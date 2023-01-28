Bestselling suspense author drew from her own ‘passionate’ first love for new novel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Culture

Bestselling suspense author drew from her own ‘passionate’ first love for new novel

By Rebecca Baird
January 28 2023, 10.15am Updated: January 30 2023, 10.25am
Charlotte Rixon swapped suspense for early 20s nostalgia in The One That Got Away. Image: Hannah MacGregor.
Charlotte Rixon swapped suspense for early 20s nostalgia in The One That Got Away. Image: Hannah MacGregor.

People will often say that reading books helps them escape the humdrum realities of their day to day lives.

For bestselling author Charlotte Rixon, writing them can have the same effect.

Rixon (AKA Charlotte Duckworth) is known for gripping suspense novels like The Rival and Unfollow Me, but her latest release – the story of a torrid and tortured first love – is a departure from her usual fare.

The One That Got Away tells the story of Clara and Ben, two students who fall madly in love at university in Newcastle, and whose love story echoes throughout the rest of their lives, even after they break up.

Charlotte Rixon aka Duckworth. Image: Hannah Macgregor.

Twenty years after they split, an explosion is reported in the city where they met, and Clara returns to Newcastle, searching for answers that her younger self never got.

For Rixon, writing the novel was a way to fill a gap between suspense projects during lockdown; a little escape from her norm.

“I had a couple of months, and I had this idea to write about what it’s like to look back reflectively on your first great love,” she explains.

“I wrote it in like eight weeks just before the summer holidays. And I genuinely didn’t expect it to get published, I kind of just wrote it for me, almost like a palette cleanser.”

My ‘midlife crisis book’

And affectionately nicknaming it her “midlife crisis” book, Rixon reveals that much of the story was inspired by her own memories as she contemplated turning 40 and reminisced on her student days.

“I shouldn’t say this,” she entices, a cheeky glint in her eye, “but I watched Normal People, the TV adaptation. And I was thinking a lot about my life.

“I was about to turn 40, and I was like: ‘Oh, I remember what it was like to be young’.

“Now I’ve got kids, my life’s just children and work. And I sort of started getting a bit nostalgic for my twenties.”

The One That Got Away by Charlotte Rixon.

Indeed, there’s a dreamy hint of a younger Rixon when she outlines the similarities between the novel’s story (which she likens to David Nicholls’ One Day) and her own.

“I had a very passionate relationship when I was at university, and we broke up when I left. And I really kind of never got over it, I was totally heartbroken,” she smiles wistfully.

“When you’re young, you just let yourself go completely, and you’re so sensitive!

“It’s such a horrible time, because you do toughen up, but in a way you sort of lose some of that magic.”

‘I made a lot of mistakes when I was young’

Rixon admits she is “very similar” to the female lead Clara, joking: “Which is great, because loads of people really hate her!”

“I made a lot of mistakes when I was young,” she adds candidly. “I was very, very neurotic and had terrible anxiety.

“So she’s very paranoid, she’s suspicious and doesn’t trust… so she falls in love but she’s very angsty about the relationship.

“She sees problems, she creates drama – this is the thing, people do this. I have a lot of sympathy for her because I was like that.

“And the nice thing is that I look back now and I can see that I was a bit of an idiot, but I forgive myself, because I was very young.”

But although the book is marketed as romance, ‘chick-lit’ or ‘book club’ fiction (with customary cutesy cover) Rixon warns that it’s not all rose-coloured glasses and happy endings – after all, she’s still technically Charlotte Duckworth.

“It’s so interesting because they’ve put quite a romancey cover on it, but to me it’s definitely not a romance.

“I do think there’s an expectation that women’s fiction should be more light-hearted and less gritty, and mine is very dark. There’s a lot of heavy topics.

“It’s ultimately about flawed people who make mistakes, but they’re not bad people.”

The One That Got Away by Charlotte Rixon, published by Head of Zeus’ Aria imprint, will available from major retailers from February 2 2023.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Culture

