LIVE MUSIC: It’s on for young and old as the festivals return

A host of big names are due to head to Courier Country this summer after two major festivals confirmed rejigged line-ups.

Rewind Scotland and Doune The Rabbit Hole have finalised their rosters for the returning events in 2022 following two pandemic-hit years.

Patti Smith, Bananarama, Billy Ocean, Holly Johnson, John Cale and Orbital are among the acts who feature.

Scone Palace-based Rewind is due to be staged for the tenth time on July 22-24.

Organisers pulled out of last year’s scheduled festival in April amid uncertainty over the potential easing of restrictions in Scotland.

Stars headed for Rewind

Many of the ’80s stars who were due to appear in 2021 have signed up again.

These include Venus popsters Bananarama, R ‘n’ B favourite Ocean, ex-Fine Young Cannibals frontman Roland Gift, Buggles founder and super-producer Trevor Horn, Altered Images, Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Heather Small, Pete Wylie from Mighty Wah! and Limahl.

The first full day at Rewind on July 23 is now being rounded off by Frankie Goes To Hollywood legend Holly Johnson.

She takes the place of ex-Communards vocalist Jimmy Somerville, who had been scheduled to headline last year’s aborted event.

Punters might be disappointed to hear that both Marc Almond and the Bruce Foxton-led From The Jam have also disappeared from the line-up.

But that’s been offset by confirmation that Heaven 17, Nik Kershaw and Stranglers legend Hugh Cornwell – none of whom were listed last year – will all now be taking part.

There’s also an appearance in store from Specials and Fun Boy Three veteran Neville Staple, who’ll be performing at Rewind’s welcome party on July 22.

Doune The Rabbit Hole

The Perthshire crowd-puller will follow just days after Doune The Rabbit Hole, which is set to return to its base at Lake of Menteith, near Callander.

The family-friendly, six-stage extravaganza favourite has substantially boosted the already strong line-up organisers had hoped to go with in 2021 by adding New York punk pioneer Patti Smith.

She’s due to headline the festival’s opening night on July 14.

A further added bonus for those who missed out last year is Amy MacDonald at the top of the Friday night bill.

The ’90s electro giants 808 State and Orbital, rising Leeds four-piece Yard Act and retro disco legends Boney M and Baccara are also on the line-up for the four-day bash.

Surely the most diverse festival in Scotland, DTRH will also feature a plethora of big names who were originally due to feature last year.

These include Belle And Sebastian, Sleaford Mods, Camera Obscura, 10cc, Teenage Fanclub and influential Velvet Underground co-founder John Cale.

A big long weekend

Rabbit Hole’s director Jamie Murray said: “We have pulled together a long weekend featuring international artists, hotly tipped bands, bands rolled over from Doune 2020 and Doune 2021, DJs across the music spectrum and party acts to form what we think is an unbeatable festival experience this July.”

Separately, live music has been back on the agenda again in recent days following the lifting of restrictions on January 24 and key Courier Country venues are stepping up their activities from this weekend.

But wait, there’s more…

In Dundee, the Caird Hall welcomes much-travelled ex-Mike And The Mechanics troubadour Paul Carrack tomorrow, with pop-rock legends Texas due to perform at the City Square landmark on Monday.

Also tomorrow, Beat Generator has Oasis tribute Stop The Clocks, while round the corner it’s local indie outfits The Medinas, The Marx, The 1:21s, Logan Gilmartin and The Exempt at Church.

Live highlights at the Green Hotel in Kinross include hard rock homage Led Into Zeppelin tonight.

Tomorrow, award-winning nu-folk trio The Trials Of Cato (Sunday) and ex-Fairport Convention troubadour Ian Matthews and his Matthews Southern Comfort cohort BJ Baartmans (Wednesday).

Following sets from Franz Ferdinand and Hamish Hawk at PJ Molloys on Monday, the Dunfermline venue has Glasgow schoolboy sensation Connor Fyfe tonight.