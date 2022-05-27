Manager vacancies in Scotland are due to rise: set yourself up for success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Business & Environment Business

Manager vacancies in Scotland are due to rise: set yourself up for success

In partnership with Fife College
May 27 2022, 9.00am
Fife College students studying to fill manager vacancies in Scotland.

Looking to take a step up in your career? Your chance could come soon, as manager vacancies in Scotland are expected to increase over the next few years. Here’s how to set yourself up for success.

An estimated 1.9 million new managers are needed in the UK by 2024. According to the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), vacancies for business roles are growing rapidly across the country.

So how can you be ready to take advantage of upcoming manager vacancies? Here are some things to remember, to help give you the confidence and skills to succeed.

1. There is growing demand for manager vacancies in Scotland

Recent research by the Institute of Directors (IoD) highlighted that almost half of Scottish business leaders believe there are skills shortages in their organisations. According to the ‘State of the Nation’ survey, 44% of directors in Scotland do not believe they have the right amount of skilled people for the roles they currently have on offer.

Use this knowledge to your advantage and start working to ensure you can fill that predicted skills gap.

2 You can study locally to get a business degree

Fife College students

How do you ensure your CV and skills will be in tip-top shape to fulfil the predicted influx of manager vacancies in Scotland? Start by making sure your qualifications are up to scratch.

The good news is you can study locally, with Fife College offering the chance to pursue business studies up to degree level.

How? Those completing an HNC, the equivalent of the first year of a degree, or HND, the equivalent of the second year, can progress to year two or three of a business management or accounting degree course at one of the college’s many partner universities.

Thanks to Fife College’s franchise degree partnerships, there is even the opportunity to study all four years of a BA (Hons) Business Management or BA (Hons) Accounting with Finance degree at its Dunfermline campus.

Studying for a business qualification at Fife College can be a cost-effective, local, alternative route to a degree. It also takes the same amount of time as it would take at any other university in the country.

3. Upskilling in your current role could help

Are you already in the sector but need to upskill to prepare for a management role? Fife College’s Andrew Carnegie Business School provides high-quality training and personal development programmes across a wide range of management disciplines.

Accredited by leading professional institutions, qualifications range from certificate to postgraduate level. It allows both organisations and individual learners the opportunity to undertake a wide range of professional development qualifications. That includes business management, leadership and project management.

4. Studying business can lead to lots of different types of jobs

Studying business can open the door to lots of different types of jobs, so you can take advantage of manager vacancies across various departments.

From office and people management to accountancy and marketing, Fife College’s full-time and part-time courses are specifically designed to prepare students for the modern office environment.

These business and management courses can lead to a huge range of opportunities across sectors. Those sectors include banking, administration, human resource management and even retail management.

Get ready to take the next step and become a manager. Find out more about the wide range of business and enterprise courses on offer at Fife College.  

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]