Charlotte Rixon swapped suspense for early 20s nostalgia in The One That Got Away. Image: Hannah MacGregor.
Wednesday, WitchTok and 'shiny thing syndrome' - how witchcraft has become a multi-billion-dollar business
Charlotte Rixon swapped suspense for early 20s nostalgia in The One That Got Away. Image: Hannah MacGregor.
Robertson's sign saved from rubble goes on display at The McManus Dundee
3
Charlotte Rixon swapped suspense for early 20s nostalgia in The One That Got Away. Image: Hannah MacGregor.
Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley…
Charlotte Rixon swapped suspense for early 20s nostalgia in The One That Got Away. Image: Hannah MacGregor.
Dundee street artist reveals hostile 'different world' of city's graffiti scene - and how…
Charlotte Rixon swapped suspense for early 20s nostalgia in The One That Got Away. Image: Hannah MacGregor.
How Dundee professor Calum Colvin failed 'O' grade art and became one of Scotland's…
North East author calls for safeguarding of First World War poets Owen and Sassoon…
Charlotte Rixon swapped suspense for early 20s nostalgia in The One That Got Away. Image: Hannah MacGregor.
Perth to host World Gaelic Week event as other groups invited to get involved
Charlotte Rixon swapped suspense for early 20s nostalgia in The One That Got Away. Image: Hannah MacGregor.
Dundee comedy outfit Icebreaker to host riverside 'Meltdown' for mental health
Charlotte Rixon swapped suspense for early 20s nostalgia in The One That Got Away. Image: Hannah MacGregor.
Author Alison gave up teaching career and took waitressing job to pursue writing -…
Charlotte Rixon swapped suspense for early 20s nostalgia in The One That Got Away. Image: Hannah MacGregor.
TweetPitch 2023 tips: Scottish children's author Corrina Campbell on how one Tweet changed her…

Most Read

1
Zak Rudden
St Johnstone get green light to sign Zak Rudden on loan from Dundee as…
2
2
Charlotte Rixon swapped suspense for early 20s nostalgia in The One That Got Away. Image: Hannah MacGregor.
Nando’s given green light to open first Perth restaurant
2
3
Charlotte Rixon swapped suspense for early 20s nostalgia in The One That Got Away. Image: Hannah MacGregor.
Tony Watt transfer latest as KV Oostende make official swoop for Dundee United striker
4
Charlotte Rixon swapped suspense for early 20s nostalgia in The One That Got Away. Image: Hannah MacGregor.
Children ‘screaming’ as masked man attacks diner at Dundee restaurant
5
Charlotte Rixon swapped suspense for early 20s nostalgia in The One That Got Away. Image: Hannah MacGregor.
Dundee United windfall imminent as Harry Souttar ‘agrees’ £15 million switch to Leicester City
6
Charlotte Rixon swapped suspense for early 20s nostalgia in The One That Got Away. Image: Hannah MacGregor.
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
7
Charlotte Rixon swapped suspense for early 20s nostalgia in The One That Got Away. Image: Hannah MacGregor.
Dunfermline could bag deadline day Kevin Nisbet windfall as ex-Hibs boss considers new Wigan…
8
Charlotte Rixon swapped suspense for early 20s nostalgia in The One That Got Away. Image: Hannah MacGregor.
Dundee chase highly-rated goalscoring midfielder Charlie Reilly
9
Charlotte Rixon swapped suspense for early 20s nostalgia in The One That Got Away. Image: Hannah MacGregor.
Furious driver chased traffic warden through Dundee over parking ticket
10
unsolved missing people in Dundee and fife
8 unsolved missing person cases in Tayside and Fife — can you help find…

More from The Courier

Charlotte Rixon swapped suspense for early 20s nostalgia in The One That Got Away. Image: Hannah MacGregor.
Cold Dip Commando Tim completes round-Britain charity mission after dropping in on Arbroath
Nicky Low
Arbroath's Nicky Low extends Kelty Hearts stay as Maroon Machine eye more from loan…
Charlotte Rixon swapped suspense for early 20s nostalgia in The One That Got Away. Image: Hannah MacGregor.
Dundee murder accused Andrew Innes told police: 'She's under the kitchen floor'
Charlotte Rixon swapped suspense for early 20s nostalgia in The One That Got Away. Image: Hannah MacGregor.
Kathleen Stevenson: Former owner of Montrose jeweller's shop owner dies
Charlotte Rixon swapped suspense for early 20s nostalgia in The One That Got Away. Image: Hannah MacGregor.
Fife's newest baked potato shop off to a flying start as venue sells out…
Charlotte Rixon swapped suspense for early 20s nostalgia in The One That Got Away. Image: Hannah MacGregor.
Dundee councillor says timetable essential on rollout of free school meals
Charlotte Rixon swapped suspense for early 20s nostalgia in The One That Got Away. Image: Hannah MacGregor.
Dundee complete signing of Luke Hannant from Colchester United as new signing says 'let's…
Charlotte Rixon swapped suspense for early 20s nostalgia in The One That Got Away. Image: Hannah MacGregor.
Zander Fagerson in 'the shape of his life' for Scotland heading into Calcutta Cup…
Charlotte Rixon swapped suspense for early 20s nostalgia in The One That Got Away. Image: Hannah MacGregor.
St Johnstone striker Zak Rudden ready to give Callum Davidson 'extra 20%' after loan…
protester holding a placard which reads 'Westminster: don't block Scottish gender reform bill'.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Scottish Government can still strike up gender reform peace talks - and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented