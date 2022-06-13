REVIEW: Stereophonics show their style with hit after hit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
REVIEW: Stereophonics show their style with hit after hit

By David Pollock
June 13 2022, 1.07pm
Stereophonics on stage for Summer Sessions at Slessor Gardens, Dundee. Picture: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Stereophonics on stage for Summer Sessions at Slessor Gardens, Dundee. Picture: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones is a man of few words. Some of the only ones he spoke to the crowd came before his band’s most recent single Right Place, Right Time.

“I took a very long walk on a very hot day, had a very long drink and thought how did I get here?” he said. “Then I wrote this song.”

A long time at the top

The Welsh group’s route to this summer, whose schedule brought them on Sunday to the stage of Summer Sessions at Slessor Gardens in Dundee, has been a long one.

In fact, lots of long-time fans might have been amazed when the 48-year-old Jones pointed out it’s been 25 years since the band’s debut album Word Gets Around was released.

Jake Bugg on stage with Stereophonics at Slessor Gardens. Picture: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

In the decades since, the singer and the song have remained remarkably unchanged.

It’s just that the number of songs has increased, with the Stereophonics’ repertoire now stretching to a two-hour, 23-song set, most of which are familiar radio hits.

Most, but not all, and on a chilly Sunday night down by the Tay, maybe a handful of them could have been cut to create a more streamlined experience.

Anthem after anthem

A section of less widely-known material in the middle – like the redemptive Fly Like an Eagle, the U2-like anthem White Lies and the building, low-key All I Have is You from this year’s 12th album Oochya! – is perfect for the completist’s concert hall set, but here the crowd’s attention drifted during the dip.

Besides, the band have anthem after lighters-aloft anthem, and songs like Maybe Tomorrow, Traffic, Indian Summer and their cover of Handbags and Gladrags provided plenty of swaying, emotive festival moments.

Watching Stereophonics on stage. Picture: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Then they have a bunch of lively rockers, and the crowd took their chance to bounce along when Hanging On Your Hinges, A Thousand Trees and The Bartender and the Thief appeared.

An encore comprising the swaggering Sunny and its country-rock solo, the ever-beloved Just Looking and the streamlined set closer Dakota demonstrated exactly how they got here – by writing big, popular songs for years on end.

 

