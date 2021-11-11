Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MUSIC: World's best jazz singer Kurt Elling heads for Perth

By Rob Adams
November 11 2021, 8.38pm
Kurt Elling at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles.
Kurt Elling went to the Queen’s Hall in Edinburgh in the late 1980s to see a young saxophonist people were talking about.

Little did he imagine that one day they would be onstage together.

Elling was studying divinity at Edinburgh University on a year’s secondment from the University of Chicago.

He had no inkling either that, within a few years, he would sign to one of the great jazz record labels, Blue Note.

Jazz was a new interest. A couple of university friends had introduced him to albums by saxophonists Dexter Gordon and John Coltrane and every Friday they would go to the Queen’s Hall.

Fridays at the former church on Edinburgh’s southside were then a guaranteed source of top jazz.

Kurt got his early jazz inspiration from gigs in Scotland.

Elling remembers seeing trumpeter Don Cherry and two saxophonists.

One was Kansas-born Bobby Watson.

The  other was a local player who had already toured the world with vibes virtuoso Gary Burton and was developing an international reputation, Tommy Smith.

Elling became a fan. Now they’re friends and regular collaborators and they appear with the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra in Perth on Friday, November 19.

Back in Chicago, Elling failed his masters degree by one credit.

Instead of becoming a professor of divinity, as intended, he started frequenting Chicago’s jazz clubs.

Best jazz singer in the world

He had always sung and hearing two significant influences, singers Mark Murphy and Jon Hendricks, he thought, that’s what I want to do.

These days he’s widely considered to be the best jazz singer in the world.

He has won two Grammy awards and been nominated for a further 15. He has also topped the prestigious Downbeat magazine critics and readers polls for 14 consecutive years.

<br />Tia Carrere and Kurt Elling on stage at the Grammy Awards,

“For me, singing jazz is as much about listening as it is actually singing,” he says.

“I’ve tried to learn from every one of the great jazz singers, to understand what made them great and what their contribution to the development of jazz singing has been.”

Elling learned from some of Chicago’s top instrumentalists too.

By day he worked for a removal company and by night he sat in with musicians including the legendary saxophonist Von Freeman, who took the singer under his wing.

Then, one night, Elling blagged his way onstage with the pianist who would help to shape his career, Laurence Hobgood.

They made a demo tape and sent it to the then head of Blue Note Records, Bruce Lundvall.

Signed up straight away

Lundvall played the tape while driving and what he heard made him pull over to listen properly.

He immediately set out to sign Elling before any other label could, and singer and company went on to forge a successful partnership.

Elling’s song choices have often surprised jazz listeners who expect singers to concentrate on the Great American Songbook.

Unique song choices

His album The Gate, for instance, featured songs by singer-songwriter Joe Jackson and prog rockers King Crimson.

“I’m fortunate that I spend a lot of time on the road so I can indulge my intuition as far as repertoire goes,” he says.

“Some songs are worked out in my head and then road tested until we have arrangements we’re happy with.

“But I also like to leave the possibility open for some instant magic to happen in the studio.

“That’s what happened with the King Crimson song Matte Kudasai. It’s actually one of a whole lot of songs from that band and that era that could be worked into the jazz canon.”

European jazz on the playlist

For the tour that brings him to Perth with the SNJO, Elling has added lyrics to some of his favourite European jazz compositions.

The music of the late Swedish pianist Esbjorn Svensson, Norwegian saxophonist Jan Garbarek, French master Michel Legrand and Paris-based Ivorian Anne Paceo will be represented with specially commissioned arrangements.

Elling is delighted to be touring Scotland with Smith and the orchestra he directs for the fifth time.

The concert will span all the emotions and help to reconnect people after the Covid shutdown.

“Plus,” Elling says, “the combination of talents at work, including the searching eloquence of saxophone master Tommy Smith and the superb SNJO provides the makings of a powerful and unique musical regrouping.”