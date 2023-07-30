Dundee Dundee Race for Life: 52 of the best pictures as hundreds join the fun at Camperdown Park Participants raised money for Cancer Research UK with the 5k, 10k and Pretty Muddy events. Pretty Muddy event as part of the Race for Life in Dundee today. By Andrew Robson and Heather Fowlie Share Dundee Race for Life: 52 of the best pictures as hundreds join the fun at Camperdown Park Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4593046/dundee-race-for-life-2023-pictures/ Copy Link Nearly 1,500 people ran, jogged and walked their way through Dundee’s Camperdown Park on Sunday as Race for Life returned to the city. The event is held each year to raise money for Cancer Research UK. The Dundee participants helped raise more than £130,000 this year. As well as the 5k and 10k events, participants could also complete Pretty Muddy – a mud-splattered obstacle course – while youngsters taking on their own challenge in Pretty Muddy Kids. Dundee mum launches Race for Life 2023 The 2023 Race for Life was launched by Dundee mum Chantelle Cox, who lost a leg to cancer. The 25-year-old had to learn to walk with a prosthetic limb after tumours were found in her calf and ankle. Those taking part received a special medal to mark the 30th year of Race for Life. Our photographer Steve MacDougall was at Camperdown Park to capture all the action. Chantelle Cox starting the race at Camperdown Country Park, Dundee. Jack George and Chantelle Cox with their son Harry George (aged 2) alongside Chantelle’s mum Rosie Cox with dog Chase and Rosie’s son Travis Cox, aged 10. Lulu Anderson with dog Bali (running for Granda Jim and Dad) and right is her Aunt Jo McEwen with dog Bailey (running for Dad II and brother) both from Dundee. Charlotte and Danielle from The Gym Group, providing the warm up for the crowd. Lots of willing participants doing the 5K warm up. Chantelle Cox gets ready to sound the horn for the runners. More 5K warm ups. Time for a selfie! 5K runners ready to go! With the sound of the horn, they are off! Runners of the 5K. Big smiles as they head off for the 5K. Some of the runners had their dogs with them too! Now for the Pretty Muddy Kids 2023 event. Looks like the kids are having a great time! Lots of muddy knees after crawling through the muddy tunnel. Children of different ages took part in the fun event. Now that’s just mean! Surprise buckets of mud at the bottom of the slide. Head to toe in mud! Dundee’s Pretty Muddy 5K event. A fantastic shot captured by our photographer of these girls getting soaked in muddy water! This kid has the right idea holding her nose! This young lad isn’t afraid of a bit of mud! Maybe she will just manage to run quick enough to miss the drenching! Pretty Muddy Kids at Camperdown Country Park today. The kids fully embracing the mud and cold water! Lots of happy faces as the kids run towards the finish line. Bracing for impact! Straight in this poor boys face! A victory for the water thrower! Cracking action shots of the kids race! Lots of kids took part. This poor girl looks to have gotten the full bucket of muddy water! A fantastic team effort helping each other over the hurdles. More muddy water soaking the children as they race for the finish line. So sweet to see the girls helping each other! Here come the boys racing off the start line! Lots of happy faces as they make their way along the 5K. A fantastic event for all the family! Another muddy obstacle awaits the children. Space hoppers whilst soaked must be trickier to navigate than normal! This girl seems to have the hang of it. The children have to hop along the course for a bit. Then climb over inflated obstacles. Getting tougher to grip but this girl seems to have the knack. A fantastic set of obstacles make it much more entertaining for the children. Not much further to go! More muddy knees! Scrambling through the nets looks quite tiring. keep going! Looking like they are having a blast! So much fun had today at the Pretty Muddy Kids 2023 event. Penelope Wilson (aged 10) from Aberdeen completed Dundee Pretty Muddy Kids 2023- Well done!