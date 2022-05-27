Dundee Rep’s ideas road-tester Red Stripped is back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Theatre

Dundee Rep’s ideas road-tester Red Stripped is back

By Andrew Welsh
May 27 2022, 8.15am
The View frontman Kyle Falconer has collaborated with Johnny McKnight on a piece about post-natal depression which features in Dundee Rep's Red Stripped festival of new plays.
A chance to sample new plays penned by Courier Country talents lies in store at Dundee Rep’s returning literary festival.

Red Stripped debuted in 2019 and is back for a four-day run next week. It gives some of Scottish theatre’s upcoming artists a platform to present new ideas in its characteristically raw format.

Road-testing ideas

Dundee Rep’s artistic director Andrew Panton reckons the event encourages experimentation while providing writers with an opportunity to road-test ideas with live audience feedback.

“Rep Stripped is a hugely important part of our work,” he says.

“By supporting emergent talent to develop, we nurture the creative ecology to ensure future generations of theatre-makers have a platform – and we’re excited about the direct input audiences will have into our future work.”

Dundee Rep’s Red Stripped features a new piece of ‘gig theatre’ by Johnny McKnight, pictured, in collaboration with Laura Wilde and The View frontman Kyle Falconer.

Potential highlights include a dark satire on the role of the worker in the 21st Century by Calum Kelly, one half of Dundee theatre company Elfie Picket.

Then there’s a reworked Last Queen Of Scotland by Jaimini Jethwa, which looks at her Ugandan roots 50 years after her family arrived in Dundee as refugees.

There’s also a new piece of “gig theatre” by Johnny McKnight in collaboration with Laura Wilde and The View frontman Kyle Falconer on the theme of post-natal depression.

And there are fresh offerings from gay wordsmiths Aidhan Gallagher and Christopher Dean.

Red Stripped, Dundee Rep, June 1-4, dundeerep.co.uk

