The View on track for highest chart position since Dundee band’s debut album

The trio released Exorcism of Youth on Friday to rave reviews.

By Neil Henderson
The View performs at Assai Records in Dundee.
The View promoting their new album at Assai Records in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Dundee band The View are on track for their highest chart position since their debut number one album.

The band celebrated the release with an instore performance at Assai Records in Dundee, where they also met fans.

The View set to be beaten to top of charts by Hozier

Now the Official Charts says the Dryburgh band are set to be beaten to top spot by Irish singer-songwriter Hozier with his new release Unreal Earth.

But second place would still be a triumph for The View, landing them their fourth top-10 album and their highest peak since debut Hats Off to the Buskers hit the top of the charts in 2007.

The band’s singer, Kyle Falconer, is urging fans to keep supporting The View in their battle to finish as high as possible.

The completed chart list will be confirmed on Friday.

Fans have hailed Exorcism of Youth as a “return to form” for The View since its release last week.

It comes amid a busy period for The View, who will play two shows at the Caird Hall in Dundee in December as part of a UK tour.

Meanwhile Falconer appeared in a BBC documentary earlier this month, where he addressed an on-stage fight with bandmate Kieren Webster.

