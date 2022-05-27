Bid to demolish derelict Perth buildings to make way for hotel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two run down buildings in Perth city centre could be demolished to make way for a new hotel.

The South Methven Street properties have been deemed unsafe and recommended for demolition in the interest of public safety.

Now, developers have lodged a planning application to raze the former café and pub to make way for a 27-room hotel – less than a year after a similar bid was rejected.

The properties, once the Quality Café and Clachan pub, have been empty since 2018.

The café was a family-run bistro which had operated for 80 years before its closure.

It is hoped the development, which includes a bar a restaurant on the ground floor, will breathe new life into the city centre, following a spate of recent shop closures.

What are the plans?

Developer Urban Plan Consultants has lodged an application with Perth and Kinross Council which could see the buildings demolished as early as July.

If approved, they will be replaced by the four-floor hotel, featuring 27 bedrooms, a bar and restaurant.

It comes less than a year after a similar proposal for the same site was knocked back.

Officials cited the proposed demolition of existing buildings as one of the reasons for refusing the request.

A report said the proposal ran contrary to Perth’s local development plan because it required demolition of buildings which are “considered to be of value”.

It added that if approved the change would have an “adverse impact on the historic character and appearance of the conservation area”.

But in a design statement lodged with the application, developers pledged to respect the conservation area surrounding the buildings.

A positive impact on the area

The application states: “The design proposal tries to respect the surrounding and make a positive impact with the re-development.

“The existing building, although listed in a conservation area, is in a very poor condition and reflects not too well on its surrounding and unusable nature.

“The appeal is for sensitive re-development of the site which will respect the character and appearance of the conservation area with the aim to enhance it in the best way.”

Urban Plan Consultants did not respond to a request for comment.