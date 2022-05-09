REVIEW: Stunning set and gritty reality from Dundee Rep’s The Bookies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
REVIEW: Stunning set and gritty reality from Dundee Rep’s The Bookies

By David Pollock
May 9 2022, 1.30pm
Ewan Donald and Irene Macdougall share a tense moment in The Bookies at Dundee Rep.
Ewan Donald and Irene Macdougall share a tense moment in The Bookies at Dundee Rep.

“I’m not your friend,” shouts wideboy shop manager Pat at his best – and therefore poorest – customer Harry. “I’m your bookie!”

It’s a moment of realisation which has been staring us in the face all along, but for Harry it’s the straw which breaks the camel’s back.

He’s a man who’s lost everything – including his wife, his kids and £100,000 – to the Fixed Odds Betting Terminal (FOBT) machines he spends all day sitting at.

Only crumbs left

The supposed companionship of the staff at his local high street bookmakers is one of the only crumbs he has left.

Writers Mikey Burnett – who works in a bookies himself – and Joe McCann have written a dark comedy which mutates into a crime thriller, but its most striking feature is the insight it gives into the daily workings of a betting shop.

Benjamin Osugo, Barrie Hunter and Ewan Donald in The Bookies at Dundee Rep.

Ewan Donald’s laddish Pat and Benjamin Osugo’s young innocent John are a mismatched pair, with John chasing customers down the street to hand them their change and the merciless Pat practicing his fake laugh to convince them he’s their pal.

Into this mundane existence steps area manager Michelle (Irene Macdougall). She’s here to give Pat a bit of bad employment news, despite the betting industry booming.

The play is set roughly pre-pandemic, with government legislation about to drop the maximum FOBT stake from £100 to £2. Meanwhile, Pat and John have been doing themselves out of a job by signing customers up to online accounts.

Feeding the machines

Only people like Harry (Barrie Hunter, although Antony Strachan stepped in on Saturday due to illness) remain the lifeblood of the shop.

He’s been to the summit of Mount Everest and come close to discovering historic proof that George Mallory was the first climber to reach the summit, but a fall last time left him with a £200,000 insurance payout which he’s been relentlessly feeding into the machines.

With half of that money in the broken, unlocked safe, all four characters have their eye on it.

A scene from The Bookies with Barrie Hunter, left, and Ewan Donald.

Sally Reid’s direction really brings out the dark humour, and Kenny Miller’s set – an authentic bookie’s shop which transforms into an Everest hillside – looks stunning, even if things become less convincing as the quartet’s crimes escalate.

The Bookies is at Dundee Rep Theatre until Saturday May 21. www.dundeerep.co.uk.

The National Gambling Helpline gives confidential information, advice and support for anyone affected by gambling problems. Call free on 0808 8020 133.

 

