Dundee Race for Life: 52 of the best pictures as hundreds join the fun at Camperdown Park

Nearly 1,500 people ran, jogged and walked their way through Dundee’s Camperdown Park on Sunday as Race for Life returned to the city.

The event is held each year to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The Dundee participants helped raise more than £130,000 this year.

As well as the 5k and 10k events, participants could also complete Pretty Muddy – a mud-splattered obstacle course – while youngsters taking on their own challenge in Pretty Muddy Kids.

Dundee mum launches Race for Life 2023

The 2023 Race for Life was launched by Dundee mum Chantelle Cox, who lost a leg to cancer.

The 25-year-old had to learn to walk with a prosthetic limb after tumours were found in her calf and ankle.

Those taking part received a special medal to mark the 30th year of Race for Life.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall was at Camperdown Park to capture all the action.