LIVE GIGS: Rezillos offer fans a chance to be ‘immortalised’ tonight

Punk legends Rezillos are offering fans the chance “to be immortalised” at a gig tonight.

The always colourful noiseniks are set to record their set at the MacArts venue in Galashiels for an upcoming release.

It’s their first new material to see the light of day since the 2015 studio album Zero.

Speaking to The Courier earlier this week, Rezillos frontwoman Fay Fife said it’s not been decided yet what form the planned live offering will take, but that it’ll feature “a lot” of songs from Zero plus a few of the band’s vintage classics.

A horn section and a different sound

“Lately The Rezillos have been using a horn section, only for our bigger shows, so it’s a bit of a different sound,” she declared.

“It’s not like jazz, but there’s some off-kilter jazzy chords here and there. It’s sort of a bit like theme music as well, so we’re all looking forward to the recording.

“I always encourage The Rezillos to do a bit more original material out there. This is really difficult because we’re all doing really different things and there’s a lot of call on the band to play rather than put out new stuff.

“Eugene Reynolds and myself have finally started to write the new album. I’m not saying it’s going fast, but it is going.”

Breakout Festival cancelled

Rezillos – and Fay’s other band Countess Of Fife (COF) – had been on the bill for Kirkcaldy’s Breakout festival, which had been due to start tonight before organisers pulled the plug last Friday.

Among a string of summer dates, the Destination Venus outfit play the Doune The Rabbit Hole gathering on July 15.

However, the Dunfermline-raised songsmith admits her return to playing gigs again has been “really challenging” following the lengthy period of restrictions.

“I have captured my live mojo but I wouldn’t say it has been swift,” said Fay.

“Rezillos had some shows last autumn which were festivals down south that’d been held over and honestly, the first one I did I nearly had an apoplexy. It was so weird.

“I’m not overly anxious about infections or anything like that, but at the same time, being in the context of so many people, I was like, ‘Oh my god I’ve forgotten how to interact with people’ – it was really overwhelming.

Back to live

“I remember when I turned up I just sat in the tour bus for ages, thinking ‘I can’t really get my head round this’.

“But there’s something about when you hit the stage and the music – which is an almighty racket – starts up and it just slots into place.

“Since then The Rezillos have done a few other things and every time I’ve still been feeling weird about it. You have an ease of doing things when you play lots, but if you have a lay-off of nearly two years it’s just the weirdest thing in the world.

“We did a festival in Glasgow about a month ago and that was a bit easier. I think I’m not the only musician though who feels like it’s a bit of a thing to get back into. It doesn’t automatically happen.”

Set for September tour

A qualified clinical psychologist, Fay says rehearsing with COF has helped get her musical fitness back up to scratch.

The alt-country outfit are set to tour in September to coincide with the CD release of their debut album, which it can exclusively be revealed will be called Star Of The Sea.

The album’s done, all mastered and ready to go,” she confirmed.

“That’s been a long journey but I’m not going to beat myself up about it, because trying to do anything in the pandemic you’ve had to be either very determined or very bonkers people.

“It’s been a challenge but it’s been very exciting. I like it very much, I’m rather proud of it – it’s produced very nicely and sounds great.”

* The Dundee gig scene has local punks The Eddies heading up a four-band session at Conroy’s Basement tonight.