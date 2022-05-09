Suspected drink-driver admits causing mayhem on rural Perthshire road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Suspected drink-driver admits causing mayhem on rural Perthshire road

By Jamie Buchan
May 9 2022, 1.39pm
Robert Lockhart admitted careless driving on the A912, south of Bridge of Earn
Robert Lockhart admitted careless driving on the A912, south of Bridge of Earn

A suspected drink-driver who caused chaos in rural Perthshire has been banned from the road.

Motorists had to swerve and brake sharply to avoid hitting Robert Lockhart as he weaved along the A912, south of Bridge of Earn.

At one point, the 56-year-old brought his Skoda to a complete stop on a bend in the road.

Other drivers and police believed Lockhart had been driving while under the influence of alcohol.

He refused to comply with a police breath test and later claimed he was unwell with an undiagnosed blood disorder.

Lockhart, of Larkhall, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving carelessly on the A912, between the Bein Inn and Bailgie Straight, on August 5 2021.

He pled guilty to failing to provide officers with breath specimens at Dundee’s police HQ, without reasonable excuse.

Sheriff Grant McCulloch told Lockhart: “I have taken account of the description of your driving, which can be described, at best, as careless.”

Lockhart, of Maitland Bank, was fined £350 and banned from driving for a year.

Emergency stop

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding told the court drivers on the A912 became concerned about Lockhart’s driving at around 5.20pm.

“He was observed going over the white line.

“Witnesses continued to drive behind the accused’s vehicle and saw that he was swerving across both carriageways.

“At one point he struck the nearside kerb.”

Lockhart admitted careless driving on the A912

Mr Harding said: “Oncoming vehicles had to take action, such as slowing down and swerving, to avoid the accused.

“The accused was also seen swerving.

“He then went down to a relatively slow speed, before coming to a complete stop at a bend.

“The accused put his arm out to gesture at vehicles which were trying to overtake.”

The fiscal depute added: “At around 5.30pm, witness Andrew Baird was driving along the A913, near Aberargie.

“As he approached a junction with A912, he observed the accused’s vehicle coming towards the roundabout.

“As he had right-of-way, Mr Baird drove onto the A912 towards Bridge of Earn.

“It became apparent that the accused was not going to slow down.

“Mr Baird had to make an emergency stop to avoid a collision.”

‘Under the influence’

The prosecutor said Lockhart continued to swerve across lanes.

“Witnesses spoke to the accused when he was stopped in a layby.

“They were under the impression that he was under the influence of alcohol.

Perth Sheriff Court

“Police were contacted and arrived at about 6pm.

“They were under the opinion that the accused was under the influence of alcohol as well.

“He was arrested and taken to police HQ in Dundee.

“He immediately refused to provide specimens of breath.”

Solicitor David Holmes said: “Mr Lockhart suffers from a blood disorder which is still under investigation.

“He is unwell and his memory of this incident is very limited.”

