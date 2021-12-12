Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tesco Dundee call centre staff answer Help for Kids festive toy appeal with £6,000 worth of gifts

By Graham Brown
December 12 2021, 11.01am
Lesley George and Gillian Beattie of Tesco with Stacey Wallace and Ashley Brown of Help for Kids. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Tayside Tesco call centre staff have helped more than just a little to make Christmas a bit brighter for local youngsters.

The team at the supermarket giant’s customer engagement centre in Dundee has delivered a stack of presents to this year’s Help for Kids toy appeal.

And their 240 Gifts of Hope represent £6,000 worth of fundraising by the kind-hearted Baird Avenue team.

It is their biggest donation yet to the charity.

Help for Kids
Gillian Beattie of Tesco with some of the pressies bound for Help for Kids. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Learning and development team leader Lesley George said: “Because we’re not in a store to take part in the Tesco toy appeal, we work closely with Help for Kids.

“We ask colleagues to buy a spread of gifts for all ages, each worth around £25.

“We usually launch in October so colleagues can take advantage of special offers and get more value for money.

“Everyone in the centre takes part, some sacrificing their secret Santa to give a little bit more.

Tesco toy appeal
The Tesco gifts of hope ready for collection by Help for Kids. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

“We do other things for charity, but this is our flagship fundraiser,” said Lesley.

She and colleague Gillian Beattie lead the organisation of the event.

And they have praised the generosity of all the centre’s staff.

But they say the secret to success is the support of Help for Kids.

Lesley said: “We love doing it and we are so delighted by the generosity everyone has shown again.

“But we would never know where to put all these toys.

“So Help for Kids gets them to those who really deserve a treat at Christmas.

“It’s a really great partnership.”

Help for Kids appeal
Ashley Brown, Gillian Beattie, Derek Miller, Lesley George and Stacey Wallace load up the Help for Kids van with the Tesco gifts. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Overwhelming generosity

Stacey Wallace of Help for Kids said: “We are absolutely delighted once again to be working with Tesco call centre to bring the gift of hope to our local children.

“Each year brings so much happiness and I wanted to say especially this year a massive thank you to everyone involved.

“We know it’s been a tough year couple of years, yet they still support us in making sure no child goes without – it really is overwhelming.”

Help for Kids assisted more than 2,500 youngsters last year.

And this year’s appeal is proving to be another outstanding success.

The charity is facilitated by a partnership between radio station Wave FM, Overgate Dundee and The Evening Telegraph.

