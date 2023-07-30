Bastille star visits Dundee record shop and signs albums before huge Slessor Gardens show

Bastille star Dan Smith has been called “an absolute gent” after popping into a Dundee record shop ahead of his band’s huge show at Slessor Gardens.

Thousands of people turned out to help the band celebrate the 10th anniversary of debut album Bad Blood on Saturday.

Before taking to the stage at Dundee Waterfront, Smith paid a visit to Assai Records on Union Street to see what the shop had to offer.

‘Gent’ Bastille singer visits Dundee record shop

Tweeting afterwards, Assai said: “We just had the absolute gent @bastilledan

in the shop, picking up some brilliant records, and signing copies of #GiveMeTheFuture for us!

“Available in store now!”

However, Assai warned the albums were likely to sell out.

Smith replied, saying: “Thanks so much for having me.”

Several fans responded, praising Smith’s moustache.

One also quipped: “The angle makes it look like you’re a kid being photographed by your mum on your first day of school.”

The Courier was there to capture the best moments from Bastille’s gig.

It was the second concert held at the venue over the weekend with James and Razorlight performing on Friday.

However, the event was hit with a series of complaints from fans about long queues outside and inside the venue.