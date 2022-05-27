Bid to demolish derelict Perth buildings to make way for hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Bid to demolish derelict Perth buildings to make way for hotel

By Hannah Ballantyne
May 27 2022, 8.42am
The buildings will be demolished and replaced with a hotel if permission is granted.
The buildings will be demolished and replaced with a hotel if permission is granted.

Two run down buildings in Perth city centre could be demolished to make way for a new hotel.

The South Methven Street properties have been deemed unsafe and recommended for demolition in the interest of public safety.

Now, developers have lodged a planning application to raze the former café and pub to make way for a 27-room hotel – less than a year after a similar bid was rejected.

Quality bistro
The current site is in a state of disrepair.

The properties, once the Quality Café and Clachan pub, have been empty since 2018.

The café was a family-run bistro which had operated for 80 years before its closure.

It is hoped the development, which includes a bar a restaurant on the ground floor, will breathe new life into the city centre, following a spate of recent shop closures.

What are the plans?

Developer Urban Plan Consultants has lodged an application with Perth and Kinross Council which could see the buildings demolished as early as July.

If approved, they will be replaced by the four-floor hotel, featuring 27 bedrooms, a bar and restaurant.

It comes less than a year after a similar proposal for the same site was knocked back.

Officials cited the proposed demolition of existing buildings as one of the reasons for refusing the request.

A report said the proposal ran contrary to Perth’s local development plan because it required demolition of buildings which are “considered to be of value”.

It added that if approved the change would have an “adverse impact on the historic character and appearance of the conservation area”.

But in a design statement lodged with the application, developers pledged to respect the conservation area surrounding the buildings.

A positive impact on the area

The application states: “The design proposal tries to respect the surrounding and make a positive impact with the re-development.

“The existing building, although listed in a conservation area, is in a very poor condition and reflects not too well on its surrounding and unusable nature.

“The appeal is for sensitive re-development of the site which will respect the character and appearance of the conservation area with the aim to enhance it in the best way.”

Urban Plan Consultants did not respond to a request for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]