Suspected drink-driver admits causing mayhem on rural Perthshire road

A suspected drink-driver who caused chaos in rural Perthshire has been banned from the road.

Motorists had to swerve and brake sharply to avoid hitting Robert Lockhart as he weaved along the A912, south of Bridge of Earn.

At one point, the 56-year-old brought his Skoda to a complete stop on a bend in the road.

Other drivers and police believed Lockhart had been driving while under the influence of alcohol.

He refused to comply with a police breath test and later claimed he was unwell with an undiagnosed blood disorder.

Lockhart, of Larkhall, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving carelessly on the A912, between the Bein Inn and Bailgie Straight, on August 5 2021.

He pled guilty to failing to provide officers with breath specimens at Dundee’s police HQ, without reasonable excuse.

Sheriff Grant McCulloch told Lockhart: “I have taken account of the description of your driving, which can be described, at best, as careless.”

Lockhart, of Maitland Bank, was fined £350 and banned from driving for a year.

Emergency stop

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding told the court drivers on the A912 became concerned about Lockhart’s driving at around 5.20pm.

“He was observed going over the white line.

“Witnesses continued to drive behind the accused’s vehicle and saw that he was swerving across both carriageways.

“At one point he struck the nearside kerb.”

Mr Harding said: “Oncoming vehicles had to take action, such as slowing down and swerving, to avoid the accused.

“The accused was also seen swerving.

“He then went down to a relatively slow speed, before coming to a complete stop at a bend.

“The accused put his arm out to gesture at vehicles which were trying to overtake.”

The fiscal depute added: “At around 5.30pm, witness Andrew Baird was driving along the A913, near Aberargie.

“As he approached a junction with A912, he observed the accused’s vehicle coming towards the roundabout.

“As he had right-of-way, Mr Baird drove onto the A912 towards Bridge of Earn.

“It became apparent that the accused was not going to slow down.

“Mr Baird had to make an emergency stop to avoid a collision.”

‘Under the influence’

The prosecutor said Lockhart continued to swerve across lanes.

“Witnesses spoke to the accused when he was stopped in a layby.

“They were under the impression that he was under the influence of alcohol.

“Police were contacted and arrived at about 6pm.

“They were under the opinion that the accused was under the influence of alcohol as well.

“He was arrested and taken to police HQ in Dundee.

“He immediately refused to provide specimens of breath.”

Solicitor David Holmes said: “Mr Lockhart suffers from a blood disorder which is still under investigation.

“He is unwell and his memory of this incident is very limited.”