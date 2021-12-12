Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Culture

NORMAN WATSON: Tayside letters show exiled Napoleon as a ‘gloomy’ man

By Norman Watson
December 12 2021, 9.34am
The Napoleon letters (private collection).
The Napoleon letters (private collection).

Several important consignments were brought to market to mark this year’s 200th anniversary of Napoleon’s death.

On October 19 a lock of his hair was sold for £14,000 by BHL in Exeter.

One of his black bicorne hats sold for over £200,000 at Bonham’s on October 27.

And, on November 11, Spink sold documents relating to his exile on St Helena for £85,000.

On the same theme, letters from a Tayside collection reveal Bonaparte as reclusive at this time.

A Scottish surgeon’s account

They were written in 1816 by Lt George Dunlop, a Scottish surgeon with the 66th Regiment, shortly after he had arrived on St Helena as part of the guard for the fallen French Emperor.

Dunlop found Napoleon ‘gloomy’ and uncommunicative.

The first letter, written from St Helena on June 3, 1816, found the Emperor closely guarded…

“You will naturally expect that I should give you some account of Napoleon. He has of late become very shy, seldom condescends to show himself in public.

“His house is about three miles from us; our camp forms part of the chain of sentries around it.

Not impressed by Bonaparte

“He is always attended by Captain Poppleton of the 53rd, whose duty it is never to lose sight of him. In short, he never willingly sees or converses with anyone, maintaining a gloomy reserve.”

Eventually, Lt Dunlop was presented to Napoleon, but his opinion of the prisoner hardly improved in future letters…

“I confess I was much disappointed. He has very little in his appearance remarkable, and in dress is far from being good.

“I frequently see the other [French] generals who are to appearance more like their rank than he is.”

So Dunlop wasn’t much taken with the man who had conquered half of Europe.