, particularly if anyone offers you items similar to these for sale, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.
“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.
“Our reference is incident 3299 of 4th December.